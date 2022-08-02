Best car insurance in Iowa for 2024

Based on Bankrate's research, Geico, State Farm, Progressive, Auto-Owners and Nationwide write the best car insurance policies in Iowa.

Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Updated Dec 20, 2023
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Compare car insurance rates
Answer a few questions to discover real rates from top-tier carriers in your area.
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Select from a variety of trusted carriers
+ MORE
User
Tell us a little about yourself
We’ll only ask for info we’re confident will impact your rate. That way, we can provide you with the most accurate and personalized offers.
Insurance Auto
Choose which policy is best for you
Compare your options from a list of carriers that want to get you insured. You can then move forward with as many as you’d like.
Congrats
Lock in your rate and policy details
Once you’re confident in your selected carrier, finish up the process online or on the phone with a trusted agent. And that’s it!
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in Iowa

The average cost of full coverage car insurance in Iowa is $1,315 per year, while minimum coverage averages $223 per year. Although these are far lower than the national averages of $2,014 and $622 for full and minimum coverage, respectively, many drivers may still be looking to save on their Iowa car insurance premiums.

We began our search for the best car insurance companies in Iowa by analyzing average rate data from Quadrant Information Services for dozens of carriers writing policies in the Hawkeye State. From there, we rounded out our list of top companies in Iowa by looking at customer satisfaction scores from J.D Power, financial strength ratings from AM Best, coverage options, discount availability and digital tools.

These factors and other key metrics were translated into a Bankrate Score for each carrier. With a maximum of 5 points, the Bankrate Score provides a quantitative overview of how well a carrier may be able to meet your insurance needs. Carriers with higher scores score well in several of our rating categories.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate* Average min coverage rate*
Progressive
4.4
$1,375
$207
Geico
4.3
$1,053
$172
Auto-Owners
4.2
$1,440
$204
State Farm
4.2
$813
$153
Nationwide
4.0
$949
$264
*Displayed rates are average annual premiums
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Best for digital policy management

4.4 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 803/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,375 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Progressive made our list: Between its mobile app and web tools, Progressive offers extensive digital management options for policies and claims. Although it doesn't offer the lowest average rates on our list, policyholders may save on their premiums with potential discounts for setting up automatic billing, bundling and enrolling in its telematics program, Snapshot. Homeowners may be particularly interested in Progressive as the carrier offers a discount for homeowners, even if they insure their home with another carrier. Progressive did come in below the segment average in the Central region of J.D. Power's customer satisfaction region, so you may want to speak with existing policyholders about their experience.

Who Progressive may be good for: Progressive may be a good fit for drivers who prefer using digital tools to access customer service and policy management.

Read full Progressive Insurance review

Best for discounts

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 819/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,053 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Geico made our list: In addition to fairly low average rates in Iowa, Geico offers a long list of potential discounts that may help policyholders save on their premiums. Some advertised savings opportunities include affiliation discounts for businesses and organizations, student discounts, military service discounts and multi-vehicle savings. Although Geico doesn't have as many local agencies as some other carriers on our list, it does offer robust digital tools for policy management on the go.

Who Geico may be good for: Drivers looking for low rates and fairly basic coverage options might consider Geico as their carrier of choice.

Read full Geico Insurance review

Best for personalized service

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,440 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Auto-Owners made our list: Auto-Owners is a more regional carrier offering coverage in 26 states. Although its digital tools are not as robust as the other carriers on our list, local agents are available to assist with face-to-face policy management. Average full coverage rates from Auto-Owners are slightly higher than the Iowa average, but the carrier offers numerous discounts including potential savings for automatic billing, students and bundling. Potential endorsements with the company include gap insurance, diminished value coverage and roadside assistance.

Who Auto-Owners may be good for: Auto-Owners may be a good fit for drivers interested in high levels of personalized service and policy customization.

Read full Auto-Owners Insurance review

Best for low average rates

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 833/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 813 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why State Farm made our list: State Farm is the largest car insurance company in the nation and offers some of the lowest average rates of all the Iowa carriers we assessed. Policyholders may be able to build a more robust policy with add-ons for roadside assistance, rideshare coverage, car rental reimbursement and more. However, the carrier does not offer gap insurance and accident forgiveness coverage must be earned, not purchased. State Farm offers two telematics programs, including one developed specifically for young drivers.

Who State Farm may be good for: State Farm may be a good fit for drivers looking for low rates and in-person service with a local agent.

Read full State Farm Insurance review

Best for robust coverage options

4 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 792/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 949 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Nationwide made our list: Nationwide offers low average rates for full coverage in Iowa and is one of the largest car insurers in the country. Although it has a below-average customer satisfaction score in the Central region of J.D. Power's study, Nationwide offers a less common pay-per-mile program called SmartMiles that may appeal to low-mileage drivers. Nationwide offers coverage options for antique and muscle cars, as well as accident forgiveness and vanishing deductible endorsements.

Who Nationwide may be good for: Nationwide may be a good fit for drivers looking for less common coverage options, like pay-per-mile insurance or classic car coverage.

Read full Nationwide Insurance review

Lightbulb

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Iowa

Bankrate's insurance editorial team understands that price isn't the only factor for many Iowa drivers looking for the best auto insurance. That's why our Bankrate Scoring model takes into account many metrics beyond just price. Each Score, out of a possible 5 points, accounts for coverage options, discounts, customer service, financial strength and more. We hope you can use these Scores to narrow down your search for the best car insurance company for you.

Bankrate logo

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help Iowa drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
SAVE WITH TRUSTED PROVIDERS
+ MORE
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Caret Left Back
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Choose from offers in
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How to find the best car insurance in Iowa

Evaluating your needs and rating factors may help you find the best car insurance in Iowa. Since each individual brings a unique mix of rating factors and priorities to their car insurance search, the best car insurance company for your neighbor may not be the best car insurance company for you. While determining the right carrier may take some additional research, the importance of finding appropriate coverage cannot be overstated; you need an active policy in order to drive legally on public roads in Iowa.

!

News

Iowa Public Radio released a report in September 2023 that explored reasons why car insurance rates in the Hawkeye State have risen so quickly. The report noted four reasons why premiums are on the increase:

  • Drivers are engaging in more risky driving habits than before the pandemic, resulting in higher levels of accidents and subsequent insurance claims.
  • Repairs and parts have increased in price due to damaged supply chains and a tight labor market that has impacted the ability of mechanics to stay on top of repairs.
  • Natural disasters, brought on by climate change, are increasing the number of claims made to policyholders' comprehensive coverage.
  • Insurance regulators are trying to balance the increases with the need to keep premiums low enough that drivers are still able to afford them.

The report offers a call to action that may be familiar to Bankrate readers: shop around for quotes and consider discounts before you decide on your insurer.

Related content:

What to do after a hit-and-run in Iowa

Collage with car and hand holding coin

Cheapest car insurance in Iowa

Car insurance rates by city

Ready for your quote?

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers in Iowa

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How much is car insurance in Iowa?

Drivers in Iowa pay significantly less on average than the average driver in the United States. National average premiums are $2,014 for full coverage and $622 for minimum coverage. In Iowa, average car insurance rates are $1,315 for full coverage and $223 for minimum coverage. However, your personal premium may vary from these averages based on your personal rating factors like your age, vehicle type, driving record and ZIP code.

Average rates in Iowa are also cheaper than the nearby states of Nebraska and Illinois. Average annual full coverage rates in Nebraska and Illinois are $1,624 and $1,806, respectively. Large swaths of Iowa are rural and sparsely populated, which may lower the risk of collisions and could be a factor in the state’s low cost of insurance.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Iowa

It can be helpful to have a benchmark figure in mind when you begin your search for auto insurance in Iowa. To make that possible, Bankrate created this handy calculator. Simply input a few key data points and it will give you an approximate figure indicating how much you are likely to pay for your Iowa car insurance.

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Calculate your monthly car insurance payment

Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.

Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select credit score
Why we're asking
Methodology
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Clock Wait
46
years of industry expertise
Search
122
carriers reviewed
Location
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
Dollar Coin
1.2M
quotes analyzed
Savings

Compare rates and save on auto insurance today!

ZIP code
Close X
Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Contributor, Insurance

Mary Van Keuren has written for insurance domains such as Bankrate, Coverage.com, and The Simple Dollar for the past five years, specializing in home and auto insurance. She has also written extensively for consumer websites including Reviews.com and Slumber Yard. Prior to that, she worked as a writer in academia for several decades.

Edited by
Mariah Posey
Editor, Insurance