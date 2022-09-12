Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Average cost of car insurance in Iowa for 2024
Iowa drivers pay an average of $1,315 per year for full coverage car insurance and $223 per year for minimum coverage.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries.
How much is car insurance in Iowa?
The average cost of car insurance in Iowa is $223 per year for the state minimum required coverage and $1,315 per year for full coverage, both well below the national averages of $622 and $2,014, respectively. However, costs vary based on a number of factors, including the company you choose, your city, your age and your driving record. Bankrate analyzed average rates from Quadrant Information Services for several different types of drivers. Our research might help you understand what a competitive rate looks like for your situation.
Key takeaways
- Drivers in Des Moines, Iowa’s capital, pay $1,332 per year for full coverage, only about a 1 percent difference from the state average.
- 18-year-old males have the highest average premium of any age and gender, at $3,754 per year for full coverage.
- A 20-year-old driver on their own policy pays $761 more per year on average than a 20-year-old on their parents’ policy.
- Iowa drivers with a DUI conviction pay an average of 87 percent more for full coverage than drivers with a clean driving record.
- Having excellent credit pays off; drivers in Iowa with the highest credit tier pay an average of 14 percent less per year for full coverage compared to drivers with good credit.
Iowa car insurance rates by city
In addition to your state, the city you live in affects your auto premium. Iowa car insurance rates vary based on city due to different areas having different risks, different likelihoods of accidents, and different costs of living, all of which affect claims costs. In areas where claims are more likely or more expensive, like urban areas, rates are likely higher.
|Iowa city
|Avg. monthly full coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from IA avg. annual full coverage premium
|Ames
|$97
|$1,163
|-12%
|Ankeny
|$98
|$1,175
|-11%
|Cedar Rapids
|$102
|$1,221
|-7%
|Davenport
|$110
|$1,324
|1%
|Des Moines
|$111
|$1,332
|1%
|Dubuque
|$104
|$1,250
|-5%
|Iowa City
|$98
|$1,174
|-11%
|Sioux City
|$122
|$1,458
|-11%
|Waterloo
|$108
|$1,301
|-1%
|West Des Moines
|$100
|$1,195
|-9%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Iowa
Age is one of the more substantial variables regarding how insurance companies calculate auto rates. Different age demographics have significantly different probabilities of experiencing an auto accident, filing a claim or receiving a ticket. Providers consider this information to help them determine rates. As a result, the various age groups tend to have noticeably different average premiums. The average car insurance rates in Iowa by age shown in the table below are representative of drivers on their own policy (with the exception of 16-year-old driver rates, which are rated on a policy under their married parents’).
|Age
|Avg. monthly full coverage premium in Iowa
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in Iowa
|Age 16*
|$221
|$2,655
|Age 18
|$313
|$3,754
|Age 20
|$250
|$2,996
|Age 25
|$143
|$1,712
|Age 30
|$116
|$1,396
|Age 40
|$111
|$1,329
|Age 50
|$99
|$1,189
|Age 60
|$96
|$1,149
|Age 70
|$102
|$1,221
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Avg. monthly full coverage premium in Iowa
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in Iowa
|Age 16*
|$192
|$2,308
|Age 18
|$248
|$2,973
|Age 20
|$201
|$2,406
|Age 25
|$127
|$1,528
|Age 30
|$113
|$1,360
|Age 40
|$108
|$1,301
|Age 50
|$99
|$1,185
|Age 60
|$95
|$1,141
|Age 70
|$100
|$1,198
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Bankrate’s take: Insurance rates are based on the insurance company’s risk of paying out a claim. A driver’s gender is often an important factor in determining this, as men are statistically more likely to get into accidents and file claims than women. This is especially true for teen male drivers, who pay more than 15 percent more for coverage than young women.
Cost considerations for young drivers in Iowa
Young drivers are expensive to insure, but staying on their parents’ policy can have a less striking increase. Generally, insurers will allow a young driver to be included on their parents’ policy as long as they are still a member of the household. Once a young driver has moved out and established their own household (with the exception of going to college), it’s usually time to start a separate policy, but be prepared for the cost difference. 18 year olds, for example, pay nearly $1,200 more on their own policy versus when on their parents’ policy.
|Age
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in IA
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in IA
|Percent difference
|Age 16
|$2,482
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$2,343
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$2,206
|$3,363
|52%
|Age 19
|$2,033
|$2,927
|44%
|Age 20
|$1,940
|$2,701
|39%
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Iowa?
Insurers factor in your driving record to help determine your likely future driving behaviors, which can indicate your risk of causing an accident in the future. Therefore, even one traffic offense can increase your rates by a notable amount. A single speeding ticket conviction has the least impact on the cost of car insurance in Iowa of other driving incidents, with an annual increase of 19 percent for full coverage, while a single DUI conviction raises full coverage premiums by an average of 87 percent per year.
|Driving incident
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in IA
|Percent increase from IA avg. annual full coverage premium
|Clean driving record
|$1,315
|0%
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$1,562
|19%
|At-fault accident
|$1,786
|36%
|DUI conviction
|$2,460
|87%
The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates.
Car insurance rates in Iowa by credit score
Your credit-based insurance score also contributes to your final car insurance cost in Iowa. Statistically, drivers with poor credit are more likely to file claims, which means that they are a higher risk to insurers. Insurance companies typically charge higher rates for lower credit tiers to compensate. In Iowa, there’s just over a $1,200 difference in average full coverage costs between drivers with poor credit and drivers with excellent credit.
|Credit tier
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in IA
|Percent change from IA avg. annual full coverage premium
|Poor
|$2,343
|78%
|Average
|$1,459
|11%
|Good
|$1,315
|0%
|Excellent
|$1,135
|-14%
Iowa car insurance rates by vehicle type
Finally, our team looked at average car insurance rates for different vehicles. If you’re wondering, “How much is car insurance in Iowa?”, take time to consider the type of vehicle you need to insure. Vehicles that cost more to repair or replace or are more likely to get into an accident will likely have higher average rates. For example, our research found that a BMW 330i costs $688 more annually to insure with full coverage than a Ford F-150.
|Vehicle
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in Iowa
|BMW 330i
|$1,789
|Ford F-150
|$1,101
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,126
|Toyota Camry
|$1,315
|Toyota Prius
|$1,428
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Iowa
An auto insurance premium significantly adds to the total cost of car ownership, but driving without insurance can lead to hefty fines. However, with so many different factors influencing the cost of coverage, it can be challenging to figure out how much to budget for coverage. This calculator can help you estimate your monthly premium so you can get a better feel of how to financially prepare.
How to save on car insurance in Iowa
Iowa drivers already enjoy lower-than-average rates for car insurance when compared to the national costs, but there are ways to lower your premium even more. If you want to save money on car insurance, you might consider:
- Applying discounts: One of the easiest ways to save on car insurance is to pursue discounts offered by your insurance provider. Discounts can range from safe driving benefits to paperless billing discounts to savings for bundled policies and more. The more discounts you can qualify for, the more money you might save on premiums.
- Maintain a clean driving record: Although it won’t lower your rates immediately, practicing safe driving is one of the best strategies to keep your costs down in the long run. Driving incidents result in costly surcharges on your policy and can preclude you from good or safe driver discounts.
- Increase your deductibles: A full coverage car insurance policy has two deductibles: one for comprehensive coverage and collision coverage each. Raising your deductibles will usually reduce your rates, but it comes with more personal financial responsibility. Higher deductibles mean paying more money out of pocket in the event of a claim, while your insurance policy covers the rest up to your limits.
- Improve your credit: Credit tiers have an indirect, but notable, impact on auto insurance rates. Lower credit tiers generally result in higher premiums. If you can improve your credit, you may see a reduction in your car insurance premium over time.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.