What people are saying about gas credit cards

Discussions about gas credit cards online typically revolve around which cards earn the most cash back or points. The Citi Custom Cash® Card, Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express and Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card are some of the most popular gas cards. Some users also note that paying for gas with a rewards card can be worth it even if a station offers a discount for cash transactions.

For example, one Reddit user in the r/CreditCards community compares how much you can earn with a credit card to what you can save by paying with cash:

“A nearby gas station that has a ‘cash discount’ is $4.799 with a card, and $4.699 with cash. I'm getting almost $0.10 back with a basic 2% cash back card. Paying almost nothing to not have to carry around a bunch of cash and wait in line at the register is totally worth it for me. I'd come out slightly ahead using my Autograph, and even better with a Custom Cash. [Even if] I lived in nearby Arizona, where prices are maybe $1.40 less. If the gas station is the type that offers a cash discount and I have a 2% cash back card, I'm getting back about 7 cents per gallon. If the cash discount is 10 cents, I'd rather pay that additional 3 cents or so per gallon to avoid carrying a bunch of cash around, and avoid waiting in line at the register.” — r/CreditCards Reddit user*

But the conversation isn’t limited to rewards and savings. Many people also discuss the enhanced security of credit cards, particularly as it relates to card skimmers.

Skimming devices closely resemble point-of-sale card readers and can collect card numbers, allowing thieves to steal your information to make fraudulent purchases. These devices pose a security threat when you use either chip or mag-strip payment methods on credit and debit cards. One user in the same r/CreditCards thread notes* that “gas stations seem to be a popular location for skimmers” and that debit cards are typically less secure than credit cards. Other users argue debit cards are just as secure.

To protect yourself from fraud, it’s important to keep an eye out for reports of card skimming at gas stations in your area. That said, credit cards are one of the most secure payment methods available and many come with fraud protection, so you shouldn’t let worries over card skimming prevent you from earning rewards at gas stations.

