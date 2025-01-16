How much are Delta SkyMiles worth?

Key takeaways Delta SkyMiles offers frequent Delta flyers the chance to earn miles that can be redeemed for free or discounted flights, flight upgrades, baggage fees and more.

One of the easiest ways to earn SkyMiles is by using a co-branded Delta credit card.

Although co-branded Delta cards come with more airline-specific perks, a handful of flexible rewards cards can be used to earn points that can be transferred directly to Delta SkyMiles at a 1:1 ratio.

We estimate Delta SkyMiles to be worth about 1.2 cents per point, although the exact value may vary based on how you redeem the miles.

Delta is one of the largest airlines in the United States, operating several thousand flights each day across the country. Delta SkyMiles is the airline’s frequent flyer program, which gives loyal customers a chance to earn rewards that can be redeemed for free or discounted flights, upgraded seating and more. Although Delta made some major updates to their SkyMiles program in 2024, Delta SkyMiles can still be among the most valuable domestic airline miles available.

It’s free to join the Delta SkyMiles program, and you can earn miles in a number of ways — including flying with Delta, making purchases with Delta SkyMiles partners and more. One of the easiest ways to earn miles is by using one of the airline’s co-branded credit cards. In addition to earning Delta SkyMiles on purchases, co-branded Delta cards come with generous welcome offers and Delta-specific perks you won’t find anywhere else.

That said, other general-purpose travel rewards cards may offer more flexibility and also let you transfer your points directly to Delta’s loyalty program. Here’s what to know about the Delta SkyMiles program, getting the most value out of your miles and choosing the best Delta card for you.

Delta SkyMiles’ value

Over the last year, Delta made some major changes to the way loyalty members can earn and retain their elite status. However, not a lot has changed surrounding the accrual and redemption of the actual miles.

Delta SkyMiles are worth around 1.2 cents each according to Bankrate’s latest points and miles valuations . Southwest Rapid Rewards, JetBlue TrueBlue and Frontier Miles are the only domestic airline membership programs with higher valuations.

Here’s a quick look at how the value of Delta SkyMiles stacks up with other domestic carriers:

*Based on weighted average of median point/mile values across economy and first/business class fares.

As with most rewards programs, the value of your Delta SkyMiles varies based on how you redeem them. Your miles can be used to cover the cost of a flight (not including the fees and taxes), to cover part of a flight for a discount or for seat and class upgrades. You can also use them toward vacation packages through Delta Vacations, baggage fees, culinary experiences and more.

However, you’ll likely get the strongest value for your miles when used toward discounted or free flights. These options also give you the chance to weigh flights against one another to determine the best value possible.

Calculating the value of SkyMiles

Like most airlines, Delta uses a dynamic pricing model. This means that prices can fluctuate based on a number of factors — including travel date, destination and fare class. To make sure you’re getting the best value, you’ll have to calculate the value of your SkyMiles at the time of booking.

To do this, divide the cost of your airfare by the number of required miles. Your SkyMiles’ value equals the airfare cost in dollars (without fees) divided by the number of miles required.

Valuation example If a flight from Boston to Miami costs $99 or 7,500 SkyMiles, your SkyMiles are worth 1.3 cents ($99 / 7,500 = $0.013 or 1.3 cents).

How to choose the best card for Delta Air Lines

The best travel card for Delta Air Lines will typically be an American Express travel rewards card or a co-branded Delta Air Lines card. Choosing the right one comes down to whether you prefer the flexibility of a general travel rewards card or the airline-specific perks offered with Delta Air Lines credit cards .

General travel rewards cards

The general travel rewards cards offered by American Express are among the best rewards cards for Delta SkyMiles, as the valuable American Express Membership Rewards points they earn can be transferred to over a dozen airline and hotel partners, including Delta SkyMiles, at a 1:1 rate.

Transferring your points to miles is one of the best ways to use your Amex points . Not only do you get greater flexibility when booking travel, you also get the chance to redeem your Amex rewards for a greater value with other programs than you might get from Delta SkyMiles. With the right high-value transfer partner, we estimate Amex points are worth around 2.0 cents on average — one of the highest redemption values available.

Here’s a look at the three best American Express travel rewards cards.

American Express Green Card® American Express Green Card® Caret Down Icon

American Express® Gold Card American Express® Gold Card Caret Down Icon

The Platinum Card® from American Express The Platinum Card® from American Express Caret Down Icon

Airline branded cards

Delta-branded airline cards typically come with lower annual fees compared to Amex travel cards. They also offer Delta-specific perks you won’t find with general travel rewards cards.

Although these are all American Express cards, instead of earning Membership Rewards points, they earn directly in Delta SkyMiles. On top of the exclusive perks, this can be convenient for cardholders who value simplicity and don’t want the hassle of transferring their Membership Rewards points to Delta SkyMiles (though they do limit the flexibility of your redemption options). Here’s a look at Delta’s four co-branded airline cards for consumers.

Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card Caret Down Icon

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card Caret Down Icon

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card Caret Down Icon

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card Caret Down Icon

Is a Delta SkyMiles card worth it?

If you like to fly with Delta Air Lines and take several trips per year, a Delta-branded credit card can be a great choice. Compared to some general-purpose travel cards, Delta SkyMiles cards often carry a lower annual fee and offer Delta-specific perks not found with other cards. But if you’re not especially loyal to Delta and want to strategize ways to maximize your miles , a regular American Express travel rewards card might be the better choice.

The bottom line

Delta SkyMiles are some of the most valuable rewards points offered by domestic airlines. Although you can earn Delta SkyMiles directly from purchased flights, the fastest way to earn miles is usually to use a credit card — either a card that earns SkyMiles directly or one that earns points you can transfer into the Delta SkyMiles program.

Determining which credit card to use often comes down to how much flexibility you prefer to have with your points or miles. A co-branded Delta credit card can help you earn Delta SkyMiles while also providing some Delta-specific perks you won’t find on other cards. On the other hand, several American Express cards allow you to earn Membership Rewards that transfer at a 1:1 ratio to Delta. Although these points offer more flexible redemption opportunities, they don’t come with many Delta-specific perks.

Before making your decision, compare whether one of the top American Express cards or a co-branded Delta card is best for your specific situation.

*Issuer-required disclosure statements

Information about the American Express® Green Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. Card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.