At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways While most credit card rewards programs have points that never expire, hotel and airline rewards tend to expire after 12 to 36 months.

There are other ways to lose your credit card rewards outside of standard expiration, including account inactivity, becoming delinquent on your account and returning a purchase.

To keep your rewards from expiring, consider tips like transferring your rewards or earning elite status that waives rewards expiration, if you're able.

Many credit cards come with a major incentive to keep swiping: their lucrative rewards programs. These programs come from many different types of rewards credit cards, so it’s easy to find one that works for your spending habits. If you spend heavily on travel, gas, dining or groceries, you might consider a bonus category card with a rewards structure that suits your lifestyle. Or, you can look into flat-rate cash back cards that offer the same rewards rate on all your spending.

Still, all credit cards and their rewards programs come with fine print that requires your attention — which typically includes whether or not your rewards will expire. Most credit card rewards programs allow you to keep your rewards indefinitely. As long as you hold up your end of the credit card agreement and pay your bill on time every month, you shouldn’t lose any rewards.

However, credit cards that are co-branded with airlines or hotels don’t usually follow the policies of the card issuer. Instead, those cards earn hotel or airline rewards, so they abide by those hotel or airline loyalty programs’ rules. Most hotel and airline loyalty programs have expiration dates for rewards, which typically occur after one to three years of account inactivity. Of course, some airline or hotel rewards never expire.

There are many ways to keep your hard-earned credit card, hotel and airline rewards from expiring. In this guide, we’ll cover everything you need to know about which loyalty programs allow rewards to expire, how to keep your rewards from expiring, what to do if you lose your rewards and more.

Do credit card rewards expire?

Rewards don’t expire for most major credit card issuers — with the exception of Citi. In most cases, your rewards are good as long as your account is open and in good standing. This table will show which credit card rewards programs generally expire and when. However, you should still read your cardmember agreement and your card’s terms and conditions to understand the specifics for your individual card.

Do airline rewards expire?

Airline rewards typically expire after 12 – 36 months of inactivity, depending on the program. Several programs have adopted a more generous no-expiration policy. While this can provide members with peace of mind, it can also lead to rewards devaluations. Loyalty rewards are like any other currency: When there are too many in circulation, it can lead to inflation. In the loyalty program world, inflation is combated with program devaluations.

Understanding how each airline program’s rewards expiration policy works is key to getting as much value out of your rewards as possible.

Do hotel rewards expire?

Most hotel rewards expire after 12 to 24 months of inactivity, which is a shorter time frame than most airline rewards’ expiration dates. Keep a closer eye on hotel rewards, especially if you don’t have a hotel credit card you can use to keep your account active.

Other ways you may lose your rewards

While rewards for most issuer credit card loyalty programs don’t expire, there are other ways you may lose your rewards. This can happen due to:

Account inactivity. If you stop using your credit card or program account for an extended period of time, your account may be closed. The period of time before closure varies depending on the card issuer or program. If your card is closed due to inactivity, you may be able to collect your rewards if your issuer allows for a grace period. Grace periods typically range anywhere from 30 to 90 days. Some programs allow you to reactivate your account and reinstate your rewards, so it’s worth it to ask.

If you stop using your credit card or program account for an extended period of time, your account may be closed. The period of time before closure varies depending on the card issuer or program. If your card is closed due to inactivity, you may be able to collect your rewards if your issuer allows for a grace period. Grace periods typically range anywhere from 30 to 90 days. Some programs allow you to reactivate your account and reinstate your rewards, so it’s worth it to ask. Returning purchases made with a credit card. If you return a purchase that earned you rewards, your card issuer will likely take back the rewards earned on that purchase. If you need to return an item but want to keep the rewards you earned, see if you can exchange the item or receive store credit.

If you return a purchase that earned you rewards, your card issuer will likely take back the rewards earned on that purchase. If you need to return an item but want to keep the rewards you earned, see if you can exchange the item or receive store credit. Closing your account. If you choose to close your credit card or rewards program account, try to use or transfer your rewards before you do so. If that isn’t possible, you may have a grace period after closing the account to use your rewards, though some programs terminate your rewards immediately.

If you choose to close your credit card or rewards program account, try to use or transfer your rewards before you do so. If that isn’t possible, you may have a grace period after closing the account to use your rewards, though some programs terminate your rewards immediately. Falling out of good standing. Most issuers and rewards programs require that your account be in good standing in order to keep your rewards. You must follow the rules of the program to maintain your rewards, as well. If you become delinquent on your account, your rewards may be taken away or you may not have access to them until the account is current.

Most issuers and rewards programs require that your account be in good standing in order to keep your rewards. You must follow the rules of the program to maintain your rewards, as well. If you become delinquent on your account, your rewards may be taken away or you may not have access to them until the account is current. Rewards program cancellation. If a rewards program is canceled, your rewards will disappear with it. However, you may get a grace period for using your rewards after a program has been canceled. You may also be able to transfer rewards to another loyalty program or redeem credit card rewards for a statement credit.

If a rewards program is canceled, your rewards will disappear with it. However, you may get a grace period for using your rewards after a program has been canceled. You may also be able to transfer rewards to another loyalty program or redeem credit card rewards for a statement credit. Death. If the cardholder connected to the account dies, that account may lose its rewards unless the executor of the estate makes contact with the credit card issuer or loyalty program and can show proof of death. In general, rewards are meant for the person who earned them, and transferring them to someone else after death can get complicated.

These situations typically apply to airline and hotel loyalty programs, too. Carefully read your credit card or rewards program’s terms and conditions for more information.

How to keep rewards from expiring

If you are a part of a credit card, hotel or airline rewards program where your rewards expire, you have a few options for keeping them longer. You can start by making sure to:

Keep your account active. The easiest way to keep your rewards from expiring is to keep earning and redeeming them. These two activities will keep your accounts active and ensure you don’t lose your hard-earned rewards.

The easiest way to keep your rewards from expiring is to keep earning and redeeming them. These two activities will keep your accounts active and ensure you don’t lose your hard-earned rewards. Choose a credit card with flexible, transferable rewards. If you can’t commit to a co-branded credit card, opt for a credit card that earns flexible rewards instead. With programs like American Express Membership Rewards or Chase Ultimate Rewards, you can transfer the rewards you earn to an airline or hotel loyalty account to keep those rewards from expiring. The transferred rewards then fall under the policy of the new loyalty program, thus extending their shelf life.

If you can’t commit to a co-branded credit card, opt for a credit card that earns flexible rewards instead. With programs like American Express Membership Rewards or Chase Ultimate Rewards, you can transfer the rewards you earn to an airline or hotel loyalty account to keep those rewards from expiring. The transferred rewards then fall under the policy of the new loyalty program, thus extending their shelf life. Get a credit card or earn elite status that waives rewards expiration policies. Some rewards programs waive rewards expiration policies for eligible credit card holders. For example, the IHG One Rewards program waives points expiration for Silver, Gold, Platinum and Diamond Elite members as long as an Elite status is maintained. You can also avoid losing your rewards if you have an eligible credit card in this program, like the IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card*, which comes with Platinum Elite status.

Some rewards programs waive rewards expiration policies for eligible credit card holders. For example, the IHG One Rewards program waives points expiration for Silver, Gold, Platinum and Diamond Elite members as long as an Elite status is maintained. You can also avoid losing your rewards if you have an eligible credit card in this program, like the IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card*, which comes with Platinum Elite status. Redeem airline rewards for cheap, non-travel redemptions. Redeeming airline rewards for travel gives you the best value and keeps your account active. But if you’re trying to keep your airline rewards from expiring, then redeeming them for cheaper non-travel rewards — like magazines or digital purchases — could make sense.

Redeeming airline rewards for travel gives you the best value and keeps your account active. But if you’re trying to keep your airline rewards from expiring, then redeeming them for cheaper non-travel rewards — like magazines or digital purchases — could make sense. Transfer rewards to someone else. You can often keep your rewards from expiring by transferring them to someone else. However, it’s important to note that some programs charge you a fee for rewards transfers.

You can often keep your rewards from expiring by transferring them to someone else. However, it’s important to note that some programs charge you a fee for rewards transfers. Make purchases through a shopping portal. Using a shopping portal is something you should do regardless of whether you have rewards expiring, because it’s easy and rewarding. You can use the shopping portal of your issuer, airline or hotel to search for items or brands you’re interested in, then make purchases that earn rewards.

Using a shopping portal is something you should do regardless of whether you have rewards expiring, because it’s easy and rewarding. You can use the shopping portal of your issuer, airline or hotel to search for items or brands you’re interested in, then make purchases that earn rewards. Use dining rewards programs. Dining rewards programs are a great way to keep earning rewards without thinking about it. Most major airline and hotel programs have an affiliated dining rewards program, and many issuers have a dining program, too. Join a program and earn rewards any time you make an eligible purchase at a participating restaurant. These rewards are in addition to the ones you earn from your credit card.

Dining rewards programs are a great way to keep earning rewards without thinking about it. Most major airline and hotel programs have an affiliated dining rewards program, and many issuers have a dining program, too. Join a program and earn rewards any time you make an eligible purchase at a participating restaurant. These rewards are in addition to the ones you earn from your credit card. Donate rewards to charity. If your rewards are about to expire, donating them to charity is a good way to ensure they don’t go to waste. You’ll donate them to a good cause and feel better knowing at least someone got to use them. Sometimes, donating a small number of rewards can also help you keep your remaining balance active.

Can you reinstate expired rewards?

If you’ve slipped up and let your rewards expire, all is not lost. Some loyalty programs allow you to reinstate expired rewards, usually for a fee. Loyalty programs that allow this include:

American Express Membership Rewards. There are certain situations in which you may lose your points and are able to get them reinstated. For example, if you make a late payment, you may lose the points you earned during that billing period. After you pay at least the minimum amount due, you can request your points to be reinstated for a $35 fee. You can only request lost points from the past 12 months. See Amex’s terms and conditions for more information.

There are certain situations in which you may lose your points and are able to get them reinstated. For example, if you make a late payment, you may lose the points you earned during that billing period. After you pay at least the minimum amount due, you can request your points to be reinstated for a $35 fee. You can only request lost points from the past 12 months. See Amex’s terms and conditions for more information. Alaska Mileage Plan. If your account has been inactive for two or more years, it will be locked. Contact customer service to reactivate your account and reinstate miles.

If your account has been inactive for two or more years, it will be locked. Contact customer service to reactivate your account and reinstate miles. American AAdvantage. You can make one transaction to reactivate miles that have expired within the past 24 months on up to 500,000 miles). See additional terms that may apply.

You can make one transaction to reactivate miles that have expired within the past 24 months on up to 500,000 miles). See additional terms that may apply. Emirates Skywards. You can reactivate miles from the past 6 months for a fee of $20 per 1,000 miles, and you can reinstate up to 50,000 miles per year. Always do the math to see if the value of the miles is worth the fee for you.

You can reactivate miles from the past 6 months for a fee of $20 per 1,000 miles, and you can reinstate up to 50,000 miles per year. Always do the math to see if the value of the miles is worth the fee for you. Frontier Miles. You can reinstate expired miles for a fee.

The bottom line

While most credit card rewards don’t expire, most airline and hotel rewards expire after a specific period of inactivity. Only a few rewards currencies don’t expire at all. That’s why it’s a good idea to get a rewards credit card that you feel comfortable tracking closely and then acquire rewards with a specific goal in mind. This will help give you a time frame for using the rewards you earn and ensure you’re putting them toward something you really want.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about rewards points

Do American Express Membership Rewards expire? Caret Down No. American Express Membership Rewards do not expire as long as your account is active and in good standing.

Do Chase Ultimate Rewards expire? Caret Down No. Chase Ultimate Rewards points do not expire provided you keep your credit card open and in good standing.

Will my airline miles ever expire? Caret Down Yes. Airline miles expire if your account has been inactive for 12 to 36 months, depending on the program. Earning or redeeming miles is usually the easiest way to keep your account active.

Do hotel points expire? Caret Down Yes. Points earned through hotel loyalty programs usually expire after 12 to 24 months of inactivity. Read your loyalty program’s terms and conditions for specific rules.

Can I get my points and miles back if they expired? Caret Down Yes, some credit card and loyalty programs allow you to reinstate expired points and miles. Reinstatement fees and other specific terms and conditions typically apply.

*Information about the IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. Card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.