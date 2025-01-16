How much are Delta SkyMiles worth?
Key takeaways
- Delta SkyMiles offers frequent Delta flyers the chance to earn miles that can be redeemed for free or discounted flights, flight upgrades, baggage fees and more.
- One of the easiest ways to earn SkyMiles is by using a co-branded Delta credit card.
- Although co-branded Delta cards come with more airline-specific perks, a handful of flexible rewards cards can be used to earn points that can be transferred directly to Delta SkyMiles at a 1:1 ratio.
- We estimate Delta SkyMiles to be worth about 1.2 cents per point, although the exact value may vary based on how you redeem the miles.
Delta is one of the largest airlines in the United States, operating several thousand flights each day across the country. Delta SkyMiles is the airline’s frequent flyer program, which gives loyal customers a chance to earn rewards that can be redeemed for free or discounted flights, upgraded seating and more. Although Delta made some major updates to their SkyMiles program in 2024, Delta SkyMiles can still be among the most valuable domestic airline miles available.
It’s free to join the Delta SkyMiles program, and you can earn miles in a number of ways — including flying with Delta, making purchases with Delta SkyMiles partners and more. One of the easiest ways to earn miles is by using one of the airline’s co-branded credit cards. In addition to earning Delta SkyMiles on purchases, co-branded Delta cards come with generous welcome offers and Delta-specific perks you won’t find anywhere else.
That said, other general-purpose travel rewards cards may offer more flexibility and also let you transfer your points directly to Delta’s loyalty program. Here’s what to know about the Delta SkyMiles program, getting the most value out of your miles and choosing the best Delta card for you.
Delta SkyMiles’ value
Over the last year, Delta made some major changes to the way loyalty members can earn and retain their elite status. However, not a lot has changed surrounding the accrual and redemption of the actual miles.
Delta SkyMiles are worth around 1.2 cents each according to Bankrate’s latest points and miles valuations. Southwest Rapid Rewards, JetBlue TrueBlue and Frontier Miles are the only domestic airline membership programs with higher valuations.
Here’s a quick look at how the value of Delta SkyMiles stacks up with other domestic carriers:
|
Rewards program
|
Bankrate value*
|
Estimated value of 50,000 points/miles
|
1.1 cents
|
$550
|
1.0 cents
|
$500
|
1.2 cents
|
$600
|
1.3 cents
|
$650
|
0.7 cents
|
$350
|
1.3 cents
|
$650
|
1.5 cents
|
$750
|
1.0 cents
|
$500
|
0.9 cents
|
$450
*Based on weighted average of median point/mile values across economy and first/business class fares.
As with most rewards programs, the value of your Delta SkyMiles varies based on how you redeem them. Your miles can be used to cover the cost of a flight (not including the fees and taxes), to cover part of a flight for a discount or for seat and class upgrades. You can also use them toward vacation packages through Delta Vacations, baggage fees, culinary experiences and more.
However, you’ll likely get the strongest value for your miles when used toward discounted or free flights. These options also give you the chance to weigh flights against one another to determine the best value possible.
Calculating the value of SkyMiles
Like most airlines, Delta uses a dynamic pricing model. This means that prices can fluctuate based on a number of factors — including travel date, destination and fare class. To make sure you’re getting the best value, you’ll have to calculate the value of your SkyMiles at the time of booking.
To do this, divide the cost of your airfare by the number of required miles. Your SkyMiles’ value equals the airfare cost in dollars (without fees) divided by the number of miles required.
Valuation example
How to choose the best card for Delta Air Lines
The best travel card for Delta Air Lines will typically be an American Express travel rewards card or a co-branded Delta Air Lines card. Choosing the right one comes down to whether you prefer the flexibility of a general travel rewards card or the airline-specific perks offered with Delta Air Lines credit cards.
General travel rewards cards
The general travel rewards cards offered by American Express are among the best rewards cards for Delta SkyMiles, as the valuable American Express Membership Rewards points they earn can be transferred to over a dozen airline and hotel partners, including Delta SkyMiles, at a 1:1 rate.
Transferring your points to miles is one of the best ways to use your Amex points. Not only do you get greater flexibility when booking travel, you also get the chance to redeem your Amex rewards for a greater value with other programs than you might get from Delta SkyMiles. With the right high-value transfer partner, we estimate Amex points are worth around 2.0 cents on average — one of the highest redemption values available.
Here’s a look at the three best American Express travel rewards cards.
American Express Green Card®
-
The American Express Green Card®* is a solid, all-around travel rewards card that earns 3X Membership Reward points for travel, transit and restaurant purchases made worldwide, while earning 1X Membership Reward points for all other purchases. It also comes with a few additional travel perks and protections that can help to offset its $150 annual fee.
This card is a great choice if you want to earn boosted points for flights you purchase through airlines or Amex Travel — whether they’re with Delta or not. Or, if you dine out regularly, you’ll want this card to earn 3X Membership Rewards points for every dollar you spend at restaurants across the globe.
If you spend $4,167 annually between both of these categories, you’ll earn 12,501 Membership Rewards points that are transferable to Delta SkyMiles. At an average value of about 1.2 cents per mile, your 12,501 miles are worth $150 in travel with Delta — enough to offset the card’s annual fee.
American Express® Gold Card
-
The American Express® Gold Card is a heavy-hitter for food and dining purchases, offering 4X Membership Rewards points on restaurant purchases worldwide (up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X) and on U.S. supermarket purchases (up to $25,000 in purchases per year, then 1X points). It also awards 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or through American Express Travel, 2X points on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases through Amex Travel and 1X on all other purchases.
These boosted rates are generous enough to help offset the card’s $325 annual fee with modest spending, but the card’s additional perks — including up to a $100 hotel experience credit (on bookings of 2 nights or more with The Hotel Collection through Amex Travel), up to $120 annually in Uber Cash ($10 per month, automatically) and up to $120 annually in dining credits (as up to $10 per month in statement credits) — sweeten the pot. Like with the American Express Green Card and the Platinum Card, every Membership Rewards point you earn is transferable to Delta SkyMiles.
The Platinum Card® from American Express
-
If you’re looking for a premium travel card loaded with top-of-the-line features, The Platinum Card® from American Express is a top contender.
Along with up to approximately $1,700 in value from credits alone, this card rewards cardholders with 5X Membership Rewards points for every dollar spent on directly booked airfare (on up to $500,000 per calendar year) and all flights and prepaid hotels booked through Amex Travel. It also rewards 2X points for prepaid car rentals through Amex Travel and 1X on all other purchases.
A major downside to the card is its $695 annual fee. Plus, it’s not the best option if you’re looking to quickly earn bonus rewards in everyday spending categories like groceries, dining or gas. If you value flexibility but luxury perks aren’t your priority, you may prefer the Amex Green or Gold cards, instead.
Airline branded cards
Delta-branded airline cards typically come with lower annual fees compared to Amex travel cards. They also offer Delta-specific perks you won’t find with general travel rewards cards.
Although these are all American Express cards, instead of earning Membership Rewards points, they earn directly in Delta SkyMiles. On top of the exclusive perks, this can be convenient for cardholders who value simplicity and don’t want the hassle of transferring their Membership Rewards points to Delta SkyMiles (though they do limit the flexibility of your redemption options). Here’s a look at Delta’s four co-branded airline cards for consumers.
Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card
-
The Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card is a no-annual-fee introductory card. It offers 2X miles per dollar at restaurants around the world, on takeout and delivery within the U.S. and for all Delta purchases. It also offers 1X miles for all other purchases.
Since this is a starter card, it’s light on additional perks. However, cardholders will enjoy a nice welcome offer and 20-percent in-flight purchase discount — which is applied as a statement credit and includes purchases like food, beverages and audio headsets.
Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card
-
The Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card falls in the middle of the Delta cards offered by Amex and comes with a $150 annual fee (waived the first year). Like the SkyMiles Blue card, it offers 2X miles on restaurant, takeout and delivery in the U.S. and Delta purchases, but it also includes 2X miles at U.S. supermarkets. This can make it an ideal choice for home shoppers and foodies who want to support their travel spending with points earned from everyday purchases.
In addition to the benefits on the SkyMiles Blue card, you’ll get a $200 annual Delta flight credit after spending $10,000 in a calendar year, Zone 5 priority boarding and your first checked bag free on all Delta flights. You’ll also receive up to a $100 annual credit when you use your card to book prepaid hotels or vacation rentals through Delta Stays.
Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card
-
The Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card earns 3X miles for Delta purchases (including flights and Delta Vacations) and hotels. You’ll also earn 2X miles at restaurants around the world, takeout and delivery in the U.S. and at U.S. supermarkets while earning 1X miles on all other purchases. With its $350 annual fee, this card is in the same tier as the Amex Gold when it comes to cost, but the rewards rates fall a little short by comparison.
That said, along with all of the benefits available on the Gold and Blue SkyMiles cards, this card does come with a few additional perks that help offset its cost. These include:
- A main cabin round trip companion ticket to destinations in the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America every year upon card renewal.
- Up to $120 in annual rideshare credits (as $10 in monthly statement credits for select U.S. rideshare purchases)
- Up to a $150 annual Delta Stays credit (as a statement credit for prepaid bookings through Delta Stays)
- Up to $120 in application fee credits for Global Entry and TSA PreCheck (once every 4 years for Global Entry or 4.5 years for TSA PreCheck, enrollment required)
The SkyMiles Platinum card can also help you earn Medallion Qualifying Dollars (MQDs) to boost your status faster. Platinum cardholders receive an “MQD Headstart” of $2,500 MQDs each Medallion Qualification Year, and they will also earn 1 MQD per $20 in eligible purchases on the card.
Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card
-
The Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card comes with a high $650 annual fee and doesn’t offer much in the way of earning rewards. You’ll earn only 3X miles on Delta purchases (including Delta flights and Delta Vacations) and 1X miles on general purchases.
However, that may not matter to frequent travelers looking for a list of luxury benefits that will make flying and time spent in an airport a much more cushy experience. This card includes some elite status perks, such as complimentary lounge access to Delta Sky Clubs and an annual companion certificate each year when you renew your card. With that said, beginning February 01, 2025, access to Delta Sky Clubs will be limited to 15 days per Medallion Year for cardholders.
Along with all of the benefits available on other SkyMiles cards, Reserve cardholders will also receive:
- Up to $240 in annual Resy credits (up to $20 per month in statement credits toward eligible purchases with U.S. Resy restaurants, enrollment required)
- Up to $200 in Delta Stays credits each year (as statement credit on prepaid bookings through Delta Stays)
- Access to The Centurion Lounge locations
- Four one-time guest passes for Delta SkyClubs each year
Additionally, Reserve cardmembers can take advantage of the card’s MQD Headstart and MQD Boost benefits. As with the SkyMiles Platinum card, Reserve cardholders will enjoy an annual $2,500 “MQD Headstart” bonus. However, Reserve cardholders will also earn $1 MQD for every $10 in eligible purchases they make with the card.
Is a Delta SkyMiles card worth it?
If you like to fly with Delta Air Lines and take several trips per year, a Delta-branded credit card can be a great choice. Compared to some general-purpose travel cards, Delta SkyMiles cards often carry a lower annual fee and offer Delta-specific perks not found with other cards. But if you’re not especially loyal to Delta and want to strategize ways to maximize your miles, a regular American Express travel rewards card might be the better choice.
The bottom line
Delta SkyMiles are some of the most valuable rewards points offered by domestic airlines. Although you can earn Delta SkyMiles directly from purchased flights, the fastest way to earn miles is usually to use a credit card — either a card that earns SkyMiles directly or one that earns points you can transfer into the Delta SkyMiles program.
Determining which credit card to use often comes down to how much flexibility you prefer to have with your points or miles. A co-branded Delta credit card can help you earn Delta SkyMiles while also providing some Delta-specific perks you won’t find on other cards. On the other hand, several American Express cards allow you to earn Membership Rewards that transfer at a 1:1 ratio to Delta. Although these points offer more flexible redemption opportunities, they don’t come with many Delta-specific perks.
Before making your decision, compare whether one of the top American Express cards or a co-branded Delta card is best for your specific situation.
*Issuer-required disclosure statements
Information about the American Express® Green Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. Card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
Eligibility and Benefit level varies by Card. Terms, Conditions and Limitations Apply. Please visit americanexpress.com/benefitsguide for more details. Underwritten by Amex Assurance Company.
