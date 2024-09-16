At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways If your credit card issuer offers you rewards for making purchases, the IRS considers the rewards earned to be a form of rebate and not taxable income.

If an issuer offers you bonus rewards with no strings attached, these offers may be taxable.

In some cases, if you’re awarded credit card rewards that are worth $600 or more, the IRS requires the issuer to send you a 1099-MISC form to report on your income tax filing.

Do you love earning credit card rewards? From cash back to travel rewards, credit card rewards can help you enjoy the things you love for less. Come tax season, however, you may be wondering if you owe any taxes on the rewards you’ve earned.

So, how does the IRS treat credit card rewards for tax purposes? For most people, filing tax returns is about as enticing as a trip to the dentist — which means this may be a “taxing” question for you even after the tax filing deadline. In this piece, we explore whether credit card rewards are taxable and provide tips on how to ensure you don’t owe taxes on your credit card rewards.

When credit card rewards are not taxable

In most cases, credit card rewards are not taxable — which means you won’t owe any surprise taxes on the rewards you’ve earned. When credit card issuers offer rewards for making purchases, the IRS considers the rewards to be a form of rebate on the purchases. Thus, the cost of the purchase is reduced and the rewards are not considered taxable income.

This is akin to a store offering you a $10 mail-in rebate after you purchase a $100 toaster. The rebate is not considered income to you — it just helps make the product more affordable and drives sales for the business.

When credit card rewards are taxable

Although the IRS usually considers credit card rewards to be nontaxable, there are certain situations in which you may owe tax on your rewards. Here are some examples of when credit card rewards may be considered taxable.

Airline rewards could be taxable

When airline miles or points are awarded on the basis of a purchase, those rewards still enjoy the tax exemption. If bonus points or miles are awarded merely for opening a credit card, however, the taxability of those rewards will change. The IRS no longer considers the rewards to be a rebate since no purchase was required to qualify for the rewards. That means you may have to pay taxes on the value of the rewards.

For example, let’s assume you are given airline miles simply for opening up a new credit card, and receiving those miles isn’t contingent on any type of purchase. Because no purchase was required, those miles are likely taxable.

As another example, let’s suppose you use your personal Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card to purchase flights for a work trip. You earn 3X miles on the purchase and are later reimbursed for the cost of the flights by your employer. In this instance, the IRS could potentially consider the miles as a form of employee compensation, making them taxable. However, the IRS has not shown a willingness to enforce or pursue this in the past.

Welcome bonuses could be taxable

Most credit card welcome bonuses are not considered taxable income because you must meet a minimum spending requirement to earn the bonus. For example, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card currently comes with a welcome offer of $200 in cash back rewards. To earn the bonus, however, you need to make $500 in purchases within the first 3 months you have the card. This type of welcome bonus would not be considered taxable since a purchase is required to earn the bonus.

On the other hand, there are situations in which a welcome bonus may become taxable. Occasionally, an issuer may offer you bonus rewards for simply opening an account (or for other reasons). If no purchase or minimum spending amount is required to qualify for the rewards, the value of those rewards then becomes taxable.

Credit card referrals could be taxable

The same principle applies to certain credit card referrals. If you receive a cash reward when you refer someone to sign up for a new card, this is technically considered taxable income.

Scott Hallberg, senior tax director at Calibre CPA Group, explains in an online post that — in the event that unearned bonus points or miles awarded to you are worth $600 or more — the IRS requires the issuer to report this as income and send you a 1099-MISC form. The credit card company is responsible for determining the value of the bonus rewards, which can be found somewhere in the fine print of the disclosures it sent you.

How credit card rewards are taxed

Unless you are racking up an enormous amount of rewards that don’t require a purchase, odds are you won’t owe any taxes. It doesn’t matter if your rewards come in the form of cash back, miles or points — as long as you meet a spending requirement to get there, you are in the clear. Remember, it doesn’t matter how much you are earning in rewards. It matters how you got there.

Tread carefully when you come across credit cards that offer a bonus without a spending requirement — or rewards that are offered for new cardholder referrals. This is where things can get complicated. These “no strings attached” offers may seem like freebies, but they are likely considered taxable.

Welcome offers that hand out sums of money (or rewards) without a spending requirement aren’t very common, but they are out there. The same goes for referrals. If you are offered money in exchange for referring someone to open up a new card, you are technically required to count these types of exchanges as income. If the value of such unearned payouts is above $600, the IRS requires the card issuer to send you a 1099-MISC tax form, which you should report on your tax return.

How to avoid taxes on your rewards credit card

Most credit card rewards (no matter what form they may come in) are not taxable in the eyes of the IRS. They see these types of transactions as discounts, not taxable income. As long as you’re benefiting from credit card offers that allow you to earn rewards or a welcome bonus when you meet certain purchase requirements, you should not owe taxes on the rewards.

The bottom line

The best rewards credit cards can help you earn hundreds (or thousands) of dollars in rewards. Even better, most credit card rewards are not taxable.

On the other hand, it is important to be wary of “no strings attached” cash or rewards offers. These offers may seem like “free” money, but you could be hit with a surprise come tax season. If you’re unsure whether or not you owe taxes on your rewards, use a tax software program or seek assistance from a tax professional.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about credit card rewards and taxes