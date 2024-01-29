Oklahoma car insurance laws require all drivers to prove financial responsibility, one of which is through a car insurance policy. Other options include a $75,000 deposit to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety or a certificate of self-insurance (if you own 25 or more vehicles). Having a standard car insurance policy is the most common option. To help you get more familiar with Oklahoma’s car insurance requirements, Bankrate put together this guide on exactly what the state’s insurance laws mean for you as a driver.

Car insurance laws in Oklahoma

When shopping for Oklahoma auto insurance, it’s helpful for car owners to understand what’s required to drive legally and why purchasing additional coverage may be beneficial. In addition to mandatory insurance, here are a few other laws to be aware of:

  • Drivers are required to carry proof of insurance in their vehicles at all times.
  • Oklahoma participates in an online insurance verification process. If you are stopped by law enforcement, the officer must verify insurance coverage through this.
  • If you are caught driving without insurance, you are subject to fines and penalties.

Liability insurance in Oklahoma

Oklahoma auto insurance laws dictate that drivers must carry liability coverage that meets or exceeds 25/50/25 policy limits, meaning:

Oklahoma auto insurance laws also require insurance companies to offer uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage with minimum limits of $25,000/$50,000. However, this coverage can be rejected in writing by drivers who wish to opt out.

It’s important to note that purchasing the minimum required coverage may leave Oklahoma drivers financially vulnerable. For example, if you are the at-fault driver in a multiple-person, multiple-injury collision, minimum liability may not be enough to fully cover the resulting medical expenses. And if you can’t pay the difference out of pocket, the other drivers could sue. As such, insurance experts recommend purchasing a policy with higher limits if your budget allows.

Adding comprehensive and collision insurance to your policy may also be helpful. In insurance-speak, this is known as a full coverage car insurance policy. Having a full coverage car insurance policy (as opposed to minimum coverage) will likely increase your premium; however, you will gain coverage for damage to your own vehicle instead of just coverage for the damage you cause. With a liability-only car insurance policy, you would be on the hook for your medical bills and vehicle repair.

Is Oklahoma a no-fault state?

Oklahoma is considered an at-fault state. This means a driver deemed fully at fault for a crash will typically be responsible for the medical expenses and property damage the other driver incurs. However, if the other driver is partially at fault, their compensation may be reduced based on their share of the responsibility.

Penalties for driving without insurance in Oklahoma

Residents of Oklahoma without auto insurance may face steep fines and penalties. In addition to being ticketed, if you are caught driving without car insurance, you could be fined up to $250. Repeat offenders may even be imprisoned for up to 30 days. Other penalties might include license suspension, license plate seizure and having your vehicle towed. Offenders are typically required to show proof of insurance and pay a $125 administrative fee. Depending on the circumstances, those caught driving without insurance may also need to pay a $300 license reinstatement fee.

Additional auto insurance coverage options in Oklahoma

In addition to full coverage, Oklahoma drivers may find these optional coverage types helpful:

  • Personal injury protection (PIP): This can provide coverage for expenses related to medical payments and lost wages if you are involved in an accident. It can also cover funeral costs in catastrophic situations.
  • Roadside assistance: This can provide help if your car is inoperable. It usually includes assistance with towing, lockout, fuel delivery and tire changes.

Frequently asked questions

    • To find the best car insurance company in Oklahoma, Bankrate reviewed multiple national carriers. Customer service ratings, competitive rates, discounts and financial strength were all considered. Geico, USAA, Progressive, State Farm and Farmers scored well for drivers in Oklahoma. However, the best insurance company for you may vary as premiums are calculated based on factors individual to you.
    • The cheapest car insurance in Oklahoma will be different for every driver since quotes are calculated based on several personal factors, such as your zip code, credit score, vehicle make and model and driving history. However, Bankrate examined data from Quadrant Information Services and found that Geico, USAA, Farmers, State Farm and Mercury offer the lowest average rates here.
    • While your rate may vary, the average cost of car insurance in Oklahoma is $507 per year for minimum coverage and $2,548 per year for full coverage. Average full coverage rates are slightly above the national average of $2,543 per year, but Oklahoma minimum coverage is significantly cheaper than the $740 national average. Experts recommend comparing car insurance quotes from multiple carriers to find the best price available to you.