Business travel can be costly, but it can also be rewarding with the right credit card. Many business credit cards offer travel perks and rewards that can help offset frequent travel expenses and even earn value on those purchases and business trips. Here’s a comparison of some of the best business credit cards for travel, with highlights of their rewards, fees, and perks to help you make an informed decision.

Comparing the best business credit cards for travel

The best business credit cards for travel let business owners earn solid rewards and travel perks that can provide excellent ongoing value. Many also offer flexible redemption options to meet a variety of needs. Here are some of our top picks.

Card Name Best for Highlights Annual fee Bankrate Score Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Flexible rewards

Earn 90,000 bonus points after spending $8,000 in the first three months



3X points on the first $150,000 spent annually on shipping, internet, cable, phone services, travel and advertising with social media and search engines $95 4.4 The Business Platinum Card® from American Express Luxury perks Earn 150,000 bonus points after spending $20,000 in the first three months



Up to $200 annual statement credits for qualifying airline fees with a selected airline



Up to a $199 statement credit for CLEAR®



Up to a $120 statement credit (starting Oct. 1, 2024) every four years for Global Entry application fees or up to an $85 statement credit every 4.5 years to cover TSA PreCheck® application fees



35% points rebate on eligible airfare bookings (up to 500,000 annually)



Numerous additional business credits $695 4.8 Bank of America® Business Advantage Travel Rewards World Mastercard® credit card* No annual fee

Earn 30,000 online bonus points after spending $3,000 in the first 90 days



Unlimited 1.5X points on all purchases



0% intro APR on purchases for 9 months (18.49% to 28.49% after) $0 3.9 Capital One Venture X Business Flat-rate rewards Earn 150,000 online bonus points after spending $30,000 in the first three months



10X points on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel



5X points on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel



2X points on other purchases



$300 annual Capital One Travel credit



10,000 annual bonus miles on your account anniversary



Up to a $120 statement credit every four years for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® application fees $395 4.9 Wyndham Rewards Earner® Business Card* Road warriors Earn 45,000 online bonus points after spending $3,000 in the first three months



8X points at Wyndham hotels and on gas purchases



5X points on marketing, advertising and utilities



15,000 bonus points on your account anniversary



Automatic Wyndham Diamond status $95 3.1

Top business credit cards for travel

Best for flexible rewards Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros You’ll get an elevated rate of 1.25 cents per point when you redeem through Chase Travel™. You can combine points from other Chase Ultimate Rewards-earning and cash back cards to redeem with transfer partners. Cons The spending requirement for the welcome bonus is higher than that of many business cards. The $150,000 annual bonus spending cap may limit value for higher-spending businesses.



Best for luxury perks The Business Platinum Card® from American Express Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5 4.8 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros You can earn outsized value if you can fully utilize the many travel perks offered. The welcome bonus is often among the highest available on any card. Cons The annual fee is quite large and may be difficult to offset depending on how frequently you travel. If you aren’t interested in luxury travel features, you may struggle to find value with this card.



Best for no annual fee Bank of America® Business Advantage Travel Rewards World Mastercard® credit card Rating: 3.9 stars out of 5 3.9 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros The card offers a solid welcome bonus and flat-rate earnings for a no-fee card. Your earned rewards can offset travel and dining expenses without restrictions. Cons Competing premium cards offer many more perks than this card. You’ll only get full value from your points if you redeem them for travel purchases.



Best for flat-rate rewards Capital One Venture X Business Rating: 4.9 stars out of 5 4.9 Bankrate's view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros The annual travel credit goes a long way towards offsetting the annual fee. The card offers an excellent flat rate on purchases with flexible redemption options. Cons Unlike some cards without spending limits, you can’t carry a balance on this card. The spending requirement for the welcome bonus is the highest of any business card currently on the market.



Best for road warriors Wyndham Rewards Earner® Business Card Rating: 3.1 stars out of 5 3.1 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros The card earns one of the highest reward rates for gas purchases of any card. You’ll get automatic top-level Wyndham Diamond status with this card. Cons Reward rates for non-bonused categories are mediocre compared to other cards. You won’t get much value from this card if you don’t stay at Wyndham properties.



How to choose the best business credit cards for travel

Finding the right business credit card for travel means assessing your business needs to determine what card can offer the best value. Here are some tips to help you choose your ideal travel card.

Decide which travel perks you want

Many top business travel credit cards come with travel benefits like airport lounge access, airline or hotel credits, elite status or statement credits for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® membership. While you’ll often pay a higher annual fee for cards with these perks, it can easily be worth the cost if you travel frequently. Decide what travel perks would provide the most value to you, then look for a business travel card that best fits the bill.

Pick your ideal rewards

Focusing on earning points in a specific airline or hotel brand makes sense if you fly frequently with the same airlines or stay at the same hotel brand regularly. If your travel habits don’t have a significant pattern, look for a card with more flexible options. Consider a co-branded business credit card if available, or find a flexible-currency business travel card that can book what you need or has your desired brand as a transfer partner.

Compare rates and fees

If the rewards or perks make up for it, there’s nothing wrong with paying annual fees on a business credit card. Still, you should take the time to compare the card’s value to its fees to ensure you’re getting solid value on a long-term basis. For example, if you plan to carry a balance, look for a 0 percent intro APR offer to give you breathing room. If you travel abroad often, look for a business card that doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees.

What you’ll need to get a business travel credit card

You can get a business credit card even if you just have a side hustle. Before applying, you’ll need to gather the following personal, business and financial information to complete the process:

Business name and contact information: You’ll need your business name, address and phone number. Your personal information is acceptable if you’re a sole proprietor.

You’ll need your business name, address and phone number. Your personal information is acceptable if you’re a sole proprietor. Tax ID: To satisfy this requirement, you can provide your Employer Identification Number or Social Security Number if you’re a sole proprietor.

To satisfy this requirement, you can provide your Employer Identification Number or Social Security Number if you’re a sole proprietor. Business role and description: You’ll need to state what your business does and your role to determine who is responsible for paying the bill.

You’ll need to state what your business does and your role to determine who is responsible for paying the bill. Business income: You’ll need to provide your business’ annual income, much like you would for a personal credit card application.

Frequently asked questions

Are business travel credit cards better than business cash back cards? Caret Down The better of these two cards depends on your company’s travel frequency and spending patterns. Travel cards offer valuable travel-related rewards and perks, ideal for frequent business travel. Business cash back cards provide versatile rewards on varied purchases, with lower fees and more straightforward redemption options. Consider a travel card for high travel activity or a cash back card for general spending flexibility.

Can I have a personal and business credit card with the same issuer? Caret Down You can hold both a personal and business credit card from the same issuer, which can simplify account management and may help with qualifying for a business card. Additionally, it can consolidate rewards and possibly protect your credit score by reducing the need for multiple hard inquiries.

Can I have a personal and business credit card with the same airline or hotel program? Caret Down Having both a personal and a business credit card with the same airline or hotel program is allowed and can be advantageous for accumulating more rewards and achieving elite status faster. This strategy can provide additional benefits like complimentary elite night credits and other exclusive perks.

The bottom line

With the right business travel credit card, you can maximize rewards and make your business travel experience more enjoyable and cost-effective. By carefully considering your travel needs and comparing rates, fees, and rewards, you can find the best business credit card for your specific needs.

