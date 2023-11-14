After years of economic instability, many Gen Xers could reach retirement age without enough savings
You can 'make your money work for you' by being intentional with your money mindset habits and strategic with your money placement.— Tori Rubloff
Tori Rubloff is an editor at Bankrate, where she manages staff writers, copyedits feature articles and oversees production of data-driven, timely content that empowers readers to make informed decisions about their finances. She is passionate about creating purposeful content that educates readers on navigating significant life milestones, which has led her to specialize in content centered on personal finance, higher education and professional development.
Previously, she has worked as a data storyteller and content manager for various publications and clients including ZDNet, The Motley Fool, FinanceBuzz and Acceptance Insurance. Her work has been cited by media including CNBC, CNN, Bloomberg, CBS News, NBC News, Forbes, Rolling Stone, The Washington Post, MarketWatch and Business Insider.
Outside of work, Tori enjoys bullet journaling, exploring Washington D.C.’s restaurant scene, cooking elaborate dinners and meditating daily.
Tori has found that staying consistently financially organized has long-term pay-offs. She takes advantage of using free, user-friendly apps that automate the math of finances and are highly visual. Here are her favorites:
