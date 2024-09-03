At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Here is a list of our banking partners .

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Our writers and editors used an in-house natural language generation platform to assist with portions of this article, allowing them to focus on adding information that is uniquely helpful. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by our editorial staff prior to publication.

Key takeaways The 52-week money challenge involves saving an increasing amount of money each week for one year.

The challenge can be adjusted to fit personal financial circumstances and goals.

Opening a high-yield savings account and utilizing automated savings features can help make the challenge more manageable and successful.

While inflation has slowed, the increased costs of living have taken a toll on consumers’ bank accounts. More than half (59 percent) of Americans aren’t comfortable with the amount of emergency savings they have, according to Bankrate’s 2024 Emergency Savings Report.

Now is still a great time to reevaluate your budget and rebuild savings. For anyone trying to improve their savings in 2024, the 52-week money challenge is a simple and effective way to stay on track. And at the end of the year, you’ll have $1,378 extra dollars to bulk up your emergency savings or put toward a savings goal, such as a vacation fund or a down payment on a home.

What is the 52-week money challenge?

Using the 52-week money challenge, you should deposit an increasing amount of money into your savings each week for one year.

Match each week’s savings amount with the number of the week in your challenge. In other words, you’ll save $1 the first week, $2 the second week, $3 the third week, and so on until you put away $52 in week 52.

Those numbers are guidelines, but you can get creative with the amount you save each week if you’d like to save more over the year or you don’t have enough extra cash available for the regular challenge.

If you stick to this challenge throughout the entire year, you’ll save a total of $1,378.

Week number Weekly deposit Total savings Week 1 $1 $1 Week 2 $2 $3 Week 3 $3 $6 Week 4 $4 $10 Week 5 $5 $15 Week 6 $6 $21 Week 7 $7 $28 Week 8 $8 $36 Week 9 $9 $45 Week 10 $10 $55 Week 11 $11 $66 Week 12 $12 $78 Week 13 $13 $91 Week 14 $14 $105 Week 15 $15 $120 Week 16 $16 $136 Week 17 $17 $153 Week 18 $18 $171 Week 19 $19 $190 Week 20 $20 $210 Week 21 $21 $231 Week 22 $22 $253 Week 23 $23 $276 Week 24 $24 $300 Week 25 $25 $325 Week 26 $26 $351 Week 27 $27 $378 Week 28 $28 $406 Week 29 $29 $435 Week 30 $30 $465 Week 31 $31 $496 Week 32 $32 $528 Week 33 $33 $561 Week 34 $34 $595 Week 35 $35 $630 Week 36 $36 $666 Week 37 $37 $703 Week 38 $38 $741 Week 39 $39 $780 Week 40 $40 $820 Week 41 $41 $861 Week 42 $42 $903 Week 43 $43 $946 Week 44 $44 $990 Week 45 $45 $1,035 Week 46 $46 $1,081 Week 47 $47 $1,128 Week 48 $48 $1,176 Week 49 $49 $1,225 Week 50 $50 $1,275 Week 51 $51 $1,326 Week 52 $52 $1,378

Benefits of the 52-week savings challenge

The 52-week money challenge not only allows you to save a substantial amount of money by the end of the year, but also offers a number of other benefits:

You start with a small, manageable amount, making it less intimidating for beginners.

Helps you identify your spending habits as you find ways to save each week.

You can start it at any time of the year, although aligning it with the New Year can make it a productive resolution.

Serves as a stepping stone toward achieving larger financial goals, like homeownership or retirement planning.

Provides a systematic and fun way to save money.

How to get started

It’s important to first find somewhere to store your savings that’s manageable, risk-free and has growth potential.

A simple piggy bank may work for you, but not everyone has cash on hand to deposit each week. Plus, having your savings in such an accessible place may tempt you to dip into it before the end of the challenge.

Consider opening a high-yield savings account and transferring your challenge money into it each week instead. In addition to curbing any impulse spending, a savings account can help you accumulate a bit more over the course of the year through interest earnings.

If you really want to make things easy, consider utilizing automated savings features. These features, which come with many mobile banking apps and money-saving apps, let you set up automatic transfers of a certain amount of money into your new savings account. If you never see it, you won’t have the chance to miss the cash before it goes into savings.

Adjust the challenge to fit your needs

One way to improve your chances of sticking to the challenge for the full 52-week period is to personalize the process to suit your needs. The details don’t matter as much as actually succeeding in accumulating your savings by the year’s end.

Saving money in increasing increments over the course of a calendar year can be difficult, mostly because your spending likely increases in December. If you’re worried about your savings falling off during the holidays, try flipping your money challenge. So, instead, you put away $52 the first week, $51 the second and so on until you owe just $1 the last week of December.

Perhaps you’re anticipating a bonus sometime during the year or a cash gift for your birthday or a holiday. Use those extra sums to get a head start on the tougher weeks or catch up if you’ve fallen behind.

Instead of keeping up with changing deposits, you may want to simply save the same amount every week until you reach your year-end goal. This is helpful if you want to go the automated route, as you’ll be able to direct the same amount each week or pay cycle. If you transfer $26.50 into your savings every week, you’ll accumulate the same $1,378 as in the regular challenge.

Maybe you have more ambitious goals. Double up on the challenge by saving $2 in week one, $4 in week two and $6 for week three until you save $104 in week 52 for a total of $2,756.

There are countless versions of the challenge that you can find templates for online, but don’t be afraid to put your own spin on things. The best method is whatever helps you reach your goal by the end of the year.

How to stay on track

Here are some tips for keeping up with the challenge throughout the year:

Set reminders and benchmarks for yourself to make sure you don’t quit midway through your challenge. You could even utilize your smartphone to set weekly notifications to ensure the challenge stays top of mind.

Have an end goal in mind before you begin saving, whether that’s a down payment, your emergency fund, a vacation budget or some other goal. Having something to work toward will help you stay motivated throughout the year.

Stay motivated by intermittently rewarding yourself. For instance, for every 13 weeks that you successfully save (four times throughout the year) reward yourself for keeping pace.

Ask your friends or family to take the challenge with you and check in with each other monthly to ensure you’re keeping up with your deposits.

Bottom line

By adjusting the 52-week money challenge to fit your personal financial circumstances, and utilizing such tools as high-yield savings accounts and automated savings features, savers can make the challenge more manageable and increase their chances of success.

To stay motivated, set reminders, have an end goal in mind and involve others for accountability. And once the challenge is completed, you can continue the savings momentum and set new goals for the future.

— Bankrate’s René Bennett contributed to an update of this story.