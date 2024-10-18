Skip to Main Content

Best business credit cards for travel

Business travel can be costly, but it can also be rewarding with the right credit card. Many business credit cards offer travel perks and rewards that can help offset frequent travel expenses and even earn value on those purchases and business trips. Here’s a comparison of some of the best business credit cards for travel, with highlights of their rewards, fees, and perks to help you make an informed decision.

Comparing the best business credit cards for travel

The best business credit cards for travel let business owners earn solid rewards and travel perks that can provide excellent ongoing value. Many also offer flexible redemption options to meet a variety of needs. Here are some of our top picks.

Card Name Best for Highlights Annual fee Bankrate Score
Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Flexible rewards
  • Earn 90,000 bonus points after spending $8,000 in the first three months

  • 3X points on the first $150,000 spent annually on shipping, internet, cable, phone services, travel and advertising with social media and search engines
 $95 4.4
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express Luxury perks
  • Earn 150,000 bonus points after spending $20,000 in the first three months

  • Up to $200 annual statement credits for qualifying airline fees with a selected airline

  • Up to a $199 statement credit for CLEAR® 

  • Up to a $120 statement credit (starting Oct. 1, 2024) every four years for Global Entry application fees or up to an $85 statement credit every 4.5 years to cover TSA PreCheck® application fees

  • 35% points rebate on eligible airfare bookings (up to 500,000 annually)

  • Numerous additional business credits
 $695 4.8
Bank of America® Business Advantage Travel Rewards World Mastercard® credit card* No annual fee
  • Earn 30,000 online bonus points after spending $3,000 in the first 90 days

  • Unlimited 1.5X points on all purchases

  • 0% intro APR on purchases for 9 months (18.49% to 28.49% after)
 $0 3.9
Capital One Venture X Business Flat-rate rewards
  • Earn 150,000 online bonus points after spending $30,000 in the first three months

  • 10X points on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

  • 5X points on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel

  • 2X points on other purchases

  • $300 annual Capital One Travel credit

  • 10,000 annual bonus miles on your account anniversary

  • Up to a $120 statement credit every four years for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® application fees
 $395 4.9
Wyndham Rewards Earner® Business Card* Road warriors
  • Earn 45,000 online bonus points after spending $3,000 in the first three months

  • 8X points at Wyndham hotels and on gas purchases

  • 5X points on marketing, advertising and utilities

  • 15,000 bonus points on your account anniversary

  • Automatic Wyndham Diamond status
 $95 3.1

Top business credit cards for travel

How to choose the best business credit cards for travel

Finding the right business credit card for travel means assessing your business needs to determine what card can offer the best value. Here are some tips to help you choose your ideal travel card.

Decide which travel perks you want

Many top business travel credit cards come with travel benefits like airport lounge access, airline or hotel credits, elite status or statement credits for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® membership. While you’ll often pay a higher annual fee for cards with these perks, it can easily be worth the cost if you travel frequently. Decide what travel perks would provide the most value to you, then look for a business travel card that best fits the bill. 

Pick your ideal rewards

Focusing on earning points in a specific airline or hotel brand makes sense if you fly frequently with the same airlines or stay at the same hotel brand regularly. If your travel habits don’t have a significant pattern, look for a card with more flexible options. Consider a co-branded business credit card if available, or find a flexible-currency business travel card that can book what you need or has your desired brand as a transfer partner. 

Compare rates and fees

If the rewards or perks make up for it, there’s nothing wrong with paying annual fees on a business credit card. Still, you should take the time to compare the card’s value to its fees to ensure you’re getting solid value on a long-term basis. For example, if you plan to carry a balance, look for a 0 percent intro APR offer to give you breathing room. If you travel abroad often, look for a business card that doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees.

What you’ll need to get a business travel credit card 

You can get a business credit card even if you just have a side hustle. Before applying, you’ll need to gather the following personal, business and financial information to complete the process:

  • Business name and contact information: You’ll need your business name, address and phone number. Your personal information is acceptable if you’re a sole proprietor.
  • Tax ID: To satisfy this requirement, you can provide your Employer Identification Number or Social Security Number if you’re a sole proprietor.
  • Business role and description: You’ll need to state what your business does and your role to determine who is responsible for paying the bill.
  • Business income: You’ll need to provide your business’ annual income, much like you would for a personal credit card application.
Frequently asked questions

The bottom line

With the right business travel credit card, you can maximize rewards and make your business travel experience more enjoyable and cost-effective. By carefully considering your travel needs and comparing rates, fees, and rewards, you can find the best business credit card for your specific needs. 

