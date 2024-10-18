We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our
Business travel can be costly, but it can also be rewarding with the right credit card. Many business credit cards offer travel perks and rewards that can help offset frequent travel expenses and even earn value on those purchases and business trips. Here’s a comparison of some of the best business credit cards for travel, with highlights of their rewards, fees, and perks to help you make an informed decision.
Comparing the best business credit cards for travel
The best business credit cards for travel let business owners earn solid rewards and travel perks that can provide excellent ongoing value. Many also offer flexible redemption options to meet a variety of needs. Here are some of our top picks.
Earn 45,000 online bonus points after spending $3,000 in the first three months
8X points at Wyndham hotels and on gas purchases
5X points on marketing, advertising and utilities
15,000 bonus points on your account anniversary
Automatic Wyndham Diamond status
$95
3.1
Top business credit cards for travel
Best for flexible rewards
Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5
4.4
The popular Ink Business Preferred Credit Card earns Chase Ultimate Rewards, which you can transfer to Chase travel partners or redeem at an elevated rate through Chase Travel™. You’ll also earn 3X points on up to $150,000 spent on travel, shipping, internet, cable and phone purchases, and advertising with social media sites and search engines (then 1X points). There’s a $95 annual fee, but the welcome bonus can quickly compensate for it.
Pros
You’ll get an elevated rate of 1.25 cents per point when you redeem through Chase Travel™.
You can combine points from other Chase Ultimate Rewards-earning and cash back cards to redeem with transfer partners.
Cons
The spending requirement for the welcome bonus is higher than that of many business cards.
The $150,000 annual bonus spending cap may limit value for higher-spending businesses.
Best for luxury perks
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5
4.8
The Business Platinum Card from American Express provides numerous luxury travel perks that can provide massive value if you can take full advantage of its many offerings. You’ll also earn 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked through AmexTravel.com and 1.5X points for purchases over $5,000 and several business-related categories. Few other competitors can match the number of luxury perks available on this card, which can result in a value of over $1,500 in credits each year.
Pros
You can earn outsized value if you can fully utilize the many travel perks offered.
The welcome bonus is often among the highest available on any card.
Cons
The annual fee is quite large and may be difficult to offset depending on how frequently you travel.
If you aren’t interested in luxury travel features, you may struggle to find value with this card.
Best for no annual fee
Bank of America® Business Advantage Travel Rewards World Mastercard® credit card
Rating: 3.9 stars out of 5
3.9
The no-annual-fee Bank of America Business Advantage Travel Rewards World Mastercard credit card earns 3X points on travel purchases made through the Bank of America travel portal and a steady 1.5X points for all other spending, making it a straightforward and cost-effective option. Also, if you’re a Bank of America Preferred Rewards customer, you can boost your earnings by up to 75 percent (depending on your status level), which can result in big rewards for a card with no annual fee.
Pros
The card offers a solid welcome bonus and flat-rate earnings for a no-fee card.
Your earned rewards can offset travel and dining expenses without restrictions.
Cons
Competing premium cards offer many more perks than this card.
You’ll only get full value from your points if you redeem them for travel purchases.
Best for flat-rate rewards
Capital One Venture X Business
Rating: 4.9 stars out of 5
4.9
The Capital One Venture X Business earns a high flat rate of 2X miles for every purchase, which can be redeemed for travel purchases at a 1 cent per mile through Capital One Travel. You can also redeem rewards for a statement credit for travel purchases or transfer to Capital One’s travel partners, which can further increase the value of this flat-rate card. Although it comes with a $395 annual fee, you’ll get a $300 annual travel credit through Capital One Travel and a valuable welcome bonus which can help offset that cost.
Pros
The annual travel credit goes a long way towards offsetting the annual fee.
The card offers an excellent flat rate on purchases with flexible redemption options.
Cons
Unlike some cards without spending limits, you can’t carry a balance on this card.
The spending requirement for the welcome bonus is the highest of any business card currently on the market.
Best for road warriors
Wyndham Rewards Earner® Business Card
Rating: 3.1 stars out of 5
3.1
If you frequently find yourself on the road for business travel, the Wyndham Rewards Earner® Business Card is worth a spot in your wallet. You’ll earn an exceptional 8X points on gas and Wyndham purchases, which can be a winning combination if you need inexpensive, frequent hotel stays between driving destinations. And though it has a $95 annual fee, you’ll get award booking discounts and a 15,000 annual point bonus which can easily offset the cost if you stay regularly.
Pros
The card earns one of the highest reward rates for gas purchases of any card.
You’ll get automatic top-level Wyndham Diamond status with this card.
Cons
Reward rates for non-bonused categories are mediocre compared to other cards.
You won’t get much value from this card if you don’t stay at Wyndham properties.
How to choose the best business credit cards for travel
Finding the right business credit card for travel means assessing your business needs to determine what card can offer the best value. Here are some tips to help you choose your ideal travel card.
Decide which travel perks you want
Many top business travel credit cards come with travel benefits like airport lounge access, airline or hotel credits, elite status or statement credits for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® membership. While you’ll often pay a higher annual fee for cards with these perks, it can easily be worth the cost if you travel frequently. Decide what travel perks would provide the most value to you, then look for a business travel card that best fits the bill.
Pick your ideal rewards
Focusing on earning points in a specific airline or hotel brand makes sense if you fly frequently with the same airlines or stay at the same hotel brand regularly. If your travel habits don’t have a significant pattern, look for a card with more flexible options. Consider a co-branded business credit card if available, or find a flexible-currency business travel card that can book what you need or has your desired brand as a transfer partner.
Compare rates and fees
If the rewards or perks make up for it, there’s nothing wrong with paying annual fees on a business credit card. Still, you should take the time to compare the card’s value to its fees to ensure you’re getting solid value on a long-term basis. For example, if you plan to carry a balance, look for a 0 percent intro APR offer to give you breathing room. If you travel abroad often, look for a business card that doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees.
The better of these two cards depends on your company’s travel frequency and spending patterns. Travel cards offer valuable travel-related rewards and perks, ideal for frequent business travel. Business cash back cards provide versatile rewards on varied purchases, with lower fees and more straightforward redemption options. Consider a travel card for high travel activity or a cash back card for general spending flexibility.
You can hold both a personal and business credit card from the same issuer, which can simplify account management and may help with qualifying for a business card. Additionally, it can consolidate rewards and possibly protect your credit score by reducing the need for multiple hard inquiries.
Having both a personal and a business credit card with the same airline or hotel program is allowed and can be advantageous for accumulating more rewards and achieving elite status faster. This strategy can provide additional benefits like complimentary elite night credits and other exclusive perks.
What’s next?
Check out the resources below to find a card that matches your travel needs and to help budget for your next trip.
With the right business travel credit card, you can maximize rewards and make your business travel experience more enjoyable and cost-effective. By carefully considering your travel needs and comparing rates, fees, and rewards, you can find the best business credit card for your specific needs.
*The information about Bank of America® Business Advantage Travel Rewards World Mastercard® credit card and the Wyndham Rewards Earner® Business Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
