Guide to JetBlue TrueBlue

Who is this program best for?

Key takeaways The JetBlue TrueBlue program is ideal for anyone who prefers to fly with JetBlue, travels frequently to JetBlue’s service destinations or wants to pool points with other TrueBlue members.

The best way to earn and redeem points in this program is by flying with JetBlue or making purchases with a JetBlue credit card.

This program offers four levels of Mosaic elite status, which can be achieved through qualifying travel spending, eligible credit card spending or a combination of both.

Founded in 2000, JetBlue currently offers more than 1,000 daily flights and serves more than 40 million customers annually. You can book JetBlue flights within the United States and to select global destinations. Discover how the JetBlue TrueBlue program could be the right fit for your travel needs.

JetBlue TrueBlue basics

The JetBlue TrueBlue travel rewards program is a frequent flyer program that lets members earn rewards points for free flights across the U.S., Latin America and Europe. Members will earn TrueBlue points each time they fly with JetBlue or one of JetBlue’s partners, book vacation packages and other travel through JetBlue Vacations or Paisly, or make purchases on a JetBlue credit card. Points in this program never expire, and they can be redeemed for any seat with no blackout dates. This program even lets you pool your points with up to seven friends and family members, allowing you to earn free flights faster.

Who is JetBlue TrueBlue best for?

JetBlue TrueBlue is best for anyone who prefers to fly with JetBlue, travels frequently to JetBlue destinations or wants to pool points with other TrueBlue members. The program is easy to use and free to sign up for, so there’s no excuse to ignore it if you fly often and don’t mind flying with a discount carrier . With so many ways to earn points, you may find it easier to earn free flights with the JetBlue TrueBlue program over other major airlines.

How to earn JetBlue TrueBlue points

After joining the TrueBlue program, you’ll want to earn points as quickly as possible to cover your next trip. Here’s how.

Earn points by flying with JetBlue

The number of points you’ll earn for flying depends on the fare you choose and how you book your trip. You can earn up to 3X base points for each dollar you spend with the airline (6X base points on flights booked as part of a JetBlue Vacations package), but you can earn more points when you fly if you’re a JetBlue rewards cardmember or an elite status member.

Benefits Blue Basic Blue, Blue Plus, Blue Extra or Mint JetBlue Vacations package Base airfare 1X points 3X points 6X points Direct booking bonus 1X points 3X points N/A JetBlue cardmember bonus 3X to 6X points 3X to 6X points 3X to 6X points Mosaic bonus 3X points 3X points 3X points Hotel, cruise, car & transfers N/A N/A 1X points Total points earned per dollar Up to 11X points Up to 15X points Up to 11X points

Earn points with airline and travel partners

Although JetBlue’s alliance with American Airlines has ended, you can still earn JetBlue TrueBlue points when you book with airline partners like Hawaiian Airlines and Icelandair. Other airline partners include:

Cape Air

Etihad Airways

JSX

Qatar Airways

TAP Air Portugal

Singapore Airlines

South African Airways

You’ll also earn points on bookings with various hotel and car partners like IHG One Rewards, Avis, Budget and Paisly by JetBlue.

Earn points with shopping partners

The JetBlue TrueBlue shopping portal is an online marketplace that lets you earn bonus points with select online merchants. You’ll earn points for each dollar you spend, provided you click through the portal before you make a purchase. Participating merchants change over time, but merchants like Apple, Walmart, Macy’s and The Home Depot have been included in the past.

Earn points with TrueBlue Dining

The JetBlue TrueBlue Dining program makes it easy to earn up to 3X points per dollar on dining and takeout at qualifying restaurants, bars and clubs. All you have to do to start earning is sign up for the program, dine with participating restaurants in your area and pay with a linked credit or debit card.

Earn points by completing surveys

Finally, Jet Opinions will award you with points for answering survey questions from the comfort of your home. Signing up is free and easy, and you’ll earn 400 points for the first survey you take.

Earn points with a JetBlue credit card

JetBlue offers several credit cards for both businesses and individuals that let you earn points on purchases. We’ll break down the different cards and their rewards and benefits later in this article.

How to redeem JetBlue TrueBlue points

JetBlue offers various ways to redeem TrueBlue points, adding to this frequent flyer program’s versatility.

Redeem for JetBlue flights

The best way to redeem points is for flights. When you begin searching for JetBlue flights, you’ll notice right away that the points required for a flight are tied to the cash price of each fare. This means that you can book cheaper flights for fewer points than more expensive flight options. You can also use points to book one-way flights or round-trip tickets, which makes them even more versatile. Keep in mind that there are no blackout dates, so you can use your points for any seat on any flight. If you’re short on points, you can also book tickets with points + cash using as few as 500 points.

Bankrate writer and credit cards expert Ryan Flanigan is a TrueBlue member and offers this advice on the best way to redeem TrueBlue points:

JetBlue's route network might not work depending on your location. But if you can find a competitive price, you can get fairly decent value from using TrueBlue points, particularly if you can find availability in their Mint class, one of the best domestic first-class in-flight products available. It's also helpful to be able to transfer flexible points in from issuers like Chase and Amex to top off your balance. — Ryan Flanigan, Bankrate credit cards writer

Redeem for Hawaiian Airlines or Qatar Airways flights

TrueBlue members have the option to redeem their points on Cape Air, Etihad Airways, Hawaiian Airlines , Icelandair, Qatar Airways, TAP Air Portugal and Japan Airlines flights. This strategy unlocks new destinations you can visit with your points, but you should know that availability is often limited.

Redeem for a JetBlue Vacations package

A JetBlue Vacations package can be a good value, and you can redeem your points for the flight, hotel and car portion of a flight + hotel package.

You can choose from destinations in the U.S., the Caribbean and Mexico, among others. Some of the most popular hotels and resorts include RIU Hotels & Resorts, Sandals Resorts and Universal Orlando Resorts.

JetBlue TrueBlue elite status

The JetBlue TrueBlue program offers four levels of Mosaic status , which can be achieved by earning “tiles” through qualifying travel spending (including flights, many extras and fees, JetBlue Vacations and Paisly by JetBlue), eligible credit card spending or a combination of both methods. If you want the benefits of elite status without having to fly a single mile, JetBlue is one of the few airlines that make this possible since you can reach Mosaic status through credit card spending alone. Once you reach Mosaic status, you’ll retain your status level for the remainder of the year you earn it and through the next calendar year.

How to earn Mosaic status Caret Down Icon To earn a Mosaic status level, you’ll need to earn a certain number of tiles. Tiles reset at the end of each calendar year. Here are how many tiles you need to earn for each level: Status level Tiles earned Mosaic 1 50 Mosaic 2 100 Mosaic 3 150 Mosaic 4 250

How to earn tiles for Mosaic status Caret Down Icon You earn tiles by spending in the following ways (terms and conditions apply): Terms for earning tiles Qualifying spending Earn 1 tile for every $100 spent JetBlue flights (including many extras and fees) JetBlue Vacations packages Paisly by JetBlue (cars, stays and more) Earn 1 tile for every $1,000 spent All JetBlue credit cards You can also buy tiles to reach Mosaic status faster. If you have status with an eligible airline, you may be able to status match to Mosaic and enjoy Mosaic 1 or Mosaic 2 status for 3 months, with the chance to extend your status through qualifying actions.

Notable Mosaic status benefits Caret Down Icon These signature perks are available starting from Mosaic 1: Earn an extra 3X points per dollar on JetBlue flights Free same-day flight changes First two checked bags free for you and eligible flight companions on JetBlue flights Free in-flight alcoholic beverages Access to seats with extra legroom at check-in for no extra charge (based on availability; terms apply; Blue Basic fares are not eligible) Priority boarding and priority security at select airports Dedicated Mosaic check-in lane 24/7 dedicated customer service line Mosaic 2, 3 and 4 members also get access to additional signature perks like: Access to extra-legroom seats at booking for no extra charge (Mosaic 2; based on availability; terms apply; Blue Basic fares are not eligible) Move to Mint certificates (Mosaic 3 and 4) Dedicated Mosaic 3 and 4 phone support (Mosaic 3 and 4) Gift Mosaic 1 status to another TrueBlue member (Mosaic 4) In addition to the signature perks above, Mosaic members can choose one “perk you pick” from the list below every time they reach a new Mosaic level starting from Mosaic 1: IHG One Rewards Platinum Elite status FoundersCard Blue Membership, which grants 150+ premium travel, business and lifestyle benefits Pet fee waiver One-time $99 statement credit on select JetBlue credit cards 20-tile bonus to reach the next Mosaic level faster Gift a 20-tile bonus to another member 15,000 bonus TrueBlue points Priority access to Mint Suite selection on select aircraft (pending availability)



JetBlue TrueBlue travel partners

JetBlue has quite a few airline partners around the world. Loyalty partner airlines let you earn points in the JetBlue TrueBlue program each time you fly, redeem your TrueBlue points on partner flights, or both. You may even be able to enjoy some reciprocal benefits. JetBlue also has a few codeshare partners that provide a seamless travel experience when booking with JetBlue but don’t let you earn or redeem TrueBlue points.

Airline codeshare partners Caret Down Icon These loyalty partners let you earn and redeem TrueBlue points: Cape Air Etihad Airways Hawaiian Airlines Icelandair Qatar Airways TAP Air Portugal These loyalty partners let you earn TrueBlue points: JSX Singapore Airlines South African Airways These loyalty partners let you redeem TrueBlue points: Japan Airlines These are JetBlue’s Codeshare and interline partners (can’t earn or redeem TrueBlue points) Aer Lingus Air Serbia Brightline (passenger train service) British Airways EL AL Porter Turkish Airlines

Hotel partners Caret Down Icon JetBlue partners with IHG Hotels & Resorts, meaning you’ll get the chance to earn JetBlue TrueBlue points for each night you stay at an IHG property. The IHG One Rewards program lets members earn TrueBlue points at more than 6,000 properties across the globe. You’ll generally earn either 1X or 2X TrueBlue points per dollar on stays with qualifying properties, and you can also earn 500 points for each qualifying stay at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. JetBlue also partners with Yotel, which allows you to earn 1X point per dollar on Yotel stays booked through Paisly.com.

Car partners Caret Down Icon JetBlue partners with Avis and Budget, allowing you to save on base rates and earn 100 points per day (200 points for Mosaic members) on eligible car rentals through Paisly.com.

Top credit cards that earn JetBlue TrueBlue points

One of the easiest ways to earn JetBlue TrueBlue points is with one of the airline’s co-branded credit cards . However, you should spend some time comparing cards since they vary based on their annual fees, earning rates and perks.

Also, note that some other credit card rewards programs let you earn rewards that you can transfer to JetBlue TrueBlue. Some programs to consider include American Express Membership Rewards, Chase Ultimate Rewards and Citi ThankYou Rewards .

Best for no annual fee JetBlue Card

Best for frequent JetBlue flyers JetBlue Plus Card

Best for business owners JetBlue Business Card

The bottom line

If you’re a frequent traveler along JetBlue’s routes, you can enjoy plenty of perks and benefits in the airline’s TrueBlue frequent flyer program. However, even during times when you don’t travel, using JetBlue’s co-branded cards can help you achieve and maintain status in its program. Plus, its airline, hotel and rental car travel partners can let you flex your TrueBlue rewards across different trips and needs. For more travel tips and tricks, check out Bankrate’s travel toolkit .

Frequently asked questions about JetBlue TrueBlue

Do JetBlue TrueBlue points expire? Caret Down Icon Since JetBlue TrueBlue points never expire , you should never feel pressured to use them. If you’re patient and willing to spend some time accruing points in this program, you can keep searching until you find the flight you want for a reasonable redemption value.

Can you share JetBlue TrueBlue points with friends and family members? Caret Down Icon Yes, you can gift or transfer JetBlue TrueBlue points to other program members. You can share points through TrueBlue’s points pooling feature, which allows you to share points with up to seven friends and family members.

Can you buy JetBlue TrueBlue points? Caret Down Icon Yes, you can buy points through your account. Also, note that JetBlue frequently offers promotions that allow you to buy points for a discount.

How many JetBlue TrueBlue points do you need for a free flight? Caret Down Icon Since JetBlue doesn’t have a strict award chart, there is no standard for the number of points you’ll need for a flight. However, you should know that awards earned with this program are frequently a good deal and that you won’t have to deal with blackout dates or capacity controls. Not only that, but the JetBlue TrueBlue program even lets you pay with a combination of points and cash. JetBlue Cash + Points bookings start at just 500 points.

What are 50,000 JetBlue points worth? Caret Down Icon JetBlue TrueBlue points are worth 1.3 cents apiece on average, according to Bankrate’s valuations . Using that value, 50,000 points would be worth $650.

Can I use TrueBlue points to pay for seats? Caret Down Icon You can’t use TrueBlue points to upgrade to an EvenMore seat (which grants benefits like extra legroom and early boarding) on a regular ticket; cash payment is required

What is the JetBlue 25 for 25 promotion? Caret Down Icon TrueBlue members who fly to 15 or more destinations on JetBlue-operated flights between June 2025 and Dec. 31, 2025 will get exclusive benefits based on the following tiers: 15 destinations: earn 150,000 bonus TrueBlue points 20 destinations: earn another 200,000 bonus TrueBlue points 25 destinations: earn all the points in the previous tiers, plus Mosaic status for 25 years Each destination (or airport, in destinations with multiple airports) will only be counted once. Blue Basic fares, codeshare flights and flights booked with a JetBlue promo code are not eligible for this promotion. Additional terms and conditions apply.



*Information about the JetBlue Card, JetBlue Plus Card and JetBlue Business Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com and has not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.