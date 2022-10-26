Cheap liability-only car insurance

What is liability-only car insurance?

Liability-only car insurance covers the damage to other vehicles, people or property you are responsible for in the event of a covered accident. This can include repairs to the body of the other driver’s vehicle and their medical expenses. What this type of policy does not cover, however, are the damages that you incur in an at-fault accident or a non-collision loss, such as a vehicle fire or theft. While carrying the cheapest liability car insurance can help you keep premiums down, you will likely have to pay out of pocket for your own car repairs if you are at fault for the damage.

The same goes for other drivers; in the event that the other driver is at fault for an accident, their insurance would typically kick in to pay towards your medical expenses and vehicle repairs.

What is PLPD insurance?

Property liability property damage (PLPD) insurance is one-half of a standard liability-only car insurance policy. The PLPD insurance portion of liability coverage is specifically for property damage caused by your vehicle. For instance, if you hit another car and damage its door, this portion of your liability policy may pay out toward those damages. The other portion of liability policies is called bodily injury liability, and it pays out toward medical costs for those injured in an accident where you are at fault.

What is minimum coverage?

Minimum coverage refers to carrying only the minimum amount of car insurance coverage required by your state. This required coverage can vary, but almost always includes bodily injury liability coverage and property damage liability coverage, which make up liability-only insurance.

In some states, minimum coverage car insurance also requires personal injury protection (PIP) coverage and uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage.

Note that liability-only coverage is likely only an option if you own your vehicle outright. If you have a loan or lease, your lender will typically require you to have full coverage. It is also worth noting that, like “full coverage,” “liability-only coverage” is not an industry-standard term. Some companies may consider medical payments or PIP to be a part of a liability-only policy, especially if your state requires them.