Key takeaways The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card earns Membership Rewards points, while the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express earns cash back in the form of Reward Dollars.

The Blue Cash Everyday Card offers a better rewards rate overall and has more spending categories to choose from.

While the Amex EveryDay Credit Card’s rewards rate might not be as strong, the card could still be a better option for those who want to earn boosted travel rewards.

When comparing the Amex EveryDay® Credit Card* and Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express, there are a number of factors to consider — such as rewards rate, redemption options, welcome bonuses and the spending categories that garner boosted rewards. If you or your family spends a lot on groceries each month, then both cards are good options.

According to our analysis, the Blue Cash Everyday Card beats the Amex EveryDay in most situations. It offers more rewards at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations and on U.S. online retail purchases — three useful bonus categories for the average household.

However, if rewards in these categories aren’t as important to you as getting boosted rewards for travel redemption, then the Amex EveryDay card comes out on top. This card gives you the option to redeem points at higher values for certain travel spending.

In the end, this decision will likely come down to whether you want a straight cash back card or a no-annual-fee option for earning travel rewards. Let’s take a look at other features that could help you decide between these two rewards credit cards.

Card details at a glance

Amex EveryDay Credit Card Amex Blue Cash Everyday Card Welcome bonus 10,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $2,000 on purchases within the first 6 months Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 on purchases within the first 6 months Rewards rate 2X points at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year, then 1X)

2X points on eligible travel purchases booked through American Express Travel

1X points on all other purchases

Use your card 20 or more times on purchases in a billing period and earn 20% more points on those purchases 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations and U.S. online retail purchases on up to $6,000 in purchases per calendar year in each category (then 1%)

1% back on other purchases Intro APR 0% introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months after account opening (balance transfers must be requested within 60 days of account opening)

3% balance transfer fee applies ($5 minimum)

18.24% to 28.24% variable APR after that 0% introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers for first 15 months after account opening (balance transfers must be requested within 60 days of account opening)

3% balance transfer fee applies ($5 minimum)

19.24% to 29.99% variable APR after that Annual fee $0 $0

Amex EveryDay Credit Card vs. Blue Cash Everyday Card highlights

Both of these American Express cards offer similar perks and benefits, but there are differences that could make either card better for one type of spender over the other. We’ll dissect the finer points of both cards so that you can figure out which one suits your spending habits better.

Badge Welcome bonus winner Blue Cash Everyday Card Why it wins Caret Down

Badge Rewards rate winner Blue Cash Everyday Card Why it wins Caret Down

Badge Tie Intro APR winner Why they tie Caret Down

Badge Annual fee winner Tie Why they tie Caret Down

Which card earns more rewards?

To determine your rewards potential for either card, it’s best to look at a spending example. You can always adjust the dollar amounts to match your particular spending habits. Keep in mind, too, that the rewards you’re earning are different: One earns straight cash back, the other earns points that can be redeemed for cash back but not at a great redemption rate.

Amex EveryDay vs. Blue Cash Everyday spending example

American Express Membership Rewards points can be worth anywhere from around 0.5 cents to about 2 cents per point, and they’re redeemable for travel, gift cards, shopping and more, though your best redemption rate is going to come through a travel rewards strategy that involves transferring points to Amex travel partners. Amex Reward Dollars are treated like cash back and can be redeemed as statement credits.

If you spend $1,500 every quarter on both cards for their U.S. supermarkets category, you’d max out their $6,000 spending caps. Doing so would earn you 12,000 Membership Rewards points with the Amex EveryDay, which would be worth $72 when redeemed as a statement credit since Membership Rewards points are only worth .6 cents each when redeemed for cash back (12,000 x .006 = $72). But that same spending is worth $180 in cash back with the Blue Cash Everyday since you earn Reward Dollars, which are treated the same as regular cash back, at a higher percentage rate for each purchase ($6,000 x 3% = $180).

The Blue Cash Everyday gives you more categories in which to earn boosted rewards, plus it has a better redemption rate for cash back. So, if cash back is your goal, the Blue Cash Everyday will earn quite a lot more.

But how might a more balanced budget compare? Here’s what you’d earn in either currency if you spent $1,500 per quarter on your card when split between spending categories:

Spending categories Amount spent per quarter Amex Everyday Card points earned Blue Cash Everyday cash back earned U.S. supermarkets $600 1,200 points $18 U.S. gas stations $450 450 points $13.50 Amex Travel portal $200 400 points $2 Miscellaneous $250 250 points $2.50 Total $1,500 2,300 points $36

With this budget, you’d earn 9,200 points a year with the Amex EveryDay, which would be worth about $55 as a statement credit. On the other hand, you’d earn $144 with the Blue Cash Everyday.

In nearly every spending example, the Blue Cash Everyday comes out on top when you’re strictly looking at these cards for their cash back rewards value. However, the Amex EveryDay is best thought of as a travel rewards card; it’s possible to use it as a cash back card, but be aware the redemption value will fall short. To maximize the value of the Amex EveryDay rewards, you want to redeem the Membership Rewards points for travel and, more specifically, transfer them to one of Amex’s travel partners.

Why should you get the Amex EveryDay Credit Card?

While there might be better rewards credit cards out there that can offer you more, the Amex EveryDay Card still has its perks. If you’re looking for a travel credit card for beginners, this card could be a good introduction to the world of travel cards and of American Express. However, keep in mind that you’ll pay a 2.7 percent foreign transaction fee for each transaction you make outside of the U.S., so it won’t be best for purchases abroad.

Here are other reasons the card might stand out to you:

Additional Amex EveryDay Credit Card benefits

A few extra benefits offered by the Amex EveryDay include:

Access to Amex Pay It Plan It

Complimentary ShopRunner membership

Car rental loss and damage insurance

24/7 access to Global Assist Hotline when you travel over 100 miles from home

Purchase protection

Access to American Express Experiences

Access to Send & Split

Redemption options for points

There are multiple redemption options for your points, including:

Getting statement credits

Getting gift cards

Using Amex’s Pay with Points (select merchants, terms apply)

Booking or upgrading select travel

Transfering points to Amex travel partners

Shopping with Membership Rewards points at partner merchants

Remember that you’ll get the most value when you redeem points through the American Express Travel portal or partner travel programs. According to Bankrate valuations, Membership Rewards points are worth about 2 cents each on average when transferred to a high-value travel partner. If we go back to the earlier spending example, those 9,200 points earned in a year could be worth $184 when transferred to a travel partner, which, in that example, makes Amex EveryDay a more valuable rewards card than Blue Cash Everyday. It’s all about how you want to redeem your rewards.

Amex EveryDay Credit Card credit score requirement

This card requires a good to excellent credit score for the best approval odds. This means your FICO credit score should be between 670 and 850, but you’ll have a better chance of approval if your score is 700 or more.

Why should you get the Amex Blue Cash Everyday Card?

The Blue Cash Everyday Card is a solid cash back card. It offers more bonus categories in which to earn boosted rewards than Amex EveryDay does, and, most importantly, you can redeem those rewards for cash back at a value of 1:1. Plus, cash back rewards are simpler than a points system overall.

One downside is that you can’t convert Reward Dollars into Membership Rewards points and redeem them for travel; this truly is a pure cash back card. There’s also a 2.7 percent foreign transaction fee for all purchases abroad. But if you don’t travel much these factors likely won’t be cons for you.

Additional Amex Blue Cash Everyday benefits

Additional Amex Blue Cash Everyday benefits that you might find useful include:

Access to Amex Pay It Plan It

Disney Bundle credit of $84 annually (as a statement credit of $7 per month when you spend at least $9.99 on an eligible subscription)

$180 annual Home Chef credit (as up to $15 in statement credits per month)

Complimentary ShopRunner membership

Car rental loss and damage insurance

24/7 access to Global Assist Hotline when you travel over 100 miles from home

Purchase protection

Access to Send & Split

Access to American Express Experiences

Redemption options for cash back

The Blue Cash Everyday card earns Reward Dollars, which you can redeem for cash back in the form of a statement credit or while checking out with Amazon.com.

Amex Blue Cash Everyday credit score requirement

This card also requires a good or excellent credit score (between 670 and 850). As with the Amex EveryDay, you’ll have a better chance of approval for the Blue Cash Everyday if your score is 700 or more.

The bottom line

Both the Amex EveryDay and Blue Cash Everyday can help you to earn rewards on purchases you make at U.S. supermarkets. But if earning rewards at U.S. gas stations and on U.S. online retail purchases is important to you as well, the Blue Cash Everyday card should be your pick. Furthermore, if cash back is your rewards goal, Blue Cash Everyday should always come out ahead. However, if you’re eyeing travel rewards, the Amex EveryDay Credit Card is the better option.

Either way, you should choose the credit card that matches up with your spending habits and financial objectives. This approach will help you to maximize your chosen card’s value.

*Information about The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.