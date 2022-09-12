Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Average cost of car insurance in Oklahoma for 2024

The average cost of full coverage auto insurance in Oklahoma is $1,998 annually, while the average cost of minimum coverage in the state is $406 annually.

Meaghan Hunt
Mariah Posey
Mariah Posey
Updated Apr 24, 2023
How much is car insurance in Oklahoma?

The average cost of car insurance in Oklahoma is $406 per year for minimum coverage and $1,998 for full coverage, according to Bankrate’s 2023 study of quoted annual premiums from Quadrant Information Services. In comparison, the national average for car insurance annually is $622 for minimum coverage and $2,014 for full coverage. However, these prices are only averages, and it’s important to remember that the cost of car insurance depends on more than just where you live. Car insurance rates in Oklahoma will vary from driver to driver based on the insurance provider, your personal rating factors and the underwriting algorithm insurers use to determine your rate.

Oklahoma car insurance rates by city

The city you live in also plays a large role in your car insurance premiums. Larger cities tend to have higher premiums, since more vehicles on the road usually means a higher likelihood of accidents. Larger cities may also have higher costs of living, which can drive up claims costs. The crime rate in your city and the accident statistics in your area are a couple of the data points that may be factored into calculating your premium. Additionally, your ZIP code, driving record, age and marital status, and the age and type of your vehicle all play a role.

Oklahoma city Average annual full coverage premium Percentage change from Oklahoma average annual full coverage premium
Broken Arrow $2,059 +3%
Edmond $1,985 -1%
Norman $1,979 -1%
Oklahoma City $2,150 +8%
Tulsa $2,158 +8%

Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Oklahoma

Both a driver’s age and gender impacts insurance premiums in Oklahoma. Young drivers are statistically more likely to get into accidents, which means that car insurance companies typically charge higher rates to compensate for the risk. 

We’ve analyzed average Oklahoma car insurance rates for a variety of driver ages. These rates are for drivers with a clean driving record. Outside of rates for a young driver added to their parents’ policy, the rates shared in the tables below are calculated averages for drivers on their own policy.

Age Average monthly full coverage premium in Oklahoma Average annual full coverage premium in Oklahoma
Age 16* $383 $4,594
Age 18 $541 $6,490
Age 20 $368 $4,413
Age 25 $207 $2,489
Age 30 $181 $2,169
Age 40 $167 $2,008
Age 50 $155 $1,855
Age 60 $149 $1,785
Age 70 $163 $1,961

*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied.

Age Average monthly full coverage premium in Oklahoma Average annual full coverage premium in Oklahoma
Age 16* $312 $3,740
Age 18 $456 $5,473
Age 20 $314 $3,771
Age 25 $197 $2,369
Age 30 $176 $2,111
Age 40 $166 $1,987
Age 50 $153 $1,834
Age 60 $146 $1,755
Age 70 $161 $1,932

*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied

Cost considerations for young drivers in Oklahoma

It’s typical to add young drivers onto their parents’ policy when they first start driving. Being on their parents’ policy may allow young drivers to have included discounts they wouldn’t otherwise qualify for, like multi-car for the other household vehicles and multi-policy savings from their parents’ other insurance products. Generally, as drivers age and gain experience on the road, rates decrease (provided they maintain a good driving record).

Age Average annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in Oklahoma Average annual premium for drivers on their own policy in Oklahoma
Age 16 $4,167 N/A*
Age 17 $3,845 N/A*
Age 18 $3,591 $5,982
Age 19 $3,227 $4,440
Age 20 $3,017 $4,092

*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.

How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Oklahoma?

When there are incidents on your driving record such as speeding, an at-fault accident, or a DUI, insurers typically see you as riskier to insure and your annual premiums are likely to be higher. The following table shows average annual premiums in Oklahoma after a single occurrence of different traffic incidents. Keep in mind that while one traffic incident on its own may not make you a high-risk driver, more severe incidents like a DUI could, and standard coverage may not be available in all instances.

Driving incident Average annual full coverage premium in Oklahoma Percentage increase from Oklahoma average annual full coverage premium
Clean driving record $1,998 0%
Speeding ticket $2,356 +18%
Accident $2,703 +35%
DUI $2,982 +49%

Car insurance rates in Oklahoma by credit score

Insurers may factor your credit-based insurance score in rating a driver’s overall risk potential. The better a driver’s credit history, the less likely they are assumed to file claims based on actuarial data, leading to lower average rates. Conversely, drivers with poorer credit histories tend to be considered higher risk and pay higher rates.

Credit tier Average annual full coverage premium in Oklahoma Percentage change from Oklahoma average annual full coverage premium
Poor $3,571 +79%
Average $2,171 +9%
Good $1,998 0%
Excellent $1,748 -13%

Oklahoma car insurance rates by vehicle type

The type of car you drive also heavily impacts your premium. Vehicles that are statistically more likely to be involved in accidents or that are more expensive to fix will likely cost more to insure. A BMW 330i, for example, costs $478 more to insure for full coverage than a Toyota Camry, due largely to BMWs having higher parts and labor costs to account for during repairs after an accident. We analyzed rates for a range of vehicle types to help you get a sense of what different vehicles might cost to insure.

Vehicle Average annual full coverage premium in Oklahoma
Toyota Camry $1,998
Ford F-150 $1,746
Honda Odyssey $1,762
BMW 330i $2,476
Toyota Prius $2,117

How to save on car insurance in Oklahoma

Even though car insurance in Oklahoma is already lower than the national average, you may be able to lower your premium even further. Here are some tips to help you find a lower rate:

  • Maintain a clean driving record: Drivers with no incidents on their record are favorable to insurance providers because they are a lower risk than drivers with a history of incidents, and therefore receive better rates on average.
  • Use available discounts: Most insurers offer at least a few discounts, and if you qualify for any of them, you might see significant savings on your car insurance policy. Common discounts include multi-policy, paperless billing and paid-in-full premiums.
  • Choose an affordable provider: Each car insurance company has its own pricing model, which means rates will vary for even the same coverage. Shopping around could help you find a competitive premium.
  • Park in a protected area: Some insurers offer a discount if you park in a garage or carport, and this could be especially important in Oklahoma, where hail storms and strong winds are common and could cause damage to your vehicle.

Frequently asked questions

