Sara Coleman

Contributor, Credit Cards, Insurance
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Credit cards
  • Auto insurance
  • Home insurance
Education EDUCATION
  • Bachelor of Arts, University of Georgia

 

Sara Coleman is a freelance writer, primarily in the personal finance and lifestyle spaces. She calls Augusta, Georgia home where she lives with her husband, three children, and two dogs. Sara enjoys sharing valuable tips with readers, whether it’s using credit card rewards to fund an exciting trip or how to save money with insurance premiums.

Find Sara Coleman beyond Bankrate

  • JoyWallet
  • Wayfair

Sara's latest articles

  • Pottery artist working on laptop at her workshop

    What is a Paydex score?

    If you run a business, learn what your Paydex score is and how to keep it high.

    4 min read Jan 10, 2024
  • two women in military uniforms driving in a car

    USAA SafePilot review

    Wondering what USAA SafePilot is and if you qualify? Bankrate has the answers.

    6 min read Jan 10, 2024

  • Car Insurance for Dodges

    Bankrate reviewed several models within the Dodge lineup to compare the cost of insuring one model versus another. All models are available in 2021, except for the Dodge Journey, which stopped production in 2020.

    Oct 24, 2023

  • Car Insurance for Volkswagen

    If you cause an accident, car insurance is designed to protect you legally and financially. It pays for the other driver’s medical expenses if they get injured, and it may also cover your lawyer fees and court costs if you get sued. Car insurance is extremely beneficial, it is also a legal requirement in almost every state.

    Oct 24, 2023