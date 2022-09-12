Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Cheapest car insurance in Wyoming for 2024
Geico and Farmers may be able to help you access below-average car insurance rates in Wyoming.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
The cheapest car insurance companies in Wyoming
Like in most states, car insurance is required in Wyoming. However, you may be pleasantly surprised to find out average annual rates are well below the national average. Here are some reference points that may help you determine if you’re paying a fair price:
- Wyoming average for minimum coverage: $263
- National average for minimum coverage: $622
- Wyoming average for full coverage: $1,582
- National average for full coverage: $2,014
But Bankrate’s insurance editorial team doesn’t stop at average. We partnered with Quadrant Information Services to obtain up-to-date premium information from major insurance carriers to see which companies tend to offer cheap car insurance in Wyoming. If you’re a bargain shopper, the following companies might be a good place to start.
Key takeaways
- Cheapest company for minimum coverage: Geico
- Cheapest company for full coverage: Farmers
- Cheapest company for drivers with prior incidents: State Farm, Geico and Allstate
- Cheapest company for young drivers: Geico, State Farm and Farmers
Cheapest car insurance in Wyoming for minimum coverage
Wyoming has the second-lowest population density in the entire country, only following Alaska. With less traffic and fewer narrow urban streets, it is statistically less likely that you’ll be involved in an accident in Wyoming. So, with infrequent insurance claim payouts to deal with, providers are actually able to offer very affordable premiums for liability-only policies that satisfy the legal minimum coverage requirements.
Here’s a pricing breakdown of some of the cheapest carriers based on our analysis:
|Carrier
|Monthly min coverage premium
|Annual min coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
|
$15
|
$176
|
- $87
|
$18
|
$221
|
- $42
|
$26
|
$306
|
+ $43
Minimum coverage requirements for Wyoming drivers
To drive legally in Wyoming, you must purchase at least the following minimum coverage:
- $25,000 bodily injury per person
- $50,000 bodily injury per accident
- $20,000 property damage liability per accident
As you can see in the chart above, those who opt for minimum coverage insurance generally pay some of the lowest premiums. And while it is statistically less likely that you’ll be involved in an accident in rural Wyoming than in downtown New York City, insurance professionals still usually recommend that drivers purchase coverage beyond the lowest acceptable limits. Because in the off-chance you cause an accident, you will be financially responsible for the damage and injuries that exceed your policy limits.
Minimum coverage also does not include any coverage for damage to your own vehicle. For that, you will need to add comprehensive and collision coverage. Adding those coverage types typically constitutes a full coverage policy. If you have a loan or lease on your vehicle, you likely have to carry full coverage per your lender’s requirements. You may also be required to carry certain liability limits in excess of the state minimum and have a cap on how high your deductible can be.
Cheapest car insurance in Wyoming for full coverage
As we just finished discussing, investing in a full coverage policy can save you thousands of dollars in the event of a car accident. But this extra financial protection doesn’t have to break the bank. In fact, Farmers offers full coverage policies for under $100 per month (on average) in Wyoming. Check out its average rates alongside some of the other most affordable providers based on our analysis:
|Carrier
|Monthly full coverage premium
|Annual full coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for full coverage
|
$96
|
$1,151
|
- $431
|
$106
|
$1,267
|
- $315
|
$160
|
$1,918
|
+ $336
Cheapest car insurance in Wyoming for drivers with prior incidents
Wyoming drivers with prior incidents on their driving records are likely to pay more for insurance than those without tickets, accidents or DUIs. That’s because insurers view past offenders as more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors in the future and therefore more risky to insure. However, depending on the incident, some providers are more lenient than others with rate hikes.
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a ticket: State Farm
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Geico
- Cheapest car insurance for high-risk drivers: Allstate
Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Wyoming with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Car insurance carriers typically charge higher rates for drivers who demonstrate risky driving practices, including speeding. Even a single speeding ticket may substantially raise your car insurance rates at renewal, but some carriers may raise rates more for a speeding ticket than others. The following insurers offer some of the lowest average premiums for drivers with a speeding conviction.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|State Farm
|$246
|$1,370
|Farmers
|$330
|$1,243
|Geico
|$354
|$3,995
Cheapest car insurance for drivers in Wyoming with an at-fault accident: Geico
Like speeding tickets, accidents — especially at-fault accidents — typically result in a premium increase. Carriers usually see drivers who have been involved in an accident as riskier to insure, so they may charge higher rates to compensate for this risk. Based on Bankrate’s research, if you have an at-fault accident on your record, Geico tends to offer the cheapest price for minimum coverage, while State Farm may be your best choice for full coverage. See the chart below to weigh your options.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|Geico
|$266
|$3,006
|State Farm
|$271
|$1,472
|Farmers
|$377
|$1,426
Cheapest car insurance in Wyoming for high-risk drivers: Allstate
Although carriers may have different qualifications for drivers they classify as "high-risk," you may be designated as risky to insure if you have multiple speeding tickets, at-fault accidents or a serious infraction like a DUI. To assess rates for high-risk drivers, we looked at average premiums for drivers with a single DUI conviction. Note that some carriers may not write policies for drivers with a DUI (such as State Farm), so you may need to contact a carrier directly to inquire about its insurance options for high-risk drivers. Allstate or Geico could be a good place to start per our analysis, but here are some other potential options.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Allstate
|$444
|$2,343
|Geico
|$458
|$5,182
|Farmers
|$706
|$2,711
Bankrate’s take: An SR-22 certificate is a document filed with the state by your car insurance company that confirms you are fulfilling Wyoming’s minimum car insurance requirements. Generally, you must file an SR-22 after certain traffic violations, such as driving without insurance or reckless driving. Unfortunately, many providers choose not to work with drivers who need an SR-22. And even when they do offer coverage, expect to pay higher rates for as long as the SR-22 is active — which is typically three years in Wyoming.
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Wyoming
While parents may enjoy cheap auto insurance rates in Wyoming, their children have to earn that privilege. However, even though rates may be inflated early on in one’s driving career, there are some ways to save by picking the right provider.
- Cheapest car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Geico, State Farm and Farmers
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with a ticket: State Farm
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Geico
- Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Geico
Cheapest Wyoming car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Geico
Young drivers, who do not yet have extensive driving experience, are statistically more likely to be involved in car accidents than any other age group. As such, teen drivers pay some of the highest average car insurance rates.
Once teens age into their early 20s, they should see their rates decrease, provided they maintain a clean driving record. But in the meantime, young drivers may be able to save some money by asking their insurance provider about teen discounts or good student discounts.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Geico
|$352
|$3,309
|State Farm
|$570
|$3,207
|Farmers
|$590
|$2,348
Bankrate’s take: Young drivers are viewed as high-risk for two main reasons. The first is experience. Driving may feel easy for those who have spent years behind the wheel, but everyone starts at ground zero. The second reason is distractions. Whether it be cell phone notifications or a car full of rowdy friends, young drivers are often exposed to stimuli that could tempt them to take their eyes off the road.
Cheapest Wyoming car insurance for teens with a ticket: State Farm
Even if they were just trying to get to class on time, speeding is speeding. A teen with a speeding ticket on their driving record is likely to see quite an increase in their premium. Our research shows that State Farm and Geico could be good bets for cheap minimum coverage for teens with a ticket, while Farmers may offer cheaper full coverage.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|State Farm
|$643
|$3,522
|Geico
|$723
|$6,857
|Farmers
|$759
|$2,946
|Allstate
|$1,295
|$7,219
Cheapest Wyoming car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Geico
Teens are already considered high-risk drivers due to some of the reasons we mentioned earlier. But adding an at-fault accident to the mix only worsens a driver’s risk profile in the eyes of insurers. Per our analysis, Geico and State Farm may be worth getting quotes from to mitigate elevated rates in the wake of an accident.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Geico
|$636
|$5,867
|State Farm
|$707
|$3,790
|Farmers
|$873
|$3,399
|Allstate
|$1,250
|$6,695
Bankrate’s take: Wyoming uses modified comparative negligence when processing insurance claims after an accident. This means if you are more than 50 percent at fault, you are responsible for the other party’s damage and won’t be able to collect any compensation from the less-at-fault party.
Cheapest Wyoming car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Geico
As mentioned earlier, some companies won’t even offer coverage to drivers with a DUI. So, if you’re a young driver with a DUI conviction on your driving record, it’s safe to assume insurance will be expensive. That said, the following insurers may offer some of the cheapest rates, relatively speaking.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Geico
|$614
|$6,551
|Allstate
|$743
|$4,165
|Farmers
|$1,525
|$6,182
Cheapest car insurance rates by city in Wyoming
When looking for the cheapest car insurance in Wyoming, it's worth noting that where you live impacts the price you will pay for your policy. Those who live in ZIP codes with high accident, theft or vandalism rates likely pay more for car insurance. Areas with more severe local weather patterns may also see higher rates. Below are some of the most and least expensive cities for car insurance in Wyoming based on average rates.
|City
|City average annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company average annual minimum coverage premium
|Laramie
|$254
|Geico
|$165
|Rock Springs
|$261
|Geico
|$163
|Gillette
|$268
|Geico
|$163
|Cheyenne
|$292
|Geico
|$196
|Casper
|$296
|Geico
|$198
|City
|City average annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company average annual minimum coverage premium
|Big Horn
|$230
|Geico
|$168
|Ranchester
|$230
|Geico
|$168
|Sheridan
|$230
|Geico
|$168
|Wyarno
|$230
|Geico
|$168
|Parkman
|$233
|Geico
|$168
Car insurance discounts in Wyoming
Most insurers offer at least a few discount opportunities, and many of them are simple to earn. Here are a few that you may find in Wyoming:
- Young driver discounts: Young drivers may be able to bring down high average rates with potential discounts for being good students, taking a defensive driving course or leaving their vehicle at home while attending college.
- Safe driver discounts: Select carriers may extend discounts to safe drivers for being claims-free, enrolling in a telematics program and avoiding traffic violations.
- Payment discounts: Enrolling in paperless billing, paying your premium in full and renewing your policy well before the old one expires are all easy discounts to take advantage of.
- Bundling discounts: You may be able to save money by bundling all your insurable assets with one provider, such as your car, home, boat, motorcycle and more.
- Military discounts: As an ode to service, many providers will offer discounted premiums to military members and their families.
- Vehicle-based discounts: Vehicles with specific safety and anti-theft features may qualify for insurance discounts, as well.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction. Young driver DUI rates are for 21-year-old drivers on their own policy; other young driver incident rates are for 18-year-old drivers on their own policy.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18 and 21 applied. Drivers are renters on their own policy. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.