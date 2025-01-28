Guide to Delta business travel

Key takeaways Delta’s dedicated business travel branch, aptly named Delta Business, offers members a wide range of perks and benefits — especially if they carry a co-branded Delta SkyMiles credit card.

These Delta SkyMiles credit cards give cardholders boosted rewards rates when it comes to earning miles and make it easier for them to reach Medallion Status.

Delta Business also provides account managers who work directly with corporations to ensure that they always have their flight needs covered.

If you travel for business, you probably know that Delta Air Lines is a preferred airline and heads to major cities and convention destinations, offering many options for business travelers of all types. Delta flies to 275 destinations in 50 countries, but it offers service to more than 1,000 destinations and 60 countries through Delta Connection carriers and partner airlines.

A premium U.S. airline, Delta offers a level of comfort, benefits and customer service that you may not receive with budget airlines — especially if you upgrade to premium seating. In this guide, we cover business travel with Delta, along with the best Delta credit cards for business travelers.

Delta business travel overview

Delta Business was designed to bring together Delta’s business-related travel programs within an all-encompassing travel brand. This resource can help you elevate your business travel — no matter the size of your business — through its travel programs, tools, resources and more.

Business perks include:

Access to private travel : With Delta, it’s easy to charter a flight or book a jet for large groups of professionals.

With Delta, it’s easy to charter a flight or book a jet for large groups of professionals. SkyMiles for Business rewards: The SkyMiles for Business program (formerly SkyBonus) allows Plus and Elite status members to earn miles for their businesses on eligible fares and upgrades. Points can then be redeemed for flights, Medallion Status and more. These rewards are in addition to any miles earned through the Delta SkyMiles program — which can also be redeemed for flights, seat upgrades, Delta Sky Club membership and more.

The SkyMiles for Business program (formerly SkyBonus) allows Plus and Elite status members to earn miles for their businesses on eligible fares and upgrades. Points can then be redeemed for flights, Medallion Status and more. These rewards are in addition to any miles earned through the program — which can also be redeemed for flights, seat upgrades, Delta Sky Club membership and more. Dedicated corporate programs : Benefits like Corporate Priority can help corporations gain access to priority boarding, better seats and more — although terms do apply. Corporations can also receive perks like customized offers, exclusive experiences and Delta Sky Club access, all while working with a dedicated account manager.

Benefits like Corporate Priority can help corporations gain access to priority boarding, better seats and more — although terms do apply. Corporations can also receive perks like customized offers, exclusive experiences and Delta Sky Club access, all while working with a dedicated account manager. Delta business credit cards: Delta offers three co-branded business credit cards with American Express, all of which can help you (and your employees) earn rewards and other perks on business travel. Employee cards come with no additional fee, and you can customize spending limits by card and authorized user.

Does Delta have a business class?

Delta doesn’t actually have a class called “business class” anymore. Instead, business travelers can take advantage of Delta One , an enhanced business class option available on long-haul international flights and select long-haul domestic flights. It offers business travelers a spacious semi-private pod with privacy walls, a 180-degree flatbed seat, chef-curated meals, private outlets, USB ports and more.

Still, Delta offers business travelers plenty of class choices with different tiers of comfort, service and pricing. For premium business travel, you’ll want to consider Delta One, first class or Premium Select fares. For an elevated Main Cabin experience, consider Comfort+ fares.

Delta Business Traveler vs. SkyMiles for Business: Key differences

Delta Business Traveler and Delta SkyMiles for Business are just two of the business programs offered by Delta for business travel. While Delta SkyMiles for Business aims to help small and medium-sized businesses get rewarded for their company travel, Delta Business Traveler is intended to reward individual business travelers themselves.

Any Delta SkyMiles member who identifies as a “business traveler” is eligible to join the free Delta Business Traveler program. Once they’ve joined, individual travelers get access to a range of business travel offers — which may include items like a free CLEAR Plus membership for three months, six months of free Hertz Five Star Status and more.

On the other hand, Delta SkyMiles for Business is a free loyalty program specifically targeted to reward small and medium-sized businesses for their employees flying with Delta. There are three tiers of membership, and the benefits and rewards you’ll receive depend on your membership level:

“Member” level : This tier is open to all small and medium businesses and includes some basic benefits, such as personalized offers, program support, reporting and a suite of travel management tools.

: This tier is open to all small and medium businesses and includes some basic benefits, such as personalized offers, program support, reporting and a suite of travel management tools. “Plus” and “Elite” levels: These tiers require your business to have five or more business travelers at your company. Entry to these levels also comes with an annual minimum spending requirement of either $5,000 or $300,000, respectively. In addition to the same basic benefits received at the Member level, Plus and Elite members have the ability to earn SkyMiles on employee flights. Other perks include individual Delta Sky Club memberships and Medallion Status.

Best Delta business credit cards

Delta offers three business credit cards that earn Delta SkyMiles, all of which can help you earn more miles and exclusive travel perks.

