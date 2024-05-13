Best airline credit cards of June 2024

Getting an airline credit card can be exciting, but it’s important to make sure you can make the most of it. Here are some tips:

Check your credit score

Any type of travel card typically requires a good-to-excellent credit score (a FICO score of 670 to 850, or a VantageScore of 661 to 850). If your credit score isn’t quite there yet, work on building your credit before you begin your search for an airline credit card.

Consider your preferred airline

If you’re already a member of an airline loyalty program or you have a preferred airline, choosing a co-branded card is a good move. You can earn free or discounted flights with your preferred airline when you choose a co-branded airline credit card.

Evaluate perks you’d use

Many airline credit cards offer great perks like free lounge access or discounted in-flight purchases. However, airline credit cards tend to come with higher annual fees, so these perks come at a cost. An elevated travel experience might be worth it if you travel often, but be sure you’re willing to spend the extra money for the benefits.

Calculate potential rewards

If you’re not a frequent traveler but still looking to save money on the occasions that you do travel, look for an airline credit card that allows you to earn points on everyday purchases. This makes it possible to earn points and free or discounted airfare, even if you’re not regularly spending on flights or hotels. Conversely, if you do spend a lot on travel, you might be best served by a card that offers a lucrative return on travel-related expenses, including airfare.

Keep these factors in mind when searching for the best airline credit card to add to your financial arsenal. You can also use comparison tools like CardMatch™ to shop for cards you may qualify for and review issuer offers to find one that works for you.

Here’s how one Bankrate expert chose their airline card

Senior Bankrate editor and credit card reviewer Nouri Zarrugh initially chose a lower-tier Southwest card, but he compared the value to the annual fee and eventually upgraded to a higher-tier airline rewards card for its stronger features.