Best Delta Air Lines credit cards

Are you a frequent flyer with Delta Airlines? If so, you may want to consider applying for one of their co-branded credit cards. Delta offers a range of credit cards, each with its own unique benefits and features. From no-annual-fee options to high-end cards with airport lounge access, there is a Delta credit card for every type of traveler. But with so many options, how do you know which one is right for you?

Comparing the best Delta Air Lines credit cards

While you can still earn miles flying, having a Delta credit card helps you earn airline miles quicker on regular purchases and earn frequent flyer perks and elite status. The Delta credit card that’s right for you depends on how often you fly and your desired benefits.

Card Name Best for Highlights Welcome offer Annual fee Bankrate Score Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card Travel rewards newcomers 2X miles on Delta purchases

2X miles at restaurants

1X mile on other purchases Earn 10,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months. $0 3.4 Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card Casual Delta flyers 2X miles on Delta purchases

2X miles at restaurants

2X miles at U.S. supermarkets

1X miles on other purchases

Up to $100 Delta Stays credit

$200 Delta flight credit after spending $10,000 in a calendar year Earn 40,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $2,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150. 4.4 Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card Frequent Delta travelers 3X miles on Delta purchases

3X miles on eligible hotel purchases

2X miles at restaurants

2X miles at U.S. supermarkets

1X miles on other purchases

Up to $150 Delta Stays credit

Annual companion certificate

Monthly credits with Resy and on rideshare purchases

MQD boost and MQD headstart Earn 50,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. $350 4.7 Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card Lounge access and elite status 3X miles on Delta purchases

1X on other purchases

Up to $200 Delta Stays credit

Annual companion certificate

Monthly credits with Resy and on rideshare purchases

MQD boost and MQD headstart

Complimentary Delta SkyClub access (through January 31, 2025) Earn 60,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $5,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. $650 4.2

Top Delta Air Lines credit cards

Best for travel rewards newcomers Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card Rating: 3.4 stars out of 5 3.4 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Delta SkyMiles earned with this card don’t expire. You can save money on in-flight purchases with this card. Cons You won't enjoy any substantial benefits and perks that would provide added value from this card. Compared to other Delta cards, you can earn more Delta miles in every category if you are willing to pay an annual fee.



Best for casual Delta flyers Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros The annual fee is waived the first year and can be offset easily if you can earn and use the Delta credits without overspending. The card offers valuable flight perks that can significantly improve your flight experience. Cons This card has no luxury perks, such as complimentary airport lounge access. You won’t get any assistance towards earning elite status from this card.



Best for frequent Delta travelers Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5 4.7 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros The card offers numerous credits and perks that can easily offset the annual fee if you travel with Delta regularly. You’ll receive a boost to your elite status every year and the ability to earn status by spending. Cons Credits like the rideshare and Resy credits may be challenging to maximize. The annual fee may be too high if you don’t utilize most of the benefits.



Best for lounge access and elite status Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5 4.2 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros The luxury perks and credits can provide outsized value. You can earn boosts towards elite status by spending on this card. Cons You can earn significantly more Delta SkyMiles with other Delta cards through everyday spending. You won’t get unlimited Delta SkyClub visits after January 31, 2025.



How to choose the best Delta Air Lines credit cards

If you’re having trouble deciding which Delta credit card is best for you, make sure to consider all the differences and decide which card would best suit your needs.

Annual fee: You’ll need to decide what level of annual fee offers you the best value. The Blue and Gold versions still let you earn miles and offer minimal perks without a high annual fee, but you’ll give up better benefits. The Platinum and Reserve versions provide superior benefits but have a high price tag. Determine whether you’ll use those additional perks to decide if the higher-fee cards could provide better value.

You’ll need to decide what level of annual fee offers you the best value. The Blue and Gold versions still let you earn miles and offer minimal perks without a high annual fee, but you’ll give up better benefits. The Platinum and Reserve versions provide superior benefits but have a high price tag. Determine whether you’ll use those additional perks to decide if the higher-fee cards could provide better value. Airport lounge access: If you want airport lounge access, you’ll need to pay the $650 fee for the Reserve card. Through January 31, 2025 you’ll get unlimited access to Delta Sky Clubs or Amex Centurion Lounges when you fly with Delta. If you travel frequently, that may be a better option than paying the $695 Delta Sky Club membership fee.

If you want airport lounge access, you’ll need to pay the $650 fee for the Reserve card. Through January 31, 2025 you’ll get unlimited access to Delta Sky Clubs or Amex Centurion Lounges when you fly with Delta. If you travel frequently, that may be a better option than paying the $695 Delta Sky Club membership fee. Elite status: If you want your credit card spending to help you work towards elite status, you’ll need either the Platinum or Reserve versions. Both give you a $2,500 annual boost to your MQDs. You’ll also earn an additional $1 MQD when you spend $10 on your Reserve card or $20 on your Platinum card. Frequent Delta travelers can quickly rack up status and additional Delta SkyMiles by putting their travel spending on these cards.

If you want your credit card spending to help you work towards elite status, you’ll need either the Platinum or Reserve versions. Both give you a $2,500 annual boost to your MQDs. You’ll also earn an additional $1 MQD when you spend $10 on your Reserve card or $20 on your Platinum card. Frequent Delta travelers can quickly rack up status and additional Delta SkyMiles by putting their travel spending on these cards. Flight benefits: Make sure the card you’re considering offers the perks you’ll use most. Depending on which version you choose, you can take advantage of free checked baggage, priority boarding, statement credits on in-flight purchases, complimentary upgrades, a credit toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck or travel insurance benefits.

Other cards to consider

Delta co-branded cards aren’t the only way to earn Delta SkyMiles. Depending on your spending habits, they might not be the best way to earn them. Business owners can also consider the business credit card version of Delta co-branded cards to serve their business needs better.

Membership Rewards cards

American Express Membership Rewards points are transferable to Delta at a 1,000:1,000 ratio for a small excise tax. This can be a great way to boost or supplement your Delta SkyMiles balance. Plenty of American Express credit cards earn Membership Rewards, covering numerous potential bonus categories:

Depending on your spending habits and travel preferences, these cards can provide substantial rewards and benefits to enhance your travel experience. You’ll also have significantly more flexibility when redeeming your points, whether for cash back or any of Amex’s travel partners.

Delta co-branded business credit cards

Business owners can opt for the business credit card version of the Gold, Platinum and Reserve cards. Business versions have the same annual fee as their personal counterparts. While the features and benefits are generally similar, here are the differences you’ll find between the personal and business options:

Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card Caret Down



While the personal version earns 2X miles at U.S. supermarkets, the business card replaces that with 2X miles for purchases at U.S. shipping and advertising in select media for up to $50,000 per category annually. Also, the Delta Stays credit is worth up to $150 on the business card while the personal version offers just up to $100. The welcome offer on the Amex Gold Business is a bit better than the personal version. The business card offers 55,000 miles for spending $4,000 in the first six months, while the personal version gives you 40,000 miles for spending only $2,000 in that time frame.While the personal version earns 2X miles at U.S. supermarkets, the business card replaces that with 2X miles for purchases at U.S. shipping and advertising in select media for up to $50,000 per category annually. Also, the Delta Stays credit is worth up to $150 on the business card while the personal version offers just up to $100.

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card Caret Down



The personal card earns 2X miles at restaurants and U.S. supermarkets, while the business card only earns 1.5X on shipping and transit purchases up to $100,000 in combined eligible purchases and on any single eligible purchase of $5,000 or higher. However, the business card boosts the Delta Stays credit to up to $200 instead of up to $150 on the personal card. The Amex Platinum Business card ’s welcome offer is also higher than the personal card. The business card offers 65,000 miles for spending $6,000 in the first six months, while the personal version is worth 50,000 miles for spending only $3,000 in the same amount of time.The personal card earns 2X miles at restaurants and U.S. supermarkets, while the business card only earns 1.5X on shipping and transit purchases up to $100,000 in combined eligible purchases and on any single eligible purchase of $5,000 or higher. However, the business card boosts the Delta Stays credit to up to $200 instead of up to $150 on the personal card.

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card Caret Down



While the personal card has no additional bonus categories outside of Delta purchases, the business card earns 1.5X on transit, U.S. shipping, U.S. office supply store purchases and any eligible purchases after spending over $150,000 in annual eligible purchases. The business card increases the Delta Stays credit to $250 from $200 on the personal version.You’ll see that the business cards have a higher welcome offer and offer $50 more in Delta Stays credit. They also feature business-centric bonus categories instead of everyday spending bonuses on personal cards. If your business needs can benefit more from a business card, consider going that route. As we consistently see, the welcome offer on the Amex Reserve Business card is more than the personal version for double the spending. The business card is worth 75,000 miles for spending a hefty $10,000 in the first six months, while the personal version provides 60,000 miles for spending only $5,000 in the first six months.While the personal card has no additional bonus categories outside of Delta purchases, the business card earns 1.5X on transit, U.S. shipping, U.S. office supply store purchases and any eligible purchases after spending over $150,000 in annual eligible purchases. The business card increases the Delta Stays credit to $250 from $200 on the personal version.You’ll see that the business cards have a higher welcome offer and offer $50 more in Delta Stays credit. They also feature business-centric bonus categories instead of everyday spending bonuses on personal cards. If your business needs can benefit more from a business card, consider going that route.

Frequently asked questions

How many Delta SkyMiles do you need for a free flight? Caret Down The minimum SkyMiles required for a free Main Cabin flight is 12,000, but the amount varies greatly depending on the flight details, such as destination and travel dates. For premium seats, the mileage needed increases significantly.

How much are Delta SkyMiles worth? Caret Down According to Bankrate’s valuations , Delta SkyMiles are typically worth around 1.2 cents each for economy flights. This value is subject to change due to Delta’s dynamic pricing for award tickets, so it’s wise to look for redemptions that meet or exceed this value for the best deal.

Do you get cheaper flights with Delta credit cards? Caret Down Delta credit cardholders may not see lower sticker prices on tickets, but they can save through miles earned and a 15 percent discount on award flights for most Delta SkyMiles credit cardholders. Additional benefits like priority boarding and free checked bags also contribute to overall travel savings. The Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card does not qualify for the 15 percent flight discount.

What’s next?

Match your travel needs and your budget with Bankrate’s tools.

The bottom line

Choosing the best Delta SkyMiles credit card depends on your individual travel habits and priorities. Whether you are a frequent flyer looking for elite perks or a casual traveler seeking no annual fees, there is a Delta credit card option for you. Additionally, consider other credit cards to maximize your rewards and flexibility. When deciding on the best Delta credit card for you, carefully compare and contrast all the important factors to make the best decision for you.