Average cost of car insurance in Wyoming for 2024
The average annual cost of car insurance in Wyoming is $1,582 for full coverage and $263 for minimum coverage.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries.
How much is car insurance in Wyoming?
The average annual cost of car insurance in Wyoming is $263 for minimum coverage and $1,582 for full coverage. Compared to the national averages of $622 and $2,104 for minimum and full coverage, respectively, Wyoming drivers pay significantly less than the national average. However, your rates will vary based on personal rating factors, such as your age, gender, credit history, ZIP code, driving record and vehicle type.
Key takeaways
- Wyoming drivers pay an annual average of $263 for minimum coverage car insurance and $1,582 for full coverage — or $22 and $132 per month, respectively.
- The average cost of auto insurance in Wyoming is about 25 percent less than the national average for full coverage and almost 58 percent less for minimum coverage.
- Any traffic violation can raise your insurance premiums, but a DUI in Wyoming causes average rates to nearly double.
Wyoming car insurance rates by city
In Wyoming, your city and even your specific ZIP code can affect your car insurance rates. Differences in parts and repair costs, weather events, population density and crime statistics vary by ZIP code, so insurers assign different levels of risk to different ZIP codes and adjust rates accordingly. To illustrate the difference, Bankrate compared average rates for five of the largest Wyoming cities.
|Wyoming city
|Avg. monthly full coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from WY avg. annual full coverage premium
|Casper
|$126
|$1,516
|-4%
|Cheyenne
|$139
|$1,670
|6%
|Gillette
|$138
|$1,650
|4%
|Laramie
|$131
|$1,570
|-1%
|Rock Springs
|$126
|$1,514
|-4%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Wyoming
Factors like age and gender affect car insurance rates in Wyoming, though that is not the case in all states. On average, male drivers pay more than female drivers because they tend to engage in more risky driving behaviors. Young drivers also pay higher average rates. As you gain experience behind the wheel, your rates typically decrease, as shown in the tables below.
|Age
|Average annual full coverage premium in Wyoming
|Average minimum coverage premium in WY
|Age 16*
|$3,530
|$634
|Age 18
|$5,221
|$896
|Age 20
|$3,659
|$592
|Age 25
|$1,964
|$331
|Age 30
|$1,664
|$267
|Age 40
|$1,626
|$264
|Age 50
|$1,511
|$250
|Age 60
|$1,450
|$248
|Age 70
|$1,571
|$274
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Average annual full coverage premium in Wyoming
|Average minimum coverage premium in Wyoming
|Age 16*
|$2,966
|$561
|Age 18
|$3,895
|$713
|Age 20
|$2,853
|$503
|Age 25
|$1,760
|$321
|Age 30
|$1,563
|$267
|Age 40
|$1,537
|$263
|Age 50
|$1,459
|$247
|Age 60
|$1,407
|$245
|Age 70
|$1,556
|$274
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Bankrate’s take: Statistically, men are more likely to engage in risky driving behavior than women. This includes speeding, distracted driving and driving under the influence. This difference is more pronounced among young drivers, which is why young male drivers pay some of the highest average car insurance rates.
Cost considerations for young drivers in Wyoming
Although young drivers pay some of the highest average car insurance rates, they might save by remaining listed on their parents' car insurance policy. As you can see below, 18-year-old drivers listed on their parents' policy in Wyoming save an average of 37 percent compared to those who purchase their own car insurance policy.
|Age
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in WY
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in WY
|Percent difference
|Age 16
|$3,248
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$3,070
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$2,868
|$4,558
|59%
|Age 19
|$2,477
|$3,596
|45%
|Age 20
|$2,297
|$3,256
|42%
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Wyoming?
Your driving record can have a big impact on your auto insurance rates because it indicates how likely you may be to file a claim. Drivers with incidents like accidents and speeding tickets on their record typically see higher rates than drivers with clean records. DUIs are typically seen as one of the most severe incident types and nearly double average rates for Wyoming drivers.
|Driving incident
|Avg. annual premium* in WY
|Percentage increase from WY avg. annual premium*
|Clean driving record
|$1,582
|N/A
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$2,166
|37%
|At-fault accident
|$2,141
|35%
|DUI conviction
|$3,060
|93%
The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates. *The rates reflected are for full coverage policies.
Car insurance rates in Wyoming by credit score
Although not all states allow the use of credit history as an auto insurance rating factor, Wyoming does. If you're looking for ways to save on your Wyoming car insurance, improving your credit score may be an effective strategy.
|Credit tier
|Avg. annual premium* in WY
|Percentage change from WY average annual premium*
|Poor
|$2,583
|63%
|Average
|$1,693
|7%
|Good
|$1,582
|N/A
|Excellent
|$1,323
|-16%
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Wyoming car insurance rates by vehicle type
Different vehicle makes and models have different parts and repair costs, safety features and theft rates. These differences impact insurance premiums for drivers. If you drive a vehicle with lower repair costs, high safety ratings and low theft rates, you will typically see lower car insurance rates.
|Vehicle
|Avg. annual premium* in WY
|BMW 330i
|$2,211
|Ford F-150
|$1,498
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,384
|Toyota Camry
|$1,582
|Toyota Prius
|$1,766
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Wyoming
Average rate data can give you an idea of what you might pay for auto coverage in Wyoming, but your actual rates may vary dramatically based on your personal rating factors, carrier selection and coverage choices. By inputting a few personal details in the tool below, you can get started with more personalized estimates.
How to save on car insurance in Wyoming
Although average Wyoming car insurance rates are below the national average, many drivers may still be looking for ways to save on their premium. If you're looking for the cheapest car insurance in Wyoming, you might consider the following strategies:
- Choose a higher deductible: Choosing higher deductibles will likely lower your premium, but most insurance experts advise keeping your deductibles low enough that you could comfortably pay them out of pocket in the event of a claim.
- Discounts: Most car insurance companies offer at least a handful of discounts. From bundling discounts to safe driver savings, exploring potential discounts may help you easily save on your premium.
- Comparison shopping: Different car insurance companies use different rating algorithms to determine rates. For this reason, comparing quotes from various companies could show you which one offers the lowest rates for your circumstances.
- Remain accident and claims-free: Tickets and accidents typically increase your car insurance rates. Maintaining a clean driving record, even if you already have a blemish on your record, may help bring your rates down over time.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.