Should you transfer a car loan to credit card?
Thinking of using a low interest card to pay your car loan? Here are the details.
Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer, social media specialist and inbound marketing expert. A former trade magazine editor, she now uses her passion for words to help business owners increase their web presence with engaging content. Specializing in personal finance, smart home technology and real estate, Dawn’s work has appeared on Chase News & Stories, Forbes.com, Care.com and countless other websites, as well as in print publications. A self-proclaimed shopaholic, Dawn loves bargain-hunting and finding the best rewards credit cards to make her purchases. She lives on Long Island, New York, with her husband, two kids, two cats and a grumpy bearded dragon.
Thinking of using a low interest card to pay your car loan? Here are the details.
You can negotiate with your creditors to settle your debt by paying a lump-sum amount that’s less than what you owe. Here’s how.
Paying your credit card bill early can lower your credit utilization and help you avoid late payments.
Adding an authorized user is easy, but make sure you both consider the pros and cons and how it might affect both your finances.
Looking to remove an authorized user? The process is simple.
Delta offers a number of perks for business travelers. Here’s what to know before takeoff.
Canceling a credit card delivers a hit to your credit score, but you can minimize the damage. Here’s how.
Some landlords and property managers require hard credit checks on prospective tenants, but the damage to your credit score should be minimal and no reason to worry.