Average cost of car insurance in Oklahoma for 2024
The average cost of full coverage auto insurance in Oklahoma is $1,998 annually, while the average cost of minimum coverage in the state is $406 annually.
What To Know First
How much is car insurance in Oklahoma? According to Bankrate’s 2023 data, the average car insurance cost in Oklahoma runs $1,998 per year for full coverage and $406 per year for minimum coverage.
Bankrate’s insurance editorial team analyzes average quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services for the largest auto insurance companies by market share in the Sooner State. We do this across various driver profiles to help drivers understand how their rates may be impacted in a variety of circumstances. Here’s what we found:
- Full coverage and minimum coverage are both less expensive on average in Oklahoma than they are nationally.
- An 18-year-old driver on their own insurance policy pays an average full coverage premium of $5,982 per year in Oklahoma.
- The average driver in Oklahoma will see an 18 percent increase in their annual premium after a speeding ticket.
- Drivers living in the state capitol of Oklahoma City pay an average of $2,150 per year for full-coverage insurance.
How much is car insurance in Oklahoma?
The average cost of car insurance in Oklahoma is $406 per year for minimum coverage and $1,998 for full coverage, according to Bankrate’s 2023 study of quoted annual premiums from Quadrant Information Services. In comparison, the national average for car insurance annually is $622 for minimum coverage and $2,014 for full coverage. However, these prices are only averages, and it’s important to remember that the cost of car insurance depends on more than just where you live. Car insurance rates in Oklahoma will vary from driver to driver based on the insurance provider, your personal rating factors and the underwriting algorithm insurers use to determine your rate.
Oklahoma car insurance rates by city
The city you live in also plays a large role in your car insurance premiums. Larger cities tend to have higher premiums, since more vehicles on the road usually means a higher likelihood of accidents. Larger cities may also have higher costs of living, which can drive up claims costs. The crime rate in your city and the accident statistics in your area are a couple of the data points that may be factored into calculating your premium. Additionally, your ZIP code, driving record, age and marital status, and the age and type of your vehicle all play a role.
|Oklahoma city
|Average annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from Oklahoma average annual full coverage premium
|Broken Arrow
|$2,059
|+3%
|Edmond
|$1,985
|-1%
|Norman
|$1,979
|-1%
|Oklahoma City
|$2,150
|+8%
|Tulsa
|$2,158
|+8%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Oklahoma
Both a driver’s age and gender impacts insurance premiums in Oklahoma. Young drivers are statistically more likely to get into accidents, which means that car insurance companies typically charge higher rates to compensate for the risk.
We’ve analyzed average Oklahoma car insurance rates for a variety of driver ages. These rates are for drivers with a clean driving record. Outside of rates for a young driver added to their parents’ policy, the rates shared in the tables below are calculated averages for drivers on their own policy.
|Age
|Average monthly full coverage premium in Oklahoma
|Average annual full coverage premium in Oklahoma
|Age 16*
|$383
|$4,594
|Age 18
|$541
|$6,490
|Age 20
|$368
|$4,413
|Age 25
|$207
|$2,489
|Age 30
|$181
|$2,169
|Age 40
|$167
|$2,008
|Age 50
|$155
|$1,855
|Age 60
|$149
|$1,785
|Age 70
|$163
|$1,961
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied.
|Age
|Average monthly full coverage premium in Oklahoma
|Average annual full coverage premium in Oklahoma
|Age 16*
|$312
|$3,740
|Age 18
|$456
|$5,473
|Age 20
|$314
|$3,771
|Age 25
|$197
|$2,369
|Age 30
|$176
|$2,111
|Age 40
|$166
|$1,987
|Age 50
|$153
|$1,834
|Age 60
|$146
|$1,755
|Age 70
|$161
|$1,932
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Cost considerations for young drivers in Oklahoma
It’s typical to add young drivers onto their parents’ policy when they first start driving. Being on their parents’ policy may allow young drivers to have included discounts they wouldn’t otherwise qualify for, like multi-car for the other household vehicles and multi-policy savings from their parents’ other insurance products. Generally, as drivers age and gain experience on the road, rates decrease (provided they maintain a good driving record).
|Age
|Average annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in Oklahoma
|Average annual premium for drivers on their own policy in Oklahoma
|Age 16
|$4,167
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$3,845
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$3,591
|$5,982
|Age 19
|$3,227
|$4,440
|Age 20
|$3,017
|$4,092
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Oklahoma?
When there are incidents on your driving record such as speeding, an at-fault accident, or a DUI, insurers typically see you as riskier to insure and your annual premiums are likely to be higher. The following table shows average annual premiums in Oklahoma after a single occurrence of different traffic incidents. Keep in mind that while one traffic incident on its own may not make you a high-risk driver, more severe incidents like a DUI could, and standard coverage may not be available in all instances.
|Driving incident
|Average annual full coverage premium in Oklahoma
|Percentage increase from Oklahoma average annual full coverage premium
|Clean driving record
|$1,998
|0%
|Speeding ticket
|$2,356
|+18%
|Accident
|$2,703
|+35%
|DUI
|$2,982
|+49%
Car insurance rates in Oklahoma by credit score
Insurers may factor your credit-based insurance score in rating a driver’s overall risk potential. The better a driver’s credit history, the less likely they are assumed to file claims based on actuarial data, leading to lower average rates. Conversely, drivers with poorer credit histories tend to be considered higher risk and pay higher rates.
|Credit tier
|Average annual full coverage premium in Oklahoma
|Percentage change from Oklahoma average annual full coverage premium
|Poor
|$3,571
|+79%
|Average
|$2,171
|+9%
|Good
|$1,998
|0%
|Excellent
|$1,748
|-13%
Oklahoma car insurance rates by vehicle type
The type of car you drive also heavily impacts your premium. Vehicles that are statistically more likely to be involved in accidents or that are more expensive to fix will likely cost more to insure. A BMW 330i, for example, costs $478 more to insure for full coverage than a Toyota Camry, due largely to BMWs having higher parts and labor costs to account for during repairs after an accident. We analyzed rates for a range of vehicle types to help you get a sense of what different vehicles might cost to insure.
|Vehicle
|Average annual full coverage premium in Oklahoma
|Toyota Camry
|$1,998
|Ford F-150
|$1,746
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,762
|BMW 330i
|$2,476
|Toyota Prius
|$2,117
How to save on car insurance in Oklahoma
Even though car insurance in Oklahoma is already lower than the national average, you may be able to lower your premium even further. Here are some tips to help you find a lower rate:
- Maintain a clean driving record: Drivers with no incidents on their record are favorable to insurance providers because they are a lower risk than drivers with a history of incidents, and therefore receive better rates on average.
- Use available discounts: Most insurers offer at least a few discounts, and if you qualify for any of them, you might see significant savings on your car insurance policy. Common discounts include multi-policy, paperless billing and paid-in-full premiums.
- Choose an affordable provider: Each car insurance company has its own pricing model, which means rates will vary for even the same coverage. Shopping around could help you find a competitive premium.
- Park in a protected area: Some insurers offer a discount if you park in a garage or carport, and this could be especially important in Oklahoma, where hail storms and strong winds are common and could cause damage to your vehicle.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Oklahoma
