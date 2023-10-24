How to use 0% APR credit cards for home renovations
Find out how to use a 0 percent APR credit card to finance home projects.
Sara Coleman is a freelance writer, primarily in the personal finance and lifestyle spaces. She calls Augusta, Georgia home where she lives with her husband, three children, and two dogs. Sara enjoys sharing valuable tips with readers, whether it’s using credit card rewards to fund an exciting trip or how to save money with insurance premiums.
Find out how to use a 0 percent APR credit card to finance home projects.
Wondering if you need mine subsidence insurance? Here’s who might.
If you run a business, learn what your Paydex score is and how to keep it high.
Wondering what USAA SafePilot is and if you qualify? Bankrate has the answers.
PIP insurance helps pay for medical care, lost wages, and more after covered accidents.
FedNat is a solid insurance company for Floridians, but has some limitations.
Bankrate reviewed several models within the Dodge lineup to compare the cost of insuring one model versus another. All models are available in 2021, except for the Dodge Journey, which stopped production in 2020.
If you cause an accident, car insurance is designed to protect you legally and financially. It pays for the other driver’s medical expenses if they get injured, and it may also cover your lawyer fees and court costs if you get sued. Car insurance is extremely beneficial, it is also a legal requirement in almost every state.