A deeper look into the current card offer

Quick highlights

Rewards rate : 6X points on JetBlue purchases, 2X points on restaurant and office supply purchases, 1X point on all other purchases.

: 6X points on JetBlue purchases, 2X points on restaurant and office supply purchases, 1X point on all other purchases. Welcome offer : Earn 80,000 JetBlue bonus points and a $99 statement credit after spending $2,000 within the first 90 days.

: Earn 80,000 JetBlue bonus points and a $99 statement credit after spending $2,000 within the first 90 days. Annual fee : $99

: $99 Purchase intro APR : N/A

: N/A Balance transfer intro APR : N/A

: N/A Regular APR: 18.99 percent or 27.99 percent

Current sign-up bonus

Currently, the JetBlue Business Card rewards you with 80,000 JetBlue bonus points and a $99 statement credit after spending $2,000 within the first 90 days. This is an improvement over the card’s previous welcome offer worth a total of 60,000 points (50,000 after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days and 10,000 points when a purchase is made on an employee card within the first 90 days).

The one downside to this offer is that you’re forced to meet the $2,000 spend requirement within the first 90 days to earn a statement credit equal to the annual fee. This isn’t as good as other business travel cards that offer a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year before charging a similar annual fee as the JetBlue Business card. But the bonus points are impressive and far higher than other top airline business cards with a $99 annual fee:

Business card Welcome offer Spend requirement Annual fee JetBlue Business Card 80,000 bonus points and $99 statement credit $2,000 in the first 90 days $99 CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® 65,000 bonus miles $4,000 in first four months of account opening $0 for the first year, then $99 Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Premier Business Credit Card 60,000 points $3,000 in the first three months of account opening. $99 Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card 80,000 bonus miles Earn after spending $6,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 6 months of card membership. $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $150.

As long as you’re able to meet the spend requirement, the JetBlue card’s sign-up bonus gives small-business owners a great short-term perk that helps make the card a more appealing option to consider.

Rewards

The JetBlue Business Card earns TrueBlue points that never expire as long as your account remains open and in good standing. The card’s rewards program doesn’t earn a significant amount of points on non-travel purchases, but it does give you a chance to rack up an incredible amount of points on JetBlue purchases. This can make it easier for even occasional business travelers to come out ahead with this card.

Earning rewards

You’ll earn 6X points on JetBlue purchases with the JetBlue Business Card. Considering most airline cards offer 2X or 3X points on specific airline purchases, this is an impressive rate that’s hard to beat.

You also earn 2X points at office supply stores and restaurants and 1X points on all other purchases. This is a decent rate for non-travel purchases, but some airlines give you more options. With the CitiBusiness / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard, you’ll earn 2X points not only on American Airlines purchases, but also on gas, car rentals, cable and satellite providers and select telecommunications merchants. Having more rewards categories could be a better fit for business owners who only fly occasionally and spend heavily in other areas.

The JetBlue Business Card also comes with some additional ways to earn points, including when you book flights with JetBlue airline partners on JetBlue.com. This perk gives you more options in how you fly and could give travelers looking for flexibility added peace of mind. JetBlue’s loyalty partners include American Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines.

On top of JetBlue’s airline partnerships, you can earn points through TrueBlue’s shopping portal when shopping at select retail partners, and with the Dining Rewards Program, which offers points at select restaurants. The amount of points you can earn through the TrueBlue Shopping portal will vary by merchant, but the dining program offers a fixed 3 points per dollar at qualifying restaurants when you pay with the JetBlue Business Card.

Redeeming rewards

You can redeem your TrueBlue points for JetBlue flights. On the company’s website, you’ll select “points” instead of “dollars” when you find the flight you want.

If you don’t want to use your points for JetBlue travel, you can use your points to book flights on Hawaiian Airlines, but at this time, you can’t redeem your points for flights with other airline partners like American Airlines. You can also redeem your points for JetBlue vacation packages. These all-inclusive packages let you use your rewards for more than just flights. Your points can also cover resort accommodations, food and drinks and more.