Best tax software of 2025: Find the best tax service for you

Kemberley Washington, CPA Andrea Coombes, CFP®
Published on January 19, 2025 | 4 min read

The best tax software of 2025.
kate_sept2004/Getty Images

If you’re looking to do your taxes on your own, you want to choose the right software to fit your needs. We analyzed the top online tax providers to help you find the best tax software for your budget and situation, so you can file your taxes accurately and as easily as possible.

Our top picks are easy to use, and offer free filing options, educational resources and the ability to connect with tax experts if you need help.

Best tax software of 2025: Bankrate’s picks

These four tax software providers can help you prepare and file your taxes fast and accurately while ensuring you get all the credits and deductions you deserve, whether you’re a single filer with a simple W-2 form, a small-business owner, an investor, a parent — or whatever your situation might be.

  • Best tax software overall: H&R Block

  • Best tax software for beginners: TurboTax

  • Best free tax software: Cash App Taxes

  • Best tax software value for the money: TaxAct

Best tax software overall: H&R Block

Highlights

  • Competitive pricing
  • Online assistance or in-person help
  • Easy-to-use platform

Best tax software for beginners: TurboTax

Highlights

  • Products for all types of tax situations
  • Comprehensive live support
  • Helpful tools

Best free tax software: Cash App Taxes

Highlights

  • No cost to file all tax forms
  • Mobile app available
  • No hidden fees

Best tax software value for the money: TaxAct

Highlights

  • Helpful guidance
  • Affordable pricing
  • Plans for all tax filers

Tax preparation software: How to choose

When comparing tax software, you’ll want to consider cost, ease of use, access to tax expertise and support for your particular tax situation. For example, if you plan to itemize your deductions, you’ll want to make sure the software supports that decision — many free products don’t. To help narrow your options, look at your budget and determine a number you feel comfortable spending to prepare and file your taxes.

If you’re a W-2 employee with a simple tax return, you can likely file for free using the free products offered by the tax software providers on our list. Or, you may qualify to go through the IRS Free File program, which is a partnership between the IRS and eight tax software firms, available to taxpayers with adjusted gross income of $84,000 or less in 2024.

Another free option is IRS Direct File, which provides support and guidance for taxpayers to file their federal income tax return at no cost. But the program is available in only 25 states for the 2025 tax season, and it doesn’t support all tax situations. For example, if you made deductible contributions to an IRA for 2024, Direct File won’t work for you.

Yet another free option is the IRS’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program for taxpayers who are disabled, speak limited English and have an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $67,000 or less.

If you’re on a tight budget and your tax situation requires filing various tax forms, you may want to consider Cash App Taxes. For no cost, you can file all tax forms, including self-employed income and expenses using Cash App’s platform. Although you won’t get the bells and whistles of other online tax products, such as TurboTax or TaxAct, the program offers a straightforward app to help you file your taxes without trying to upsell you.

Of course, cost isn’t the only factor that matters. Depending on your level of tax expertise, you may also want to consider how user-friendly the tax software is. If you need more guidance, compare features that make the process easier and faster, such as the ability to import tax forms. Also, it may help to weigh the customer support options, such as live chat, email, searchable FAQs and phone support. If your taxes are complicated, it can be worth using tax software that offers access to tax professionals if you’re likely to have a question or need more assistance.

The availability of tax forms is another important factor to consider when choosing tax software. Go with a provider that offers all the necessary tax forms and schedules. For example, TurboTax’s free filing option lets you claim certain tax credits — such as the earned income tax credit or the child tax credit — but TaxSlayer does not.

Important tax dates in 2025

As you prepare to file your 2024 tax return, here are some important tax dates to mark on your calendar:

  • Jan. 27: The 2025 tax season officially opens for 2024 tax returns.

  • Jan. 31: Deadline for employers to send Form W-2s; deadline for companies to send various 1099 forms (1099-NEC, 1099-MISC and 1099-K).

  • April 1: Required minimum distributions due if you turned 73 in 2024.

  • April 15: Last day to file your 2024 tax return or request an extension, pay taxes owed and make IRA and HSA contributions for tax year 2024. First estimated tax payment for 2025 due.

  • June 16: Second estimated tax payment for 2025 due.

  • Sept. 15: Third estimated tax payment for 2025 due

  • Oct. 15: Due date to file your tax return if you requested an extension.

Tax reporter
Kemberley Washington is a certified public accountant (CPA), tax journalist, author and news contributor. She started her career as a Revenue Agent and Criminal Investigator with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Her work goes beyond her tax articles. As a tax journalist, Kem has been instrumental in creating helpful tax content to help consumers make informed decisions.