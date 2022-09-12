Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Cheapest car insurance in Iowa for 2024
According to Bankrate’s analysis, Hastings Mutual may offer lower-than-average car insurance rates for Iowa.
The cheapest car insurance companies in Iowa
In Iowa, car insurance rates generally fall below the national average, providing financial relief for many drivers. On average, residents are looking at an annual expense of $1,315 for full coverage and $223 for minimum coverage. To find the most cost-effective option tailored to individual needs, explore the options below to help you find the cheapest car insurance companies in Iowa.
Key takeaways
- Cheapest company for minimum coverage: Hastings Mutual
- Cheapest company for full coverage: Hastings Mutual
- Cheapest companies for drivers with prior incidents: Western National and Hastings Mutual
- Cheapest companies for young drivers: Wdena Insurance and Western National
Cheapest car insurance in Iowa for minimum coverage
When considering car insurance in Iowa, many drivers opt for a liability-only or minimum coverage policy to save on premiums. This option covers the state-required basics, ensuring you're legally protected when driving. However, while it may be more affordable upfront, it's worth noting that minimum coverage may not provide comprehensive protection in all accident scenarios. Among the available options, Hastings Mutual stands out as offering the most competitive rates at $92 below the state average for minimum coverage. For those seeking the cheapest minimum coverage in the state, here are several more options to consider:
|Carrier
|Monthly min coverage premium
|Annual min coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
|
Hastings Mutual
|
$11
|
$131
|
- $92
|
$13
|
$153
|
- $70
|
Western National
|
$14
|
$169
|
- $54
|
$14
|
$172
|
- $51
|
Pekin
|
$16
|
$186
|
- $37
Minimum coverage requirements for Iowa drivers
Iowa, like most states, has minimum car insurance limits. All vehicle owners in the state of Iowa must have car insurance with minimum liability limits of:
- $20,000 bodily injury per person
- $40,000 bodily injury per accident
- $15,000 property damage per accident
Insurers are required to offer uninsured motorist coverage and underinsured motorist coverage at $20,000 and $40,000, respectively, but individuals can reject this coverage in writing if they prefer.
Keep in mind that the minimum required coverage only pays for injuries and damages you cause to others. If you need coverage for damages to your own vehicle, you will need to upgrade your car insurance by adding collision and comprehensive insurance. This is referred to as “full coverage.” While minimum coverage insurance can be less expensive than full coverage, most insurance professionals encourage drivers to purchase higher liability limits if they are able to do so. If the damages from an at-fault loss exceed the amount of liability coverage you carry, you will be responsible for paying the difference out of pocket.
Cheapest car insurance in Iowa for full coverage
For those drivers in Iowa who prioritize comprehensive protection, a full coverage policy is an ideal choice. Unlike the state-mandated minimum coverage, full coverage includes additional benefits such as collision and comprehensive coverage, offering a safety net against accidents, theft, or other unforeseen events. While it tends to be pricier, shopping smartly can yield savings. Hastings Mutual, for instance, stands out with rates that are an impressive $765 below the state average — a compelling option for those looking for robust coverage without breaking the bank. However, there are a handful of other companies that offer below average rates:
|Carrier
|Monthly full coverage premium
|Annual full coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for full coverage
|
Hastings Mutual
|
$46
|
$550
|
- $765
|
$68
|
$813
|
- $502
|
$75
|
$900
|
- $415
|
Pekin
|
$76
|
$917
|
- $398
|
West Bend
|
$78
|
$936
|
- $379
Cheapest car insurance in Iowa for drivers with prior incidents
Driving history plays a significant role in determining car insurance premiums. In Iowa, like in many states, drivers with prior incidents such as accidents, speeding tickets or DUIs can expect to see their rates rise. These incidents often categorize drivers as "high-risk," leading insurers to charge higher premiums to offset potential claims. However, even with a blemished record, there are insurance providers in the state that offer competitive rates. It's crucial for such drivers to shop around, understand their options and find the best balance between coverage and affordability.
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a ticket: Hastings Mutual
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Hastings Mutual
- Cheapest car insurance for high-risk drivers: Western National
Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Iowa with a speeding ticket: Hastings Mutual
Receiving a speeding ticket conviction is a red flag to insurers that can significantly increase your rates. Still, some companies are more lenient on these infractions than others. Below are the five cheapest car insurance companies in Iowa for drivers who have been convicted of speeding:
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|Hastings Mutual
|$168
|$651
|Western National
|$169
|$1,634
|State Farm
|$177
|$925
|Geico
|$179
|$1,140
|Pekin
|$233
|$1,121
Cheapest car insurance for drivers in Iowa with an at-fault accident: Hastings Mutual
Being deemed at fault for an accident can be costly in the short and long term. Causing an auto accident, depending on the insurer and other variables, can severely impact your premiums. How much will depend on the insurer and the size of the claim filed, on top of additional details regarding how the accident occurred. However, some companies penalize these instances less than others. Below are the five cheapest car insurance companies in Iowa for drivers who have been at fault for a car accident:
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|Hastings Mutual
|$134
|$563
|Western National
|$169
|$1,634
|State Farm
|$199
|$1,002
|Pekin
|$249
|$1,178
|Nationwide
|$264
|$949
Cheapest car insurance in Iowa for high-risk drivers: Western National
Being deemed a high-risk driver typically has the biggest impact on rates, as it tends to result from several infractions. It can also occur when drivers are convicted of a severe infraction, like a DUI. In general, DUIs are considered the most severe high-risk infraction and companies may refuse to cover drivers who have been convicted of a DUI. Below are five of the cheapest car insurance companies in Iowa for high-risk drivers:
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Western National
|$169
|$1,634
|Progressive
|$222
|$1,510
|Integrity Insurance
|$328
|$2,083
|USAA
|$337
|$1,973
|West Bend
|$347
|$1,658
Bankrate’s take: Securing car insurance after a DUI can be challenging in Iowa. Not every insurer will offer coverage to those with DUI convictions due to the elevated risk they represent. A DUI indicates to insurers that a driver might be more prone to future incidents, resulting in possible substantial claims. If you're navigating this situation, you might encounter the requirement for an SR-22 — a certificate your insurer files with the state proving you have the minimum coverage. It's essential for drivers with DUIs in Iowa to ensure they adhere to state car insurance criteria, including obtaining an SR-22 if mandated, to avoid further legal issues. Being informed about these stipulations will aid in maintaining proper insurance coverage and regaining driving privileges.
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Iowa
In Iowa, young adult drivers often face steeper car insurance premiums compared to their older counterparts. Their limited driving experience combined with statistical data showing a higher likelihood of being involved in accidents means insurance companies often deem them a higher risk. This age group, particularly those in their late teens to early 20s, may encounter rates that reflect these concerns. It's essential for young drivers in Iowa to be aware of this trend, but also to know that with time and a clean driving record, their rates can decrease as they age and gain more driving experience.
- Cheapest car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Wdena Insurance
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with a ticket: Western National
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Western National
- Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Western National
Cheapest Iowa car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Wdena Insurance
Adding a teen driver to your policy can increase your rates quite a bit, although the specifics vary between companies, drivers and policies. Teens and young drivers are generally seen as more inexperienced drivers who represent a higher risk to insurers. To balance this, companies charge higher rates for teens. However, many insurance companies offer student and teen discounts for those who maintain good grades or complete driver education programs. These discounts can be a financial relief for parents and guardians, providing an incentive for young drivers to excel academically and prioritize safe driving habits.
Still, it’s often cheaper to insure a teen on their parents’ policy than to rate them for their own. Below are the five cheapest car insurance companies in Iowa for adding a teen driver to your policy.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Wdena Insurance
|$341
|$1,582
|Western National
|$341
|$2,830
|Hastings Mutual
|$351
|$1,423
|Geico
|$369
|$2,050
|State Farm
|$404
|$1,688
Bankrate’s take: Insurers use various methodologies when calculating rates for teen drivers, often centered around perceived risks associated with inexperience on the road. Teenagers, by virtue of their limited driving history, lack the track record that demonstrates safe driving habits. This unknown often translates to them being seen as potential liabilities, hence the elevated premiums. Insurers use past data and risk models to determine that younger drivers, on average, are more likely to be involved in accidents or make claims. This perception of higher risk is why insurance costs tend to be higher for teens, even if they are added to an established policy.
Cheapest Iowa car insurance for teens with a ticket: Western National
In Iowa, a speeding ticket on a teen driver's record can drastically affect insurance premiums. Insurers perceive these infractions as a sign of recklessness, particularly in younger drivers. Yet, for those searching for budget-friendly options, Western National stands out as the most economical choice.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Western National
|$447
|$3,378
|Hastings Mutual
|$512
|$2,010
|State Farm
|$541
|$2,407
|Geico
|$587
|$3,281
|USAA
|$670
|$3,397
Cheapest Iowa car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Western National
A teen's at-fault accident can significantly impact car insurance rates. Such incidents underscore the vulnerabilities of young, less experienced drivers, making them a heightened risk in the eyes of insurers. As a result, premiums often rise sharply after such incidents. Despite this, Western National emerges again as a beacon of affordability, offering some of the most competitive rates for teens with at-fault accidents in the state.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Western National
|$447
|$3,378
|Hastings Mutual
|$481
|$1,939
|State Farm
|$610
|$2,651
|Grinnell Mutual
|$729
|$4,077
|USAA
|$733
|$3,671
Bankrate’s take: Iowa operates under a tort system, which means that the state determines fault in the event of an accident. The party deemed at-fault is responsible for covering the damages caused to the other party. This is why having appropriate liability coverage is crucial for drivers in the state. Additionally, while accident forgiveness isn't a state-mandated offering, many insurers in Iowa do offer it as a feature. This can be beneficial for drivers, as it may prevent their premiums from increasing after their first at-fault accident, though conditions often apply.
Cheapest Iowa car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Western National
Young drivers caught with a DUI face severe penalties, both legally and in terms of their insurance premiums. As they are already perceived as high-risk due to their age and inexperience, a DUI amplifies this risk perception for insurers. However, Western National emerges again, offering some of the most affordable rates for young drivers who have been convicted of a DUI.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Western National
|$330
|$2,743
|Progressive
|$386
|$2,377
|Geico
|$543
|$3,445
|USAA
|$606
|$3,415
|Integrity Insurance
|$662
|$3,498
Cheapest car insurance rates by city in Iowa
The city you call home in Iowa can significantly influence your car insurance rates. Factors like repair costs, frequency of traffic accidents and the average vehicle value can differ widely from one city or ZIP code to another. In the tables below, we’ve collected the cities with the most affordable cheap insurance in Iowa:
|City
|City average annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company average annual minimum coverage premium
|Cedar Rapids
|$246
|Hastings Mutual
|$144
|Davenport
|$285
|Hastings Mutual
|$102
|Des Moines
|$283
|Hastings Mutual
|$162
|Iowa City
|$219
|Hastings Mutual
|$107
|Sioux City
|$278
|Hastings Mutual
|$158
|City
|City average annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company average annual minimum coverage premium
|Charles City
|$206
|Hastings Mutual
|$88
|Colwell
|$202
|Hastings Mutual
|$88
|Bernard
|$211
|Hastings Mutual
|$90
|Cascade
|$207
|Hastings Mutual
|$90
|Durango
|$214
|Hastings Mutual
|$90
Car insurance discounts in Iowa
Car insurance discounts are often one of the simplest ways to save on car insurance in Iowa or elsewhere. While discounts and eligibility differ between companies, there are several common types of car insurance discounts to consider. Below are some of the more commonly available discounts that may help with Iowa car insurance savings:
- Young drivers discounts: Some companies offer discounts for young drivers receiving good grades, whether in high school or college.
- Safe driver discounts: Drivers who maintain a clean driving record for multiple years may be eligible for a discount based on their lack of driving infractions.
- Safety device discounts: Some insurers offer discounts on vehicles that have added safety devices to prevent theft, injury or damage.
- Pay-in-full discounts: Your insurer may offer a discount if you pay up-front for the entire year of premiums.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction. Young driver DUI rates are for 21-year-old drivers on their own policy; other young driver incident rates are for 18-year-old drivers on their own policy.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18 and 21 applied. Drivers are renters on their own policy. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.