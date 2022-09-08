Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Cheapest car insurance in Oklahoma for 2024
According to Bankrate’s analysis, Oklahomans looking for cheap auto insurance should consider Geico, State Farm and USAA.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries.
The cheapest car insurance companies in Oklahoma
Like most states, Oklahoma requires that drivers carry at least a minimum amount of liability car insurance coverage, but you may need more financial protection. Drivers in the state pay an average of $1,998 per year for full coverage car insurance and $406 per year for minimum coverage, a bit less than the national average.
Shopping around with your needs in mind and asking for quotes from a range of carriers may net you savings when it's time to purchase your policy. Bankrate found Geico, American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual and Mercury to offer some of the cheapest car insurance for the different driver needs below.
Key takeaways
- Cheapest company for minimum coverage: Geico
- Cheapest company for full coverage: Geico
- Cheapest company for drivers with prior incidents: Geico
- Cheapest company for young drivers: American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual
Cheapest car insurance in Oklahoma for minimum coverage
Buying a liability-only policy is one way to land a cheap auto insurance policy. However, keep in mind that minimum coverage won’t protect you against some types of losses, such as theft and weather damage. It also won’t cover damage to your own car if you cause an accident. If you’re looking for minimum coverage, however, Geico tends to offer the cheapest policies in Oklahoma.
|Carrier
|Monthly min coverage premium
|Annual min coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
|
$20
|
$240
|
- $166
|
$23
|
$271
|
- $135
|
$23
|
$271
|
- $135
|
American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual
|
$23
|
$279
|
- $127
|
$25
|
$294
|
- $112
Minimum coverage requirements for Oklahoma drivers
To register your vehicle and drive legally, you must carry at least a minimum amount of car insurance in Oklahoma. According to Oklahoma’s car insurance laws, drivers are required to carry the following policies and coverage amounts:
- $25,000 for bodily injury liability coverage per person
- $50,000 for bodily injury liability coverage per accident
- $25,000 for property damage liability coverage per accident
Drivers who want the cheapest auto insurance in Oklahoma may be tempted to purchase a minimum coverage policy with the lowest rate. However, many drivers may benefit from more robust coverage or may be required to carry it if their vehicle is financed or leased. Full coverage insurance offers financial protection for physical damage and higher coverage limits.
Cheapest car insurance in Oklahoma for full coverage
Full coverage car insurance is pricier, but offers more financial protection. On top of protecting you from liability, it covers your car for other forms of loss or damage through both comprehensive and collision insurance. Typically, Geico offers the cheapest full coverage policies on average in Oklahoma:
|Carrier
|Monthly full coverage premium
|Annual full coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for full coverage
|
$84
|
$1,003
|
- $995
|
$132
|
$1,580
|
- $418
|
$114
|
$1,372
|
- $626
|
American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual
|
$121
|
$1,446
|
- $552
|
$116
|
$1,386
|
- $612
Cheapest car insurance in Oklahoma for drivers with prior incidents
One of the key factors influencing your auto insurance rates is your driving record. A history of accidents or tickets could cause your rates to rise significantly. That means driving safely and avoiding problems is important if you’re looking to get cheap auto insurance.
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a ticket: Geico
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual
- Cheapest car insurance for high-risk drivers: Mercury
Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Oklahoma with a speeding ticket: Geico
In addition to fines and other penalties, a single speeding ticket conviction in Oklahoma could be enough to increase your policy rate. In fact, Bankrate's research shows that there is an average increase of $358 annually on the rate of a full coverage policy after a speeding ticket or other moving violation. Geico was one of the cheapest insurers for drivers with a speeding ticket, on average.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|Geico
|$273
|$1,257
|State Farm
|$318
|$1,806
|USAA
|$346
|$1,731
|American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual
|$409
|$1,938
|Farmers
|$409
|$1,697
Cheapest car insurance for drivers in Oklahoma with an at-fault accident: American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual
Unless you have accident forgiveness as part of your policy, you are likely to see your rate increase after an at-fault accident. Typically, an accident will impact your policy for three to five years, depending on your insurance company, before the surcharge is removed from your premium. Our research found that American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual offers the lowest average rates for drivers involved in a single at-fault accident in Oklahoma.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual
|$279
|$1,446
|Geico
|$342
|$1,648
|State Farm
|$359
|$1,926
|USAA
|$430
|$2,039
|Farmers
|$494
|$1,856
Cheapest car insurance in Oklahoma for high-risk drivers: Mercury
Few rating factors have the ability to increase your car insurance premium more than if your insurer places you in its high-risk category. This may happen if you have multiple accidents or moving violation convictions. It may also be a consequence of a single DUI conviction, the most severe high-risk infraction. In some cases, high-risk drivers may need to look around to find a company that is willing to insure them. Mercury tends to offer the cheapest policies for high-risk drivers, on average, in Oklahoma.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Mercury
|$393
|$1,796
|State Farm
|$430
|$2,141
|Geico
|$441
|$1,836
|Farmers
|$469
|$1,794
|Progressive
|$498
|$2,242
Bankrate’s take: If you have a DUI conviction on your record, you should be ready to receive a denial from an auto insurance company. While most expect a DUI conviction will cause rates to rise, the truth is that some insurers refuse to offer insurance to drivers with a DUI in their record. Even some insurance companies for which we have listed rates may not offer you a policy if you’ve had a DUI. The best way to determine which companies you can get insurance from is to request quotes.
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Oklahoma
Age is a major factor in determining your insurance rates in most states, and Oklahoma is no exception. Young drivers have less experience, are still maturing and building the decision-making skills required to drive safely, so insurers compensate for the risk by charging higher premiums. Finding cheap auto insurance for young adults can be difficult, but it’s worth shopping around. We’ve gathered a list of insurers that offer competitive average rates to younger drivers in Oklahoma to help you get started in your search.
- Cheapest car insurance for insuring a teen driver: American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with a ticket: American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual
- Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Farmers
Cheapest Oklahoma car insurance for insuring a teen driver: American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual
Because they have limited years of driving experience, teen drivers tend to be involved in accidents more than any other age group. This higher risk level means they typically face high rates for their insurance. Parents adding a teen driver to their policy are likely to see a significant increase, even if they can find good teen discounts from their insurer. Of the insurers we analyzed, American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual tended to have the cheapest rates and offers a good student discount.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual
|$476
|$1,953
|Geico
|$510
|$2,099
|State Farm
|$663
|$2,799
|Progressive
|$670
|$2,611
|Farmers
|$802
|$2,295
Bankrate’s take: If you are married and have a 16-year-old child who just got their license, you’re likely to feel a bit of sticker shock when you update your full coverage car insurance policy. Newly-licensed drivers present a great deal more risk to insurers as they lack experience behind the wheel. Spend a little time researching companies that offer lots of discount opportunities for younger drivers and it might just ease the hit to your budget.
Cheapest Oklahoma car insurance for teens with a ticket: American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual
Teen drivers already typically pay high insurance rates, so adding a ticket to the equation can really drive rates up. If you are 18 with your own policy and have a ticket on your record, American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual offers the cheapest policies on average in Oklahoma, but you can expect to feel a hit to your insurance budget until the surcharge falls off.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual
|$667
|$2,660
|State Farm
|$917
|$3,944
|Allstate
|$1,075
|$6,740
|USAA
|$1,169
|$4,939
|Geico
|$1,528
|$6,003
Cheapest Oklahoma car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual
Getting into an accident as a teen can be a scary experience. If you’re found to be at-fault for the accident, it can also mean higher insurance premiums. Especially if you’re 18 and have your own car insurance policy, which is more expensive to begin with than if you were on your parents’ policy. If this happens to you in Oklahoma, American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual will likely offer the lowest-cost insurance despite your perceived high risk.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual
|$549
|$2,258
|State Farm
|$1,036
|$4,319
|Allstate
|$1,122
|$6,946
|USAA
|$1,386
|$5,795
|Geico
|$1,812
|$7,097
Bankrate’s take: Oklahoma is an at-fault state, which means that when an accident occurs fault is assigned to one of the two drivers. That driver is then responsible for the damages caused by the accident, including damage to the vehicles and medical costs for injuries. If you’re deemed at fault, your insurance company is likely to raise your insurance rates for a few years.
Cheapest Oklahoma car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Farmers
Getting a DUI can make insurers believe that you’re a very high risk to insure, which can make it hard to find coverage and cause the policies you can qualify for to be quite expensive. If you’re a 21-year-old who also falls into the young driver category, you could see your rates skyrocket for a while. In Oklahoma, Farmers tends to offer the cheapest policies for young drivers with a DUI on their record. Keep in mind that there is no guarantee that any provider, even those we’ve listed average rates for, will offer you a policy after a DUI conviction. The best way to determine whether you can get a policy and what your rates might be is to contact the insurer and ask for a quote.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Farmers
|$586
|$2,095
|Geico
|$704
|$3,461
|Allstate
|$750
|$5,319
|Progressive
|$864
|$3,802
Cheapest car insurance rates by city in Oklahoma
When looking for cheap car insurance in Oklahoma, one factor to consider is your ZIP code. Insurers take your location into account when determining your rate. If you live in a high-crime or high-traffic area, for example, you may pay more for your policy since your insurer expects to see more claims from these locations. This does not mean you won't be able to find cheap insurance in Oklahoma if you live in a dense traffic area, but you may have to shop around to find the best rates.
Here are some cities where average rates car insurance for in Oklahoma tend to be lower for both minimum and full coverage.
|City
|City average annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company average annual minimum coverage premium
|Norman
|$423
|American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual
|$249
|Edmond
|$437
|Geico
|$268
|Broken Arrow
|$462
|Geico
|$268
|Oklahoma City
|$474
|Geico
|$265
|Tulsa
|$479
|Geico
|$270
|City
|City average annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company average annual minimum coverage premium
|Balko
|$293
|State Farm
|$160
|Turpin
|$295
|State Farm
|$162
|Forgan
|$297
|State Farm
|$162
|Gage
|$298
|State Farm
|$176
|Boise City
|$299
|State Farm
|$173
Car insurance discounts in Oklahoma
Another way to save money on your policy is to take advantage of discounts. Most insurers offer at least a handful of discounts, and many of them are easy to earn. Here are a few of the more common discounts you may see with Oklahoma insurance companies. The best way to see what discounts you qualify for with an insurer is to talk to an agent who can help you find all the deals available.
- Young driver discounts: Young drivers often pay a high rate for their insurance, but they could earn discounts from many insurers if they maintain a "B" or better grade point average in school. There may also be a discount opportunity if they are attending college more than 100 miles from where their car is garaged.
- Safe driver discounts: Some insurers use optional telematics programs to determine if someone is a safe driver. Those who prove to be careful behind the wheel could earn a considerable percentage off their premium over time. Keep in mind that with some insurers, this cuts both ways and unsafe driving habits may see your premiums go up.
- Other discounts: Many insurers offer discounts to members of the military or those who are in certain professions, such as teachers or first responders. Car safety features such as anti-lock brakes often make you eligible to earn a discount, as can agreeing to pay using electronic payments or purchasing multiple policies from your company, such as home and car.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction. Young driver DUI rates are for 21-year-old drivers on their own policy; other young driver incident rates are for 18-year-old drivers on their own policy.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18 and 21 applied. Drivers are renters on their own policy. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.