From 2018 to 2022, approximately one in five traffic crashes in Wyoming was due to speeding. Speeding was identified as a contributing factor in over 14,000 crashes, resulting in 267 deaths and over 4,500 injuries, according to a report by the Wyoming Department of Transportation. In addition to its safety risks, speeding can also seriously impact a driver’s finances through fines, legal fees and insurance premium increases.

How much is a speeding ticket in Wyoming?

Speeding ticket fines in Wyoming range from $5 to $100 or more, depending on how fast you were driving. Tickets issued for speeding in a construction zone or school zone can be as high as $200 or more. Drivers ticketed for speeds over 5 mph above the speed limit will also be responsible for fees and court costs.

In addition to fines and related fees, the cost of a speeding ticket in Wyoming depends on how much your insurance company raises your rates following your speeding ticket conviction. On average, drivers in Wyoming with a single speeding ticket conviction pay $2,328 per year for full coverage and $327 for minimum coverage. By comparison, the average cost of car insurance in Wyoming for drivers with clean driving records is $1,667 per year for full coverage and $263 for minimum coverage. In other words, a speeding ticket could raise your Wyoming car insurance rates by 24 to 40 percent, depending on your coverage level.

To estimate the overall cost of a Wyoming speeding ticket, use the table below, which shows fines laid out in Section 31-5-1201 of the Wyoming Statutes:

Miles per hours (mph) over speed limit Fines 1 to 5 mph over $5 for every mile over the speed limit 6 to 10 mph over $30 fine plus $2 for every mile over the speed limit 11 to 20 mph over $45 fine plus $5 for every mile over the speed limit 21 or more mph over $95 fine plus $5 for every mile over the speed limit

The cheapest car insurance for Wyoming drivers with a speeding ticket

Finding cheap car insurance with a speeding ticket conviction can be challenging in Wyoming. According to research conducted by the Bankrate insurance editorial team with April 2024 data from Quadrant Information Services, the following carriers are among the cheapest car insurance companies in Wyoming for drivers with speeding tickets.

Company Avg. full coverage rate before speeding ticket Avg. full coverage rate after speeding ticket % increase from state average State Farm $1,316 $1,421 8% Farmers $1,439 $1,730 20% Allstate $1,838 $2,101 14%

What to do after a speeding ticket in Wyoming

If you’ve received a speeding ticket in Wyoming, you have a few options. If you feel you were wrongly ticketed — for instance, if you were speeding due to medical necessity or believe that law enforcement recorded your speed inaccurately — you can try to fight the ticket by appearing in court. Otherwise, you can pay your fine without appearing, which amounts to pleading guilty to the citation. Once you’ve dealt with the ticket, take steps to avoid a major insurance rate hike by shopping around for a cheaper carrier.

Fight your Wyoming speeding ticket

To fight your ticket, you’ll have to appear in court. Look for information on your ticket about the municipal or circuit court that issued the ticket and contact them to schedule a hearing. If you choose this option, you’ll need to prepare a clear argument and be prepared to show evidence that you weren’t speeding. At the hearing, the law enforcement officer who issued your ticket will also have an opportunity to present evidence, such as video or radar data, to support the citation.

Consider a defensive driving course

In Wyoming, you may be permitted to take a defensive driving course in order to have your ticket dismissed. Ask the court if this option is available to you and consider taking the course to avoid having your speeding violation added to your driving record.

Pay your speeding ticket fine

In most cases, paying a speeding ticket fine is the quickest and most affordable way to resolve a speeding citation. You can pay your ticket online or follow alternative payment instructions listed on your ticket.

Shop around for cheaper insurance

Not all car insurance companies handle speeding convictions in the same way. While some carriers may impose steep surcharges for drivers with speeding tickets, others may not consider them as much of a risk factor. Keep in mind that your speeding record will be considered in tandem with other rating factors in your profile, making comparison shopping an essential step to save money after a ticket.

Compare rates from at least two or three companies and look into discounts that could reduce your costs while your speeding ticket surcharge stays on your policy.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best car insurance company for drivers with a speeding ticket? Caret Down State Farm, Farmers and Allstate may be some of the best Wyoming car insurance companies for drivers with speeding tickets — but the best carrier is different for every driver. Shop around and consider multiple quotes, along with third-party reviews and expert ratings, before settling on the best carrier for your profile. Is it hard to find insurance with a speeding ticket in Wyoming? Caret Down A speeding ticket is unlikely to keep you from finding affordable insurance in Wyoming, but it will raise your rates compared to drivers with clean records. Comparison shopping can help you identify the carrier with the lowest rate increase based on your new risk profile. Do I have to tell my insurance company about a speeding ticket? Caret Down Yes, you should tell your insurance company about your speeding ticket. Insurance providers will find out about your ticket when they review your motor vehicle record (MVR) during the policy renewal process, so you won’t be able to hide your citation from your insurer. If you’re shopping around for a new policy, your prospective carrier will also review your MVR before finalizing your premium, so it’s in your best interest to disclose any driving record blemishes during the quoting process. How long does a speeding ticket stay on your record in Wyoming? Caret Down A speeding ticket typically stays on your insurance record for three to five years, but each company will treat your ticket differently. In some cases, you may see the surcharge removed from your policy earlier than five years.



Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze April 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a single, 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base) and single speeding ticket.