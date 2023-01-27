Chase Freedom Flex 2024 bonus categories
Make the most of your cash back bonus categories this quarter.
Kendall Little is a former personal finance writer covering credit card news and advice at Bankrate. She is originally from metro Atlanta and holds bachelor’s degrees from the University of Georgia in both journalism and film studies.
Before joining Bankrate in August 2018, Kendall worked in digital communications throughout various industries, including education, health care and television. Follow her on Twitter: @kendallnlittle.
Make the most of your cash back bonus categories this quarter.
Use this challenge to stash more cash toward your savings goals.
Credit cards are a great way to build credit and save. Here are the biggest pros and cons.
Racial disparities persist in some Americans’ credit scores and debt balances.
Before you upgrade your credit card with the same issuer, you’ll want to look at all your options and consider the drawbacks.
The World of Hyatt loyalty rewards program unlocks exclusive benefits and helps members save money on travel.
Economic or financial abuse isn’t the typical focus of discussions about abusive relationships, but it’s more common than you might think.
Giving money as a gift doesn’t have to be boring. Use this guide to personalize your monetary giving.
Avoiding these credit card fees can help you maximize your credit card and maintain great credit long-term.
Unsecured credit cards don’t require a security deposit for approval and cover a wide range of card types.
Points and miles have allowed me to travel across the globe on award bookings. Here’s how you can, too.
Airline companion passes vary — some are for one-time discounts while others cover a companion’s flight costs year-round — but they can all save you money.
Learn more about the new portal, its benefits and perks for select Citi cardholders.
Before you purchase a car with a card to earn rewards or use an introductory offer, consider how it may affect your credit or the cost.
Keep an eye out for fraud and take these steps to mitigate the damage if you find any.
Your credit score may go down for a few reasons, but there are steps you can take today to increase it again.
With its great rewards combined with added benefits, the Freedom Flex could be the perfect cash back card for some spenders.