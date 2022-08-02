Best car insurance in Wyoming for 2024

Geico, State Farm, Allstate and Farmers write some of the best car insurance in Wyoming.

Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Updated Dec 20, 2023
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in Wyoming

According to data provided by Quadrant Information Services, the average annual premium for a full coverage car insurance policy in Wyoming is $1,582; minimum coverage averages $263 per year. We also analyzed third-party customer satisfaction scores issued in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study as well as coverage options and discount availability, among other factors. Based on our in-depth research, you might find the best Wyoming auto insurance from Geico, State Farm, Allstate or Farmers.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate* Average min coverage rate*
Geico
4.3
$1,977
$176
State Farm
4.2
$1,267
$221
Allstate
3.9
$1,918
$383
Farmers
3.8
$1,151
$306
*USAA is not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions.
Best for digital tools

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 832/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,977 for full coverage
Why Geico made our list: Thanks to its highly-rated mobile app, Geico stands apart from the crowd. From digital ID cards (considered legal proof of insurance in Wyoming) to quick claims estimates to adding and removing vehicles, policyholders have the freedom of policy management at their fingertips. You can even keep track of your vehicle’s maintenance schedule on the app through Geico’s partnership with Carfax. Geico’s tech helped it tie for the 2023 Bankrate Award for Best Auto Insurance Company Overall.

Who Geico may be good for: Geico could be a great option for tech-savvy drivers who don’t mind spending extra for a top-notch mobile app.

Read full Geico Insurance review

Best for excellent customer service

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 839/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,267 for full coverage
Why State Farm made our list: In addition to below-average rates in Wyoming, State Farm may be one of the best companies for customer service, as evidenced by its stellar performance in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study. Although Wyoming is remote and rugged, State Farm has plenty of local agents throughout the state, which could appeal to drivers who prefer to do business with an agent who also lives in their community.

Who State Farm may be good for: If you’re looking for superior customer service at an affordable rate, you might want to request a quote from State Farm (as long as you’re okay with sacrificing some coverage options).

Read full State Farm Insurance review

Best for claims satisfaction

3.9 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 811/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,918 for full coverage
Why Allstate made our list: Although Allstate scored below average on J.D. Power's list for the Northwest region, it offers tools to help individuals manage their policies and file claims easily and simply. The carrier offers 24/7 customer service, and the company's website features state-of-the-art tools such as Allstate’s online disaster help center. This may come in handy for Wyomingites since the state experiences a wide range of natural disasters, including wildfires, tornadoes, blizzards and earthquakes.

Who Allstate may be good for: Customers who prioritize a smooth claims experience over cheap rates might find Allstate as their company of choice.

Read full Allstate Insurance review

Best for unique coverage options

3.8 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 802/1,000 AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 1,151 for full coverage
Why Farmers made our list: Farmers not only offers some of the cheapest rates in Wyoming, but you can find unique coverage options with this carrier not available with other companies, including new car replacement, spare parts coverage, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coverage and more. Depending on your needs, you might be able to tailor a robust policy at a price you can afford.

Who Farmers may be good for: Budget-conscious drivers who don’t want to sacrifice coverage options might consider contacting Farmers for a quote, as long as they know that customer service may be a friction point.

Read full Farmers Insurance review

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Wyoming

To find the best car insurance in Wyoming, we first analyzed average premiums for some of the largest insurers in the state. However, our industry experience has taught us that the best isn’t necessarily the cheapest. To identify the top carriers, we evaluated metrics such as digital tool availability, coverage options, corporate sustainability initiatives and more. We then translated this data into our proprietary Bankrate Score, ranging from 0.0 to 5.0. The higher a company’s score, the better it fared. By creating our Bankrate Score, we hope to give our readers a fast and simple way of evaluating insurance companies as they shop for new coverage.

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help Wyoming drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

How to find the best car insurance in Wyoming

A robust yet affordable car insurance policy is essential for financial protection. When shopping for the best car insurance in Wyoming, these are some things to consider that can help you find the right provider for you:

Related content:

Collage with car and hand holding coin

Average cost of car insurance in Wyoming

Collage of woman sitting in car trunk

Cheapest car insurance in Wyoming

Collage of car and hand with keys

Driving without insurance in Wyoming

How much is car insurance in Wyoming?

Full coverage car insurance in Wyoming is over $400 cheaper annually than the national average cost of car insurance. While the national average premium for a full coverage car insurance policy is $2,014 per year, Wyoming’s average is only $1,582 per year. Minimum coverage is also cheaper in Wyoming, averaging $263 per year. In comparison, the national average cost for this same policy is $622.

Auto insurance in Wyoming is also cheaper than in some of its neighboring states, namely Montana to the north and Colorado to the south. In Montana, the average annual cost of insurance is $1,889 for full coverage and $310 for minimum coverage. In Colorado, average rates are even higher at $2,121 and $500, respectively.

Wyoming’s relatively inexpensive premiums could be partly due to its low population density, which usually leads to fewer accidents and comprehensive claims due to theft and vandalism. The state also has a fairly low cost of living, which may make repairs cheaper. However, Wyoming's rates might be even lower if its drivers didn’t have to contend with treacherous road conditions during harsh winter weather.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Wyoming

When looking for the best car insurance in Wyoming, it can be helpful to have a general idea of what you will be paying before you start shopping. Bankrate's handy calculator can help. Answer a few simple questions and you will have a benchmark figure to compare quotes rates against.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Contributor, Insurance

Mary Van Keuren has written for insurance domains such as Bankrate, Coverage.com, and The Simple Dollar for the past five years, specializing in home and auto insurance. She has also written extensively for consumer websites including Reviews.com and Slumber Yard. Prior to that, she worked as a writer in academia for several decades.

Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Editor, Insurance