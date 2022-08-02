Best car insurance in Oklahoma for 2024

Best for cheap rates4.3 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 1,003 for full coverage
Why Geico made our list: Geico’s average full-coverage premium in Oklahoma is nearly 50 percent below the state average, making it one of the cheapest companies available. On top of this already low average premium, Geico also has an extensive list of potential discounts that might help further lower your rate. Although military members and government employees could earn the company’s Eagle discount, the company doesn’t have eligibility restrictions like military-focused USAA. Civilians might qualify for other savings opportunities, too, like the defensive driving or affiliation (which offers savings if you are a part of certain organizations) discounts or Drive Easy, Geico’s telematics program. These factors and more helped Geico win the Best Budget Auto Insurance Company Bankrate Award in 2023.
Who Geico may be good for: Oklahomans who prefer to do business over the phone or online and prioritize inexpensive yet basic coverage might consider contacting Geico for a quote.
