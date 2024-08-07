What is force-placed insurance?

At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Forced-placed auto insurance, also known as creditor-placed or collateral insurance, is a type of policy that a lender takes out when the borrower is not meeting their loan stipulations for maintaining auto insurance on their vehicle. It’s common for lenders to require that borrowers maintain full coverage on their cars until the loan is paid off. Forced-placed insurance is an option that these lenders can pursue if it seems that the borrower is not maintaining the required insurance. In many cases, this type of coverage is worse for the driver than a standard policy and may also be more expensive. The cost of such a policy will end up being the borrower’s responsibility, although the process may be complicated.

What is force-placed insurance?

So what is force-placed insurance and when is it required? It essentially operates how it sounds, as forced insurance. When a lender agrees to finance your car or home purchase, the vehicle or home is their investment until you pay off the loan. If you fail to meet the insurance obligations set out in the finance agreement, the lender may buy force-placed insurance (also known as collateral protection insurance or lender-placed insurance) to protect their investment. The cost of the insurance passes off to you, which usually adds to your total loan payment.

While it is often more expensive, force-placed insurance rarely offers protection for the borrower. The lender chooses the insurance company, which likely will not take your budget into consideration. Additionally, the force-placed insurance policy usually covers what the lender requires to protect their investment, leaving your personal property and liability exposed. Each state may specify additional requirements surrounding how force-placed insurance policies should work, including how to remove force-placed insurance.

For example, with New Jersey legislation force-placed insurance, auto lenders must send a notice to the borrower within 30 days of the start of the loan agreement disclosing the carrier and the added cost to the total loan amount. Lenders must also disclose that the insurance may be dropped if the driver purchases their own coverage. In recent years, New Jersey has extended this law to cover nearly all types of insurance policies in the state.

When force-placed insurance may be issued

When you finance a car or home, your policy includes the lender as an insured interest. They will receive renewal notices and notifications if the policy cancels or lapses. Force-placed insurance may be required if:

Your insurance policy ends and you do not renew or replace it.

Your insurance lapses because you miss a payment.

The lender does not receive proof of insurance.

You do not have the minimum required insurance coverage stipulated by your lender in place.

You switched insurance carriers but did not notify the lender.

Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

What is force-placed car insurance?

You may be wondering, “If the borrower is not protected, what does force-placed insurance cover?” When you purchase a car, you must meet the minimum liability or financial responsibility insurance requirements before you can drive it off the lot. When you finance or lease the car, the lender often has specific insurance requirements to protect their investment.

While lender requirements vary by car lender, most require higher liability limits than states require. Loan agreements often require full coverage, which includes both comprehensive and collision coverage. There may be a maximum deductible you can have for each coverage, usually $500 or $1,000.

Other force-placed insurance policy types

When a lender requires insurance coverage, you may end up with force-placed insurance if you do not maintain home or auto insurance. If you buy a home that requires flood insurance and you do not meet the requirements, you could also get force-placed flood insurance.

Force-placed homeowners insurance: Force-placed insurance purchased by your mortgage lender may only cover the dwelling, leaving you without personal property, liability, loss of use and other key coverage. If a covered peril occurs, like a fire, you could take a loss on your damaged belongings if you do not have standard home insurance in place.

Force-placed insurance purchased by your mortgage lender may only cover the dwelling, leaving you without personal property, liability, loss of use and other key coverage. If a covered peril occurs, like a fire, you could take a loss on your damaged belongings if you do not have standard home insurance in place. Force-placed flood insurance: Lenders that require flood insurance as part of the mortgage terms may purchase force-place flood insurance if you do not meet the standard flood insurance terms. The lender could purchase a National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) insurance policy, which may cause your premium to differ much from flood insurance you’d purchase yourself. However, the lender could also buy private flood insurance, which can be more expensive, even if the policy lacks coverage for your personal belongings.

Is force-placed insurance expensive?

Compared to a standard auto insurance policy, force-placed insurance is generally more expensive because insurance companies do not typically use the same criteria for finding a company as individuals might. Because the lender selects the coverage and limits, the policy likely won’t reflect your home’s needs or personal ones. Similarly, because premiums are passed onto you, the cost of the policy will not be a lender’s concern as long as their investment is protected.

How to get rid of force-placed insurance

With a higher cost than a standard insurance policy, getting rid of force-placed insurance could lower your monthly or annual auto or homeowner’s insurance premium. If you get a notice that you have force-placed insurance, you should contact an insurance company and lender to see which requirements you are missing and what your options are to rectify the situation.

If your insurance policy does not meet the loan requirements, lapses or cancels, the lender may force place insurance on your home or car. This could also happen if the lender does not get proof of insurance with the minimum requirements in place. Sometimes, the notice may be the result of an error that can be corrected by the lender or insurance company, like an incorrect address for the lender to send the proof of insurance to.

If you have force-placed insurance and want to get rid of it, some general steps to take are:

Contact your insurance company to reinstate your insurance policy or issue a new insurance policy. Provide documentation showing sufficient coverage on your auto insurance policy. Make changes to your insurance policy to meet or exceed the lender requirements.

Regardless of the reason for force-placed insurance, policyholders should pay the premium until they can purchase an individual insurance policy. Failure to pay could result in the loan being due in full for the remaining balance or a lender suit. If you are able to provide proof of regular insurance that meets the lender requirements, you can typically get a refund of the unused premiums.