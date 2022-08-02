Best car insurance in Oklahoma for 2024

Geico, USAA and Progressive lead the pack as Oklahoma’s best car insurance providers.

Written by
Ashlyn Brooks
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Dec 20, 2023
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in Oklahoma

Bankrate took a close look at average premiums provided by data analytics company Quadrant Information Services to find the best car insurance companies in Oklahoma. Our research found that a full coverage policy in Oklahoma costs, on average, $1,988 per year, with minimum coverage averaging $406.

However, buying the best car insurance is typically about more than finding the cheapest rates. According to our proprietary Bankrate Scoring method, which includes results from the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, the best Oklahoma auto insurance might be found by getting quotes from Geico, USAA, Progressive, State Farm and Farmers.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate* Average min coverage rate*
Geico
4.3
$1,003
$240
USAA
4.2
$1,372
$271
Progressive
4.4
$1,905
$450
State Farm
4.2
$1,580
$271
Farmers
3.8
$1,350
$337
Advertising Disclosure
Best for cheap rates

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 847/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,003 for full coverage
Why Geico made our list: Geico’s average full-coverage premium in Oklahoma is nearly 50 percent below the state average, making it one of the cheapest companies available. On top of this already low average premium, Geico also has an extensive list of potential discounts that might help further lower your rate. Although military members and government employees could earn the company’s Eagle discount, the company doesn’t have eligibility restrictions like military-focused USAA. Civilians might qualify for other savings opportunities, too, like the defensive driving or affiliation (which offers savings if you are a part of certain organizations) discounts or Drive Easy, Geico’s telematics program. These factors and more helped Geico win the Best Budget Auto Insurance Company Bankrate Award in 2023.

Who Geico may be good for: Oklahomans who prefer to do business over the phone or online and prioritize inexpensive yet basic coverage might consider contacting Geico for a quote.

Read full Geico Insurance review

Best for military-focused discounts

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 879/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,372 for full coverage
Why USAA made our list: There are six military bases in Oklahoma, which means that USAA could be a good choice for a significant subsect of the state’s population. This is because USAA is only available to active-duty members of the U.S. military, veterans and their qualifying family members. Eligible Oklahomans might enjoy top-notch customer service and unique, military-focused savings such as the military on-base discount or a discount for storing your vehicle (perhaps during deployment or training). Considering that USAA already offers lower-than-average rates in Oklahoma, these discounts could really add up.

Who USAA may be good for: Eligible drivers might want to check out USAA if they’re interested in doing business with a company in tune with the unique needs of military personnel.

Read full USAA Insurance review

Best for a quick and easy shopping experience

4.4 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 820/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,905 for full coverage
Why Progressive made our list: Although Progressive’s average rate in Oklahoma is only slightly below the state average, getting a quote from the company may be worth it for drivers looking for a streamlined car insurance shopping experience. Not only will Progressive’s Name Your Price tool curate a coverage package based on your desired budget, but the company will also present you rates from its competitors to help you compare. When it comes to coverage add-ons, Progressive offers not one but three types of accident forgiveness, helping this insurer stand out from the competition.

Who Progressive may be good for: Oklahomans new to car insurance might find Progressive’s quoting process easy, helpful and quick, as long as they don’t mind paying a little extra for the convenience.

Read full Progressive Insurance review

Best for online policy management

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 843/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,580 for full coverage
Why State Farm made our list: State Farm may be known for its expansive network of neighborhood agencies, but it also scored highly in the service category in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study. This score indicates that State Farm policyholders are typically happy with the company’s online policy portal and mobile app (which is also highly rated on the App Store and Google Play). Unlike some companies' mobile tools, State Farm’s app allows you to make policy changes as well as make payments and track claims. It’s also worth mentioning that State Farm won 2023’s Bankrate Award for Best Auto Insurance for High-Risk Drivers due to its tendency to offer lower-than-average rates for those with a single at-fault accident or speeding ticket on their records.

Who State Farm may be good for: Customers who value strong customer service — through a mobile app or local agents — may choose State Farm as their carrier of choice.

Read full State Farm Insurance review

Best for a robust suite of coverage options

3.8 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 828/1,000 AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 1,350 for full coverage
Why Farmers made our list: Drivers looking for auto insurance in Oklahoma with an extensive list of coverage add-ons may want to request a quote from Farmers. Along with some of the more standard coverage options like emergency road service and rental reimbursement, you could add coverage for loss of use, which could pay you a flat sum to use for public transportation when your car is repaired after a claim. Spare parts coverage is also available, which provides reimbursement for spare parts (up to $750) if yours are damaged or destroyed due to a claim. Typically, car insurance companies use after-market parts to repair your vehicle after a claim, but with Farmers’ original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coverage, the company will cover the additional cost of using factory-original parts instead.

Who Farmers may be good for: Oklahoma drivers looking for robust coverage options and a face-to-face agent experience might want to consider contacting Farmers.

Read full Farmers Insurance review

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Oklahoma

Each year, Bankrate finds the best auto insurance in Oklahoma by conducting a holistic review of the largest insurance companies by market share that operate in the state. Outside of studying average premiums provided by Quadrant Information Services, we also evaluate metrics like customer satisfaction, financial strength, discount availability and coverage options. Our editorial team then converts this data into a Bankrate Score, with 5 being the highest possible score. With this, we hope to give our readers an easy way to assess insurance companies as they shop for new quotes.

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help Oklahoma drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

How to find the best car insurance in Oklahoma

Maintaining car insurance will not only ensure you are abiding by Oklahoma insurance laws, but finding a quality policy may also provide valuable financial protection in the event of a covered claim. The best car insurance in Oklahoma will depend on individual rating factors, such as age, driving record, ZIP code and coverage preferences. However, the following steps may help you determine the best car insurance provider for you.

Related content:

Collage of man staring at laptop

Oklahoma car insurance laws

Collage with car and hand holding coin

Cheapest car insurance in Oklahoma

What to do after a hit-and-run in Oklahoma

How much is car insurance in Oklahoma?

Average car insurance rates vary by state. The average cost of full coverage car insurance in Oklahoma is $1,998 per year, which comes in $16 lower than the national average of $2,014. Although the cost of full coverage in Oklahoma is close to the national average, the state’s average minimum coverage rate is much lower. Nationally, the average annual premium for a minimum coverage policy is $622. In Oklahoma, this average is only $406. These rates are sourced from Quadrant Information Services, but your rates will likely vary based on your personal rating factors.

Oklahoma's average car insurance rates are similar to surrounding states. Average rates in Texas are a little higher at $2,019 per year for full coverage and $565 for minimum. These higher rates could be because Texas has more urban areas than Oklahoma, leading to increased accident frequency or theft and vandalism.

However, compared to Kansas, where average annual rates sit at $1,878 for full coverage and $416 for minimum, Oklahoma is slightly more expensive. Kansas and Oklahoma have similar tornado risk exposure, but Oklahoma has a higher population density, which could lead to more claims.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Oklahoma

Researching average car insurance rates provides a baseline for evaluating your own premium, but your own rates may vary from these averages based on factors like your age, driving record, ZIP code, vehicle type and more. Comparing personalized estimates below may give you a more accurate understanding of what you could pay for coverage in Oklahoma.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Written by
Ashlyn Brooks

Ashlyn Brooks is a finance writer with more than half a decade of experience, known for her knowledge in areas such as taxes, insurance, investing, retirement, finance news, and banking products.

Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute