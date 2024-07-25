At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Credit cards for everyday spending reward consumers for every purchase they make, and they often come with no annual fee.

To 'get ahead' with rewards on everyday spending and bills, it's crucial to pay your credit card bill in full each month so you can avoid interest charges.

Some of the top credit cards for everyday purchases include the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, Discover it® Cash Back and Chase Freedom Flex℠*.

What credit card do you use for your day-to-day purchases? Whether you’ve thought about it or not, you probably have an everyday spending card — that is, a card you automatically reach for every time you complete an in-store checkout or make an online purchase. Tools like digital wallets make this process even easier by allowing you to select a single credit card as your default card. In any case, your everyday card should come with rewards that make its everyday use pay off over time.

But, how do you choose the best everyday card for maximizing the rewards you earn? Read on to discover a short list of the best credit cards for daily use. We’ve also included some tips for picking an everyday card and getting the most out of your rewards by combining an everyday spending card with a specialized credit card.

How to choose a credit card for daily spending

Selecting the best credit card for day-to-day use comes down to a matter of your spending habits and personal preferences. With a variety of cards to choose from, you are sure to find a card that meets your personal goals and needs.

Consider the following tips to find the ideal card for everyday spending and bills:

Look for cards with bonus rewards in your top spending categories . If you spend a lot of money each month on groceries or dining, cards that offer bonus rewards at restaurants or groceries may be a good choice for daily use. Earning a higher percentage of cash back on these purchases could help you earn hundreds of dollars more in cash back every year.

. If you spend a lot of money each month on groceries or dining, cards that offer bonus rewards at restaurants or groceries may be a good choice for daily use. Earning a higher percentage of cash back on these purchases could help you earn hundreds of dollars more in cash back every year. Consider cards with rotating bonus categories . If you’re hoping to maximize your cash back earnings and your spending is more varied, a card that offers bonus cash back in rotating categories may be the best credit card for daily use. These rotating bonus categories often earn up to 5 percent cash back on things like streaming services, gas stations and drug store purchases.

. If you’re hoping to maximize your cash back earnings and your spending is more varied, a card that offers bonus cash back in rotating categories may be the best credit card for daily use. These rotating bonus categories often earn up to 5 percent cash back on things like streaming services, gas stations and drug store purchases. Compare flat-rate rewards cards, too . A flat-rate cash back card can also be a great tool for everyday spending, especially if you are concerned about simplicity. These cards offer an easy to understand flat cash back rate on all purchases. With a card like this, you can earn a solid level of cash back on every purchase without worrying about any bonus categories.

. A flat-rate cash back card can also be a great tool for everyday spending, especially if you are concerned about simplicity. These cards offer an easy to understand flat cash back rate on all purchases. With a card like this, you can earn a solid level of cash back on every purchase without worrying about any bonus categories. Decide if you want travel rewards instead. On the other hand, if you love to travel a cash back card may not be the best fit for your everyday spending. Using a travel rewards credit card or airline credit card instead can help you earn points and miles you can redeem for flights, hotel stays and more. This type of card could help you save big money on your next trip.

Should I get a credit card for everyday purchases?

When considering your best credit card for daily use, you first want to determine which type of reward card benefits you the most. If you’re trying to stock up on points to cover the cost of a big trip, you should put your day-to-day shopping on a travel credit card or an airline credit card. That way, you’ll have the opportunity to earn rewards you can redeem toward your next vacation. Plus, you might even earn a sign-up bonus that can significantly increase your total points or miles.

Or, you may prefer earning rewards that go straight to your budget’s bottom line. Many prefer using a more flexible rewards credit card for everyday expenses, such as a flat-rate cash back credit card that earns at least 1.5 percent cash back on every purchase. While travel credit cards often reserve their best rewards for purchases related to travel, flat-rate cash back cards give you the same percentage of cash back no matter what you buy. Then, you can redeem that cash for everything from statement credits to Amazon purchases.

After evaluating your spending habits, you may realize most of your day-to-day expenses fall into a single shopping category — like groceries, gas or online shopping. If so, you might want to consider a card that specifically rewards that type of spending. Use our guides to the best credit cards for groceries, the best credit cards for gas and the best credit cards for shopping online to help you choose the best credit card for day-to-day use.

Need more help choosing a credit card? Check out our Credit Card Spender Type Tool where you can get personalized credit card recommendations based on your credit score, spending habits and daily needs.

Comparing the top credit cards for everyday spending

Card Rewards Welcome offer Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases within first 3 months Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 spent per year, then 1%), and on select U.S. streaming subscriptions; 3% back on eligible transit and at U.S. gas stations; 1% on other purchases $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases within first 6 months Discover it® Cash Back 5% cash back on up to $1,500 spent in categories that rotate quarterly, then 1% (activation required); 1% on other purchases Discover will match all the cash back new cardholders earn at the end of their first year Chase Freedom Flex℠ 5% cash back on up to $1,500 spent in categories that rotate quarterly, then 1% (activation required); 1% on other purchases $200 bonus after spending $500 within first 3 months

There are several factors to consider when selecting the top credit card for everyday spending. Not only is the rewards potential a vital consideration, but so is a card’s annual fee. Plus, if your goal is to maximize potential rewards, you’ll want to meet your card’s minimum spending requirement to earn welcome offers or sign-up bonuses. Keep in mind these are usually only available for brand-new cardholders.

A closer look at the best credit cards for everyday spending

What’s the best credit card for everyday spending? It depends. Many of today’s best credit cards could be excellent everyday spending cards, depending on where your money goes every month. If you’re looking for some tips on choosing a credit card, here are four of our favorite everyday spending cards for you to consider.

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Details Caret Down

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Details Caret Down

Discover it® Cash Back Details Caret Down

Chase Freedom Flex® Details Caret Down

The bottom line

How do you choose the best credit card for everyday spending? It all comes down to where your money goes and what you hope to get out of your purchases.

If you want to earn the same cash back rate on every purchase, a top cash back card may be the best everyday spending card for you. On the other hand, if most of your budget goes toward gas and groceries, credit cards offering higher rewards on those purchases could be a better fit. Or, if you’re planning a vacation, using a travel credit card every time you shop could help you save big on your next trip.

Information about the Chase Freedom Flex℠ has been collected independently by Bankrate. Card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about everyday spending credit cards