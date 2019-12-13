Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer, social media specialist and inbound marketing expert. A former trade magazine editor, she now uses her passion for words to help business owners increase their web presence with engaging content. Specializing in personal finance, smart home technology and real estate, Dawn’s work has appeared on Chase News & Stories, Forbes.com, Care.com and countless other websites, as well as in print publications. A self-proclaimed shopaholic, Dawn loves bargain-hunting and finding the best rewards credit cards to make her purchases. She lives on Long Island, New York, with her husband, two kids, two cats and a grumpy bearded dragon.