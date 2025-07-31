Guide to JetBlue TrueBlue
Key takeaways
- The JetBlue TrueBlue program is ideal for anyone who prefers to fly with JetBlue, travels frequently to JetBlue’s service destinations or wants to pool points with other TrueBlue members.
- The best way to earn and redeem points in this program is by flying with JetBlue or making purchases with a JetBlue credit card.
- This program offers four levels of Mosaic elite status, which can be achieved through qualifying travel spending, eligible credit card spending or a combination of both.
Founded in 2000, JetBlue currently offers more than 1,000 daily flights and serves more than 40 million customers annually. You can book JetBlue flights within the United States and to select global destinations. Discover how the JetBlue TrueBlue program could be the right fit for your travel needs.
JetBlue TrueBlue basics
The JetBlue TrueBlue travel rewards program is a frequent flyer program that lets members earn rewards points for free flights across the U.S., Latin America and Europe. Members will earn TrueBlue points each time they fly with JetBlue or one of JetBlue’s partners, book vacation packages and other travel through JetBlue Vacations or Paisly, or make purchases on a JetBlue credit card. Points in this program never expire, and they can be redeemed for any seat with no blackout dates. This program even lets you pool your points with up to seven friends and family members, allowing you to earn free flights faster.
Who is JetBlue TrueBlue best for?
JetBlue TrueBlue is best for anyone who prefers to fly with JetBlue, travels frequently to JetBlue destinations or wants to pool points with other TrueBlue members. The program is easy to use and free to sign up for, so there’s no excuse to ignore it if you fly often and don’t mind flying with a discount carrier. With so many ways to earn points, you may find it easier to earn free flights with the JetBlue TrueBlue program over other major airlines.
How to earn JetBlue TrueBlue points
After joining the TrueBlue program, you’ll want to earn points as quickly as possible to cover your next trip. Here’s how.
Earn points by flying with JetBlue
The number of points you’ll earn for flying depends on the fare you choose and how you book your trip. You can earn up to 3X base points for each dollar you spend with the airline (6X base points on flights booked as part of a JetBlue Vacations package), but you can earn more points when you fly if you’re a JetBlue rewards cardmember or an elite status member.
|Benefits
|Blue Basic
|Blue, Blue Plus, Blue Extra or Mint
|JetBlue Vacations package
|
Base airfare
|
1X points
|
3X points
|
6X points
|
Direct booking bonus
|
1X points
|
3X points
|N/A
|
JetBlue cardmember bonus
|
3X to 6X points
|
3X to 6X points
|
3X to 6X points
|
Mosaic bonus
|
3X points
|
3X points
|
3X points
|
Hotel, cruise, car & transfers
|N/A
|N/A
|
1X points
|
Total points earned per dollar
|
Up to 11X points
|
Up to 15X points
|
Up to 11X points
Earn points with airline and travel partners
Although JetBlue’s alliance with American Airlines has ended, you can still earn JetBlue TrueBlue points when you book with airline partners like Hawaiian Airlines and Icelandair. Other airline partners include:
- Cape Air
- Etihad Airways
- JSX
- Qatar Airways
- TAP Air Portugal
- Singapore Airlines
- South African Airways
You’ll also earn points on bookings with various hotel and car partners like IHG One Rewards, Avis, Budget and Paisly by JetBlue.
Earn points with shopping partners
The JetBlue TrueBlue shopping portal is an online marketplace that lets you earn bonus points with select online merchants. You’ll earn points for each dollar you spend, provided you click through the portal before you make a purchase. Participating merchants change over time, but merchants like Apple, Walmart, Macy’s and The Home Depot have been included in the past.
Earn points with TrueBlue Dining
The JetBlue TrueBlue Dining program makes it easy to earn up to 3X points per dollar on dining and takeout at qualifying restaurants, bars and clubs. All you have to do to start earning is sign up for the program, dine with participating restaurants in your area and pay with a linked credit or debit card.
Earn points by completing surveys
Finally, Jet Opinions will award you with points for answering survey questions from the comfort of your home. Signing up is free and easy, and you’ll earn 400 points for the first survey you take.
Earn points with a JetBlue credit card
JetBlue offers several credit cards for both businesses and individuals that let you earn points on purchases. We’ll break down the different cards and their rewards and benefits later in this article.
How to redeem JetBlue TrueBlue points
JetBlue offers various ways to redeem TrueBlue points, adding to this frequent flyer program’s versatility.
Redeem for JetBlue flights
The best way to redeem points is for flights. When you begin searching for JetBlue flights, you’ll notice right away that the points required for a flight are tied to the cash price of each fare. This means that you can book cheaper flights for fewer points than more expensive flight options. You can also use points to book one-way flights or round-trip tickets, which makes them even more versatile. Keep in mind that there are no blackout dates, so you can use your points for any seat on any flight. If you’re short on points, you can also book tickets with points + cash using as few as 500 points.
Bankrate writer and credit cards expert Ryan Flanigan is a TrueBlue member and offers this advice on the best way to redeem TrueBlue points:
JetBlue's route network might not work depending on your location. But if you can find a competitive price, you can get fairly decent value from using TrueBlue points, particularly if you can find availability in their Mint class, one of the best domestic first-class in-flight products available. It's also helpful to be able to transfer flexible points in from issuers like Chase and Amex to top off your balance.— Ryan Flanigan, Bankrate credit cards writer
Redeem for Hawaiian Airlines or Qatar Airways flights
TrueBlue members have the option to redeem their points on Cape Air, Etihad Airways, Hawaiian Airlines, Icelandair, Qatar Airways, TAP Air Portugal and Japan Airlines flights. This strategy unlocks new destinations you can visit with your points, but you should know that availability is often limited.
Redeem for a JetBlue Vacations package
A JetBlue Vacations package can be a good value, and you can redeem your points for the flight, hotel and car portion of a flight + hotel package.
You can choose from destinations in the U.S., the Caribbean and Mexico, among others. Some of the most popular hotels and resorts include RIU Hotels & Resorts, Sandals Resorts and Universal Orlando Resorts.
JetBlue TrueBlue elite status
The JetBlue TrueBlue program offers four levels of Mosaic status, which can be achieved by earning “tiles” through qualifying travel spending (including flights, many extras and fees, JetBlue Vacations and Paisly by JetBlue), eligible credit card spending or a combination of both methods. If you want the benefits of elite status without having to fly a single mile, JetBlue is one of the few airlines that make this possible since you can reach Mosaic status through credit card spending alone. Once you reach Mosaic status, you’ll retain your status level for the remainder of the year you earn it and through the next calendar year.
JetBlue TrueBlue travel partners
JetBlue has quite a few airline partners around the world. Loyalty partner airlines let you earn points in the JetBlue TrueBlue program each time you fly, redeem your TrueBlue points on partner flights, or both. You may even be able to enjoy some reciprocal benefits. JetBlue also has a few codeshare partners that provide a seamless travel experience when booking with JetBlue but don’t let you earn or redeem TrueBlue points.
Top credit cards that earn JetBlue TrueBlue points
One of the easiest ways to earn JetBlue TrueBlue points is with one of the airline’s co-branded credit cards. However, you should spend some time comparing cards since they vary based on their annual fees, earning rates and perks.
Also, note that some other credit card rewards programs let you earn rewards that you can transfer to JetBlue TrueBlue. Some programs to consider include American Express Membership Rewards, Chase Ultimate Rewards and Citi ThankYou Rewards.
JetBlue Card
-
The JetBlue Card* is an excellent option to consider for earning points in this program without paying an annual fee. Cardholders can get started with a welcome offer of 10,000 bonus points after they spend $1,000 on purchases within the first 90 days. They’ll also earn 3X points on eligible JetBlue purchases, 2X points at restaurants and eligible grocery stores and 1X points on all other purchases. Just keep in mind that this card doesn’t come with any major frequent flyer perks outside of a 50-percent discount on eligible in-flight purchases and no foreign transaction fees.
JetBlue Plus Card
-
The JetBlue Plus Card* offers a higher earning rate and more benefits in exchange for a $99 annual fee. For a welcome bonus, new cardholders can earn 60,000 bonus points when they spend $1,000 on purchases and pay the full annual fee within 90 days of account opening. Cardholders will earn 6X points on eligible JetBlue purchases, 2X points on restaurant and eligible grocery store spending and 1X points on all other purchases.
As for notable benefits, cardholders will receive 5,000 bonus points each year after their account anniversary, free first checked bag on JetBlue-operated flights (for the cardholder and up to 3 companions on the same reservation), a 50-percent discount on eligible in-flight purchases and an annual $100 statement credit after purchasing a JetBlue Vacations package worth $100 or more with the card.
JetBlue Business Card
-
Business owners who sign up for the JetBlue Business Card* can earn points on their spending while enjoying some frequent flyer perks, all for a $99 annual fee. For a welcome bonus, new cardholders can earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $2,000 on purchases and paying the annual fee in full within the first 90 days. Cardholders also earn 6X points on eligible JetBlue and Paisly purchases, 2X points at restaurants and office supply stores and 1X points on all other purchases.
Notable benefits include a free first checked bag for the cardholder and up to 3 companions on the same reservation on JetBlue-operated flights, 5,000 bonus points after every account anniversary, a 50-percent discount on eligible in-flight purchases and a $100 statement credit each calendar year after purchasing a JetBlue Vacations package of $100 or more with the card.
The bottom line
If you’re a frequent traveler along JetBlue’s routes, you can enjoy plenty of perks and benefits in the airline’s TrueBlue frequent flyer program. However, even during times when you don’t travel, using JetBlue’s co-branded cards can help you achieve and maintain status in its program. Plus, its airline, hotel and rental car travel partners can let you flex your TrueBlue rewards across different trips and needs. For more travel tips and tricks, check out Bankrate’s travel toolkit.
Frequently asked questions about JetBlue TrueBlue
*Information about the JetBlue Card, JetBlue Plus Card and JetBlue Business Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com and has not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.
