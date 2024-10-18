The best cash back business credit cards help businesses get bonus rewards for their spending, and many come with no annual fee and offer generous introductory offers. These cards also help build business credit while offering perks like business tools, travel insurance and consumer protections.

Business credit cards can help businesses track spending more efficiently and earn more rewards over time. If you’re a business owner considering a business card to earn rewards, consider some of our best cash back business credit card options.

Comparing the best cash back business credit cards

Card Name Best for Highlights Annual fee Bankrate review score Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card No annual fee 1.5% cash back on all purchases

on all purchases 5% cash back on Lyft purchases through March 2025 $0 4.2 Capital One Spark Cash Plus Big spenders 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel portal

on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel portal 2% cash back on all purchases

on all purchases Annual fee refund after spending $150,000 $150 4.7 Ink Business Cash® Credit Card Office supply stores 5% cash back on office supply purchases and telecommunications services (up to $25,000 in combined purchases per cardmember year)

on office supply purchases and telecommunications services (up to $25,000 in combined purchases per cardmember year) 2% cash back at restaurants and gas stations (up to $25,000 in combined purchases per cardmember year)

at restaurants and gas stations (up to $25,000 in combined purchases per cardmember year) 1% cash back on all other purchases 5% cash back on Lyft purchases through March 2025 $0 4.4 Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card Flexible bonus categories 3% cash back on your category choice: gas stations (including EV charging stations), office supply stores, travel, TV/telecom and wireless, computer services or business consulting services (for first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year)

on your category choice: gas stations (including EV charging stations), office supply stores, travel, TV/telecom and wireless, computer services or business consulting services (for first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year) 2% cash back at restaurants (for first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year)

at restaurants (for first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year) 1% cash back on all other purchases $0 3.4 Capital One Spark Classic for Business Fair credit 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel portal

on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel portal 1% cash back on all purchases $0 3.9 Revenued Business Card No personal guarantee Flexible lines of credit None 2.7

Top cash back business credit cards

Best for no annual fee Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5 4.2 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros This card has no annual fee, making it a solid choice for small businesses. It offers a competitive intro APR for purchases and a low APR after. Cons You’ll need a premium Chase card if you want to use Chase travel partners. You can earn higher rates and bonuses with other cards.



Best for big spenders Capital One Spark Cash Plus Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5 4.7 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros No preset spending limit gives extensive purchasing power to higher spenders. This card is excellent if your business spends enough to offset the annual fee. Cons Charge cards must be paid in full, making this not useful for carrying a balance. The welcome offer has very high spending requirements, which might cause you to overspend.



Best for office supply stores Ink Business Cash® Credit Card Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros This card has high reward-earning potential for no annual fee. The welcome offer is competitive and can quickly boost cash back earnings. Cons Spending caps may limit the usefulness of this card for higher-spending businesses. Bonus categories might not work for some business owners.



Best for flexible bonus categories Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card Rating: 3.4 stars out of 5 3.4 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros Flexible bonus categories allow business owners more ways to maximize their earnings. The card offers high earnings in the choice category for no annual fee. Cons The spending cap might not be enough for larger-spending businesses. The Preferred Rewards program for Business is separate from the personal cardholder program, meaning you’ll need money in business accounts to boost earnings.



Best for fair credit Capital One® Spark® Classic for Business Rating: 3.9 stars out of 5 3.9 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros Business owners with fair credit can use this card to help build credit. This card has no annual or foreign transaction fees. Cons There are far superior cards for business owners with good to excellent credit. This card has a high APR compared to rival cards.



Best for no personal guarantee Revenued Business Card Rating: 2.7 stars out of 5 2.7 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros You can access funding with bad credit if your business is profitable. This card offers one of the best flat cash back rates available. Cons The flexible line of credit may be costly based on your factor rate. Not having enough funds in your account to cover automatic daily finance charges results in a penalty fee.



How to choose a cash back business card

Finding the best cash back business credit card is challenging when there are so many business cards to choose from. The most significant factor is to get the most value in return from your spending, such as welcome offers, bonus categories and additional features. Consider the following as you decide.

Welcome offers can sway a decision

Get as much initial value as possible.

The best business cards offer sign-up bonuses and intro APR offers to make opening an account with them more attractive. A better initial offer can be the deciding factor between cards. However, always ensure you can meet the minimum spending requirement through your regular business spending. For example, if you don’t have heavy spending needs, the Capital One Spark Cash Plus wouldn’t be a good option since you’d have to overspend to get the bonus. Also consider the timeframe. If you can’t meet the spend requirement during the timeframe, you might check out options that are more feasible.

Compare earning categories

Get cards that reward you where you spend the most.

Make sure you compare earning categories so you can choose a business credit card with rewards on categories you’ll actually use. If spending fluctuates monthly in different areas, a flexible card like the Bank of America Customized Cash card might best fit your needs. Maximizing the $50,000 yearly spending all in the 3 percent bonus category would net $1,500 in cash back, an amazing return for a no-annual-fee card.

If you prefer not to keep track of spending limits, a flat-rate cash back card comes in handy. The best ideally earn a minimum of 2 percent back on any purchase you make. While there is no correct answer for all businesses, your spending needs can dictate which cards work best for you.

Look closely at cardholder benefits

Decide which cardholder perks you want the most. Some of the best business credit cards offer free employee cards, expense-tracking features, QuickBooks integration and more. Others may provide travel perks or annual fee refunds. Startup businesses may need flexible credit lines, making the Revenued card an ideal choice. But a card like the Capital One Spark Cash Plus with no preset spending limit might suit larger enterprises with heavier expenses. Every card has different benefits to suit various business needs. Choosing a card that helps you best run your business while rewarding your spending is essential. Conversely, if a card offers benefits you don’t value, that should diminish your overall assessment. If travel benefits aren’t helpful to you, then a business travel card becomes less valuable, for example.

Consider rates and fees

Think about how much your business spends and how much it can pay off each month. If you need to carry a balance, consider a business credit card with 0 percent APR offers on purchases or with a low-interest rate. Also, a charge card may best suit your business if you can comfortably pay off your balance in full each billing cycle.

You’ll also want to compare annual fees, remembering that cards with the best perks and rewards often have higher fees. Consider if the annual fee is worth it or if the fees outweigh the benefits. For example, you’d need to spend $7,500 on the Capital One Spark Cash Plus to earn enough cash back to offset the $150 annual fee. Watch out for interest and foreign transaction fees, which can quickly erase your earnings. Using the wrong card while abroad can be a costly mistake.

Eligibility requirements

Find the minimum credit score needed to qualify for a card, and check your credit score to see where you stand. While generally a business credit card may not impact your personal credit, there are exceptions, and issuers may consider your personal credit score when you apply. Business owners with excellent credit scores (FICO scores of 800+) typically have the best chances of approval, but other factors are also weighed. And approval doesn’t guarantee high credit limits. Issuers may also consider your business revenue, industry, size and more when determining your credit limit.

If your credit is less-than-ideal, consider business cards to help you build your credit. If you’re concerned about a low credit limit, a charge card like the Capital One Spark 1% Classic could be an option. Using credit-building cards responsibly will improve your credit score, leading to better card opportunities with more reward potential.

Maximizing your cash back business card

Avoid interest charges and don't forget about the perks.

Getting the maximum return on your cash back business card comes down to making sure you are getting the biggest return on your business spending. If you opt for a flat-rate card, for instance, you’ll want to remember to use this card for every purchase. Here are some tips to keep in mind:

Take advantage of perks: Look at your card’s benefits and perks. Purchase protections, bonuses in specific categories, milestone spending incentives or any other added business or travel perks increase a card’s value, so make sure you make use of them.

Look at your card’s benefits and perks. Purchase protections, bonuses in specific categories, milestone spending incentives or any other added business or travel perks increase a card’s value, so make sure you make use of them. Make your payments: Pay your bill in full each month to avoid interest charges and penalty fees. These add up quickly and will easily wipe out the value of any rewards you earn. This is a good rule of thumb. Also, if your card has an intro APR offer, try to pay your balance by the end of that term.

Pay your bill in full each month to avoid interest charges and penalty fees. These add up quickly and will easily wipe out the value of any rewards you earn. This is a good rule of thumb. Also, if your card has an intro APR offer, try to pay your balance by the end of that term. Pair cards together: See how potential cards pair with other cards you already have. Make sure cards don’t repeat the same benefits or categories. The best card portfolio functions like a team. Ideally, you want something to cover every expense with at least some bonus. A good example would be pairing a flat-rate cash back card with a card earning in specific bonus categories where your business spends frequently. That combination would cover most of your purchases with bonus earnings, giving you the best returns.

Frequently asked questions about cash back business cards

Are cash back rewards taxed? Caret Down Cash back rewards earned from credit card spending are not considered taxable. Since you must make a purchase to earn rewards, the IRS considers them a rebate or a discount instead of income. However, if rewards are given without any spending, those could be considered taxable. Consult a tax professional if you are unsure about any type of reward.

Can I use a business card for personal spending? Caret Down Using your business credit card for personal spending is technically not illegal . However, it could potentially violate the terms and conditions of your card agreement, which can come with severe consequences, such as account closure. It also makes it more challenging to track your business expenses and can have tax implications. While accidents happen, it’s best not to make a habit of putting personal expenses on a business card.

What’s the best 2% cash back business card? Caret Down Ideally, you’ll find a 2 percent cash back card with bonus categories. A flat-rate card is a simple option, but that plus bonus rewards makes for a more useful overall card. But what’s considered best for one might not be for another. The Capital One Spark Cash Plus offers a consistent 2 percent rate but doesn’t have other bonuses and might not be suitable for businesses that don’t spend as much. The best overall card for your business is the one that best meets your needs.

The bottom line

When looking for the right cash back business credit card, evaluating your spending needs is possibly the most important factor. But you might also consider welcome offers and other perks to assist with your initial decision. Plus, certain cards may pair better with ones you already have.

Every business card offers something different that may or may not be helpful for you. There is no one-size-fits-all answer when choosing the best card. Before signing up for a new cash back business credit card, compare the top options from all issuers to find the best card for your spending needs.