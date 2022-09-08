Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Cheapest car insurance in Oklahoma for 2024

According to Bankrate’s analysis, Oklahomans looking for cheap auto insurance should consider Geico, State Farm and USAA.

Written by
TJ Porter
Edited by
Maggie Kempken
Edited by
Maggie Kempken
Updated Dec 21, 2023
Find cheaper car insurance
A better rate is around the corner. See how much you could save in 3 minutes or less.
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Select from a variety of trusted carriers
+ MORE
User
Get matched with personalized offers
Tell us a little about yourself so we can share accurate and personalized offers. We only ask for info we know will impact your rate.
Insurance Auto
Choose the best policy for you
Compare your options from carriers who want to work with you, and select as many offers as you’d like.
Congrats
Finalize your rate and policy details
Once you pick the carrier you want, finish the process by phone with an trusted agent or entirely online. That’s it!
On This Page

The cheapest car insurance companies in Oklahoma

Like most states, Oklahoma requires that drivers carry at least a minimum amount of liability car insurance coverage, but you may need more financial protection. Drivers in the state pay an average of $1,998 per year for full coverage car insurance and $406 per year for minimum coverage, a bit less than the national average.

Shopping around with your needs in mind and asking for quotes from a range of carriers may net you savings when it's time to purchase your policy. Bankrate found Geico, American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual and Mercury to offer some of the cheapest car insurance for the different driver needs below.

Key takeaways

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
SAVE WITH TRUSTED PROVIDERS
+ MORE
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Caret Left Back
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Choose from offers in
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Cheapest car insurance in Oklahoma for minimum coverage

Buying a liability-only policy is one way to land a cheap auto insurance policy. However, keep in mind that minimum coverage won’t protect you against some types of losses, such as theft and weather damage. It also won’t cover damage to your own car if you cause an accident. If you’re looking for minimum coverage, however, Geico tends to offer the cheapest policies in Oklahoma.

Carrier Monthly min coverage premium Annual min coverage premium Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
Geico
$20
$240
- $166
State Farm
$23
$271
- $135
USAA
$23
$271
- $135
American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual
$23
$279
- $127
Mercury
$25
$294
- $112
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Minimum coverage requirements for Oklahoma drivers

To register your vehicle and drive legally, you must carry at least a minimum amount of car insurance in Oklahoma. According to Oklahoma’s car insurance laws, drivers are required to carry the following policies and coverage amounts:

  • $25,000 for bodily injury liability coverage per person
  • $50,000 for bodily injury liability coverage per accident
  • $25,000 for property damage liability coverage per accident

Drivers who want the cheapest auto insurance in Oklahoma may be tempted to purchase a minimum coverage policy with the lowest rate. However, many drivers may benefit from more robust coverage or may be required to carry it if their vehicle is financed or leased. Full coverage insurance offers financial protection for physical damage and higher coverage limits.

Cheapest car insurance in Oklahoma for full coverage

Full coverage car insurance is pricier, but offers more financial protection. On top of protecting you from liability, it covers your car for other forms of loss or damage through both comprehensive and collision insurance. Typically, Geico offers the cheapest full coverage policies on average in Oklahoma:

Carrier Monthly full coverage premium Annual full coverage premium Savings vs state avg. for full coverage
Geico
$84
$1,003
- $995
State Farm
$132
$1,580
- $418
USAA
$114
$1,372
- $626
American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual
$121
$1,446
- $552
Mercury
$116
$1,386
- $612
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Cheapest car insurance in Oklahoma for drivers with prior incidents

One of the key factors influencing your auto insurance rates is your driving record. A history of accidents or tickets could cause your rates to rise significantly. That means driving safely and avoiding problems is important if you’re looking to get cheap auto insurance.

Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Oklahoma with a speeding ticket: Geico

In addition to fines and other penalties, a single speeding ticket conviction in Oklahoma could be enough to increase your policy rate. In fact, Bankrate's research shows that there is an average increase of $358 annually on the rate of a full coverage policy after a speeding ticket or other  moving violation. Geico was one of the cheapest insurers for drivers with a speeding ticket, on average.

Company Avg annual min coverage premium Avg annual full coverage premium
Geico $273 $1,257
State Farm $318 $1,806
USAA $346 $1,731
American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual $409 $1,938
Farmers $409 $1,697

Cheapest car insurance for drivers in Oklahoma with an at-fault accident: American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual

Unless you have accident forgiveness as part of your policy, you are likely to see your rate increase after an at-fault accident. Typically, an accident will impact your policy for three to five years, depending on your insurance company, before the surcharge is removed from your premium. Our research found that American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual offers the lowest average rates for drivers involved in a single at-fault accident in Oklahoma.

Company Avg annual min coverage premium Avg annual full coverage premium
American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual $279 $1,446
Geico $342 $1,648
State Farm $359 $1,926
USAA $430 $2,039
Farmers $494 $1,856

Cheapest car insurance in Oklahoma for high-risk drivers: Mercury

Few rating factors have the ability to increase your car insurance premium more than if your insurer places you in its high-risk category. This may happen if you have multiple accidents or moving violation convictions. It may also be a consequence of a single DUI conviction, the most severe high-risk infraction. In some cases, high-risk drivers may need to look around to find a company that is willing to insure them. Mercury tends to offer the cheapest policies for high-risk drivers, on average, in Oklahoma.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
Mercury $393 $1,796
State Farm $430 $2,141
Geico $441 $1,836
Farmers $469 $1,794
Progressive $498 $2,242
Lightbulb

Bankrate’s take: If you have a DUI conviction on your record, you should be ready to receive a denial from an auto insurance company. While most expect a DUI conviction will cause rates to rise, the truth is that some insurers refuse to offer insurance to drivers with a DUI in their record. Even some insurance companies for which we have listed rates may not offer you a policy if you’ve had a DUI. The best way to determine which companies you can get insurance from is to request quotes.

Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Oklahoma

Age is a major factor in determining your insurance rates in most states, and Oklahoma is no exception. Young drivers have less experience, are still maturing and building the decision-making skills required to drive safely, so insurers compensate for the risk by charging higher premiums. Finding cheap auto insurance for young adults can be difficult, but it’s worth shopping around. We’ve gathered a list of insurers that offer competitive average rates to younger drivers in Oklahoma to help you get started in your search.

Cheapest Oklahoma car insurance for insuring a teen driver: American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual

Because they have limited years of driving experience, teen drivers tend to be involved in accidents more than any other age group. This higher risk level means they typically face high rates for their insurance. Parents adding a teen driver to their policy are likely to see a significant increase, even if they can find good teen discounts from their insurer. Of the insurers we analyzed, American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual tended to have the cheapest rates and offers a good student discount.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual $476 $1,953
Geico $510 $2,099
State Farm $663 $2,799
Progressive $670 $2,611
Farmers $802 $2,295
Lightbulb

Bankrate’s take: If you are married and have a 16-year-old child who just got their license, you’re likely to feel a bit of sticker shock when you update your full coverage car insurance policy. Newly-licensed drivers present a great deal more risk to insurers as they lack experience behind the wheel. Spend a little time researching companies that offer lots of discount opportunities for younger drivers and it might just ease the hit to your budget.

Cheapest Oklahoma car insurance for teens with a ticket: American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual

Teen drivers already typically pay high insurance rates, so adding a ticket to the equation can really drive rates up. If you are 18 with your own policy and have a ticket on your record, American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual offers the cheapest policies on average in Oklahoma, but you can expect to feel a hit to your insurance budget until the surcharge falls off.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual $667 $2,660
State Farm $917 $3,944
Allstate $1,075 $6,740
USAA $1,169 $4,939
Geico $1,528 $6,003

Cheapest Oklahoma car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual

Getting into an accident as a teen can be a scary experience. If you’re found to be at-fault for the accident, it can also mean higher insurance premiums. Especially if you’re 18 and have your own car insurance policy, which is more expensive to begin with than if you were on your parents’ policy. If this happens to you in Oklahoma, American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual will likely offer the lowest-cost insurance despite your perceived high risk.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual $549 $2,258
State Farm $1,036 $4,319
Allstate $1,122 $6,946
USAA $1,386 $5,795
Geico $1,812 $7,097
Lightbulb

Bankrate’s take: Oklahoma is an at-fault state, which means that when an accident occurs fault is assigned to one of the two drivers. That driver is then responsible for the damages caused by the accident, including damage to the vehicles and medical costs for injuries. If you’re deemed at fault, your insurance company is likely to raise your insurance rates for a few years.

Cheapest Oklahoma car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Farmers

Getting a DUI can make insurers believe that you’re a very high risk to insure, which can make it hard to find coverage and cause the policies you can qualify for to be quite expensive. If you’re a 21-year-old who also falls into the young driver category, you could see your rates skyrocket for a while. In Oklahoma, Farmers tends to offer the cheapest policies for young drivers with a DUI on their record. Keep in mind that there is no guarantee that any provider, even those we’ve listed average rates for, will offer you a policy after a DUI conviction. The best way to determine whether you can get a policy and what your rates might be is to contact the insurer and ask for a quote.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
Farmers $586 $2,095
Geico $704 $3,461
Allstate $750 $5,319
Progressive $864 $3,802

Cheapest car insurance rates by city in Oklahoma

When looking for cheap car insurance in Oklahoma, one factor to consider is your ZIP code. Insurers take your location into account when determining your rate. If you live in a high-crime or high-traffic area, for example, you may pay more for your policy since your insurer expects to see more claims from these locations. This does not mean you won't be able to find cheap insurance in Oklahoma if you live in a dense traffic area, but you may have to shop around to find the best rates.

Here are some cities where average rates car insurance for in Oklahoma tend to be lower for both minimum and full coverage.

City City average annual minimum coverage premium Cheapest car insurance company Company average annual minimum coverage premium
Norman $423 American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual $249
Edmond $437 Geico $268
Broken Arrow $462 Geico $268
Oklahoma City $474 Geico $265
Tulsa $479 Geico $270
City City average annual minimum coverage premium Cheapest car insurance company Company average annual minimum coverage premium
Balko $293 State Farm $160
Turpin $295 State Farm $162
Forgan $297 State Farm $162
Gage $298 State Farm $176
Boise City $299 State Farm $173

Car insurance discounts in Oklahoma

Another way to save money on your policy is to take advantage of discounts. Most insurers offer at least a handful of discounts, and many of them are easy to earn. Here are a few of the more common discounts you may see with Oklahoma insurance companies. The best way to see what discounts you qualify for with an insurer is to talk to an agent who can help you find all the deals available.

  • Young driver discounts: Young drivers often pay a high rate for their insurance, but they could earn discounts from many insurers if they maintain a "B" or better grade point average in school. There may also be a discount opportunity if they are attending college more than 100 miles from where their car is garaged.
  • Safe driver discounts: Some insurers use optional telematics programs to determine if someone is a safe driver. Those who prove to be careful behind the wheel could earn a considerable percentage off their premium over time. Keep in mind that with some insurers, this cuts both ways and unsafe driving habits may see your premiums go up.
  • Other discounts: Many insurers offer discounts to members of the military or those who are in certain professions, such as teachers or first responders. Car safety features such as anti-lock brakes often make you eligible to earn a discount, as can agreeing to pay using electronic payments or purchasing multiple policies from your company, such as home and car.

Frequently asked questions

Clock Wait
46
years of industry expertise
Search
122
carriers reviewed
Location
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
Dollar Coin
1.2M
quotes analyzed

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction. Young driver DUI rates are for 21-year-old drivers on their own policy; other young driver incident rates are for 18-year-old drivers on their own policy.

Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.

Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18 and 21 applied. Drivers are renters on their own policy. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.

Savings

Compare rates and save on auto insurance today!

ZIP code
Close X
Written by
TJ Porter
Contributor, Personal Finance

TJ Porter is a contributing writer for Bankrate with eight years of experience writing about finance.  TJ writes about a range of subjects, from budgeting tips to bank account reviews.

Edited by
Maggie Kempken
Senior Editor, Insurance