Consider the risks before you decide to drive without insurance in Wyoming. While it might seem like a shortcut to saving money, the gamble could end up costing you much more than the price of a policy, especially if you cause an accident. Driving without insurance in Wyoming could lead to fines, license suspension and even jail time, not to mention the out-of-pocket cost of any damage you cause behind the wheel.

How much insurance is required in Wyoming?

Auto liability insurance in Wyoming may provide vital financial protection if you are involved in an accident. As a result, Wyoming, like most other states, requires that resident drivers maintain these minimum limits of auto liability coverage:

$25,000 bodily injury liability per person

$50,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$20,000 property damage liability per accident

Uninsured motorist coverage must be offered but can be declined in writing.

A surety bond or $25,000 deposit with the state treasury will also satisfy the financial responsibility law.

Note that though these limits will bring you into compliance with Wyoming law, these amounts may end up being inadequate to protect you financially in the event that you are deemed at fault in a serious accident. Insurance experts recommend carrying more than the legally required minimums to make sure that you are able to cover any damages you may be responsible for — as opposed to having to pay for them out of pocket.

Penalties for driving without insurance in Wyoming

There are a series of penalties you may face if you are caught driving without insurance in Wyoming. These penalties may include fines, license suspension, insurance verification requirements and incarceration.

For a first driving without insurance offense, you may be fined between $250 and $750. This fine will be increased for subsequent offenses to an amount somewhere between $500 and $1,500, depending upon the specific circumstances of the violation. If you cannot submit proof of insurance within seven days of being cited for driving without insurance, then you may have your license suspended. You’ll likely also have to obtain an SR-22 certificate from your insurance company that verifies you carry the minimum required level of coverage.

While a less common penalty, it is possible to be incarcerated for driving without insurance in Wyoming. Wyoming courts have the discretion to determine whether jail time is appropriate on top of the other fines and penalties.

Getting into an accident without insurance in Wyoming

If you are involved in an accident in Wyoming without auto insurance, regardless of fault, you may be cited for that violation and the penalties described above will be leveled.

Wyoming is an at-fault state. This means the driver who causes an accident is required to utilize their insurance to pay the bills arising from the other driver’s injuries or property damage caused by the accident. This is not the case in a no-fault state, where your own car insurance company may pay for your medical bills and possibly lost wages following an accident, no matter who was at fault.

Additionally, if you are in an accident and uninsured in Wyoming, you could be personally responsible for all the costs associated with injury to another driver and his vehicle if you are determined to be at fault.

