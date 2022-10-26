Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Car insurance for minivans
Full coverage car insurance in the U.S. costs an average of $2,014 per year in 2023, based on Bankrate's research and analysis. It's unlikely that you will pay exactly that, however, since many factors go into determining your rate. One of those factors is the make and model of your car. How do minivans stack up against the average? Bankrate’s insurance editorial team looked at average rates for Honda Odyssey and Chrysler Pacifica to help answer that question.
How much does it cost to insure a minivan?
While the average national cost of car insurance is $2,014 annually for a full coverage policy, with state-mandated minimum coverage averaging $622, the make and model of your vehicle will have an impact on the actual cost of your auto insurance rates. The price of insuring your vehicle is also likely to vary from carrier to carrier, which is why we recommend that you ask for quotes from multiple companies. Carriers use multiple points of consideration to determine insurance pricing for a particular model, including:
- Crash rate stats per make/model: Different vehicle types have different crash statistics. Sports cars and coupes generally have higher accident rates than sedans like the Toyota Camry or minivans like the Honda Odyssey. Car insurance companies generally assign higher premiums to vehicles with higher crash rates.
- Price of parts: The price of a vehicle’s parts is dependent on the make and model, with foreign vehicles typically having more expensive parts than domestic vehicles. Since more expensive parts means more expensive repair costs, carriers typically charge more to insure vehicles with costly parts.
- Safety features: Car insurance companies may offer lower rates if your vehicle is equipped with top-notch safety features. Multiple minivans on the market receive high marks for safety according to ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The 2023 Honda Odyssey received the Top Safety Pick award, based on their safety features, while the Chrysler Pacifica also scored well.
Car insurance rates: Chrysler Pacifica vs. Honda Odyssey
Since average rates vary based on multiple factors, including the vehicle's make and model and also by your location, we sourced average rates from Quadrant Information Services for both the Pacifica and Odyssey for a range of carriers and across all states.
Comparing average rates in a variety of circumstances may make it easier for you when you are looking for your own car insurance coverage for your minivan, even if you do not have one of these two models. The table below features data on both models, so you can have a sense of how these two popular models compare with each other and with your own minivan.
The Chrysler Pacifica came in fifth overall in the J.D. Power Best Minivans of 2023 list. Owners cite the fuel economy, the feel of driving it and the Pacifica's carrying capacity as some of their top reasons they like the minivan. The average full coverage insurance rate is below average for this vehicle when compared to the national average.
The Honda Odyssey is the top overall pick on the 2023 list of best minivans from J.D. Power and is also a Top Safety Pick for 2022 from the IIHS. The vehicle’s excellent safety ratings may help contribute to the average annual premiums, which are lower than the national average.
|Chrysler Pacifica
|Honda Odyssey
|Average annual full coverage car insurance cost
|$1,949
|$1,735
|2023 MSRP
|$37,020-$59,995
|$37,490-$49,620
|Combined MPG
|19-28
|17-28
|2023 J.D. Power Best Minivans
|Fifth place
|First place
|Crash ratings (Based on data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration)
|Five Stars (highest possible rating)
|Five Stars (highest possible rating)
Compare Pacifica and Odyssey car insurance rates by carrier
Bankrate analyzed rates from five providers, chosen based on the largest providers by market share and our picks for some of the best car insurance companies of 2023. We also looked at customer service scores from J.D. Power, financial strength ratings from AM Best, coverage options, digital experience and more. Using this data, we assigned each insurer a Bankrate Score from 0.0 to 5.0, with higher numbers indicating a company that excels across the board. A carrier's Bankrate Score can help you determine the best insurance company for your own needs.
Although rates will differ for each driver, the chart below highlights how different the rates can be from one carrier to the next, even with the same driver parameters. All our chosen carriers offered average rates that were below the national average of $2,014. If you’re looking for cheap car insurance, it may be helpful to use these rates as a point of comparison.
Average annual full coverage rates by carrier: Chrysler Pacifica vs. Honda Odyssey
|Car insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|Chrysler Pacifica
|Honda Odyssey
|Amica
|4.4
|$1,450
|$1,325
|Geico
|4.4
|$1,190
|$1,325
|USAA
|4.3
|$1,392
|$1,130
|State Farm
|4.2
|$1,455
|$1,351
|Erie
|3.8
|$1,467
|$1,279
Compare Pacifica and Odyssey car insurance rates by state
As we noted before, your location impacts your insurance rates. Insurers calculate the risks inherent in driving in your ZIP code and factor that into your car insurance premium. If you live in a state or region that has a higher-than-average rate of car accidents, for example, you may pay more for your car insurance.
How to get the cheapest car insurance for your minivan
If you are looking for the most affordable coverage options for your minivan, there are a few strategies that you can use to save money. Consider the following tactics when you begin your search for the best car insurance for your minivan:
- Get multiple quotes: Carriers have their own methods for determining premium costs, and you can't know who will be cheapest for you unless you ask for multiple quotes from a range of carriers.
- Take a safe driving course: Most insurers will give a preferable rate to those who are likely to remain claim-free. Taking a safe driving course indicates to your insurer that you're serious about being a careful driver and may earn you a discount.
- Use telematics programs: Most major insurance companies offer a telematics program, which monitors your driving in real time and can earn you a discount of up to 40 percent if you regularly drive in a safe and careful manner.
- Increase your deductible: If you have full coverage, you will need to pay a deductible on your comprehensive and collision coverage before your insurance kicks in after a claim. Raising your deductible—for example, switching it from $250 to $500—is likely to lead to a reduced premium, since you are assuming more financial responsibility. Just be sure that the deductible you select is an amount you feel comfortable paying on short notice.
- Review your policy annually: When you renew your insurance, check to be sure you are getting all the discounts you are eligible for and still have the coverage you need. As your car ages, for example, there might be coverage types you can reduce or drop. Speak with your insurance agent to make sure you are still fully financially protected.
Minivan features that impact insurance costs
Minivans not only typically offer convenient, innovative features for families, such as entertainment systems, folding seats and sliding doors, they also offer a variety of safety features. The numerous safety features contribute to the costs of insurance premiums and can help make premiums more affordable versus other types of vehicles.
- Side airbags: Many minivans offer multiple airbags, including side airbags. Side airbags are designed to offer greater protection from impact for all passengers — not just the driver or front passenger.
- Blind-spot monitoring: This system provides a warning to the driver that another vehicle is located in the side or rear of their vehicle which might not be easily seen.
- Forward collision warning: This feature signals when your vehicle could potentially be in a collision with a vehicle in front of it.
Other car insurance coverage to consider for your minivan
In addition to state minimum requirements for liability insurance, there are other minivan insurance options drivers may be interested in purchasing for enhanced coverage. The most common of these are collision and comprehensive insurance, which together with liability are considered full coverage. Although it costs more than minimum coverage, full coverage provides more robust and thorough coverage for you if you are in an accident.
Other coverage options you may want to consider include the following:
- Roadside assistance: This coverage can be extremely helpful if you find your minivan inoperable. If you are stranded, roadside assistance can help re-fuel, charge a battery, offer towing assistance or tire changing services.
- Gap insurance: This optional coverage pays the “gap” between the amount you owe on your lease or loan and the vehicle’s value that the insurance carrier will pay out if your minivan is totaled. This keeps you from having to pay a hefty out-of-pocket bill if the minivan is totaled before most of the loan balance is paid down.
- Uninsured and underinsured motorist: This coverage is mandatory in some—but not all—states and may pay for your and your passengers’ medical costs if you are hit by someone with little or no insurance. In some states, uninsured motorist property damage coverage is also available.
- New car replacement: If your new-ish car is totaled in an accident, this coverage type will pay for you to purchase a new car of the same type. This is generally limited to drivers with cars that are not more than a few years old or with fewer than a certain number of miles on them.
- Rental car reimbursement: If your car is damaged in a covered claim, this endorsement will pay for you to rent a car while your vehicle is being repaired (up to certain limits).
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: 2021 Honda Odyssey and Chrysler Pacifica.