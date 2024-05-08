Best gas credit cards for June 2024

Gas credit cards reward cash back or points whenever you fill up at the pump. The best gas credit cards earn high rewards rates for gas purchases while also offering rates in other common spending categories. These are our picks for some of the best credit cards for gas on the market.

Best overall

Image of Bank of America&#174; Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Bankrate score

4.3
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
Intro offer

Rewards rate

1% - 3%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for gas and groceries

Image of Blue Cash Preferred&#174; Card from American Express

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Bankrate score

4.4
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
Intro offer

Rewards rate

1% - 6%

Annual fee

APR

Best for everyday spending

Image of Citi Rewards+&reg; Card

Citi Rewards+® Card

Bankrate score

4.0
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
Intro offer

$200 value
Rewards rate

1X - 5X

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for low APR

Image of Discover it&#174; Chrome

Discover it® Chrome

Bankrate score

4.0
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Intro offer

Rewards rate

1% - 2%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for no annual fee

Image of Blue Cash Everyday&#174; Card from American Express

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Bankrate score

4.6
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
Intro offer

Rewards rate

1% - 3%

Annual fee

APR

Compare Bankrate's top gas credit cards

Card Name Earns Best for Bankrate Review Score
3 percent cash back on select category purchases of choice; 2 percent cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 of combined 3 and 2 percent category purchases each quarter, then 1 percent), plus 1 percent on all other purchases

Flexibility + Best overall

4.3 / 5
(Read card review)
6 percent cash back on U.S. supermarket purchases (up to $6,000 per year, then 1 percent); 6 percent back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions; 3 percent back on U.S. gas station purchases; 3 percent cash back on transit; 1 percent back on all other purchases

Gas and groceries

4.4 / 5
(Read card review)
2X points at supermarkets and gas stations (on up to $6,000 in purchases per year, then 1X points) and 1X points on all other purchases

Everyday spending

4.0 / 5
(Read card review)
2 percent cash back at gas stations and restaurants (on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, then 1 percent) and 1 percent on all other purchases

Low APR

4.0 / 5
(Read card review)
3 percent cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations and U.S. online retail purchases on up to $6,000 per calendar year in purchases in each category (then 1 percent), and 1 percent cash back on other purchases

No annual fees

4.6 / 5
(Read card review)
Image of Sam's Club&reg; Mastercard&reg;
Sam's Club® Mastercard®

5 percent cash back on gas (up to $6,000 per year, then 1 percent), 3 percent back on dining ($5,000 cash rewards maximum per year), and 1 percent cash back on all other eligible purchases.

Wholesale clubs
What to know about gas credit cards

Like other rewards credit cards, gas cards can earn cash back or points at gas stations. But some of the best grocery cards and travel cards also earn rewards for spending at the pump, so any card that offers customized rewards or includes gas purchases in a bonus category can be your gas card.

Types of gas credit cards

The two main types of gas credit cards are co-branded and general-purpose. They both have their benefits, but general-purpose cards that include gas as a rewards category can be more versatile.

General-purpose gas cards are simply credit cards that offer bonus rewards at gas stations. These may come with rewards programs that offer cash back or points as you spend. Typically the best general-purpose credit cards include a range of rewards categories and give you the flexibility to maintain your spending habits without thinking about how to maximize your rewards strategy.

A great general-purpose gas credit card might also earn generously at U.S. supermarkets or at wholesale clubs. However, it’s rare that gas is the highest rewards tier. 

Some gas station chains offer co-branded credit cards that allow cardholders to earn credits for gas and receive discounts on fuel. These perks can come in handy when gas prices increase. While these cards can provide discounts on the price of a gallon, they usually don’t offer rewards for purchases outside of the gas station chain. Even so, some of these options and the gas loyalty rewards programs they’re part of can bring in a nice chunk of savings.

Gas rewards cards pros and cons

Like any type of rewards credit card, gas cards have their perks and drawbacks. Consider the following before you apply:

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Affordability: Plenty of gas cards available don’t charge annual fees.

  • Checkmark

    Additional rewards: Most gas cards offer rewards in other valuable categories like dining or groceries.

  • Checkmark

    Accessibility: Gas cards are available to people with many kinds of credit scores, so you can find a gas credit card with bad credit.

Cons

  • Loyalty cards lack flexibility: Gas rewards cards tied to a particular brand may be inconvenient if that gas station isn’t available everywhere you travel.

  • Not optimized for electric vehicles: Few gas cards earn rewards on electric vehicle charging.

  • May not be the biggest part of your budget: Gas isn’t the biggest spending category for most people, so getting a card solely for rewards or savings on gas could be less optimal than getting one for other everyday categories like groceries or dining.

Lightbulb

Bankrate Insight

The average American spends $3,120 per year on gasoline, other fuels and motor oil, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' most recent Consumer Expenditures Report. Charged on a credit card that earns 3 percent cash back on gas, those expenses would earn you $93.60 back per year.

What people are saying about gas credit cards

Discussions about gas credit cards online typically revolve around which cards earn the most cash back or points. The Citi Custom Cash® Card, Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express and Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card are some of the most popular gas cards. Some users also note that paying for gas with a rewards card can be worth it even if a station offers a discount for cash transactions.

For example, one Reddit user in the r/CreditCards community compares how much you can earn with a credit card to what you can save by paying with cash:

“A nearby gas station that has a ‘cash discount’ is $4.799 with a card, and $4.699 with cash. I'm getting almost $0.10 back with a basic 2% cash back card. Paying almost nothing to not have to carry around a bunch of cash and wait in line at the register is totally worth it for me. I'd come out slightly ahead using my Autograph, and even better with a Custom Cash.

[Even if] I lived in nearby Arizona, where prices are maybe $1.40 less. If the gas station is the type that offers a cash discount and I have a 2% cash back card, I'm getting back about 7 cents per gallon. If the cash discount is 10 cents, I'd rather pay that additional 3 cents or so per gallon to avoid carrying a bunch of cash around, and avoid waiting in line at the register.”

— r/CreditCards Reddit user*

But the conversation isn’t limited to rewards and savings. Many people also discuss the enhanced security of credit cards, particularly as it relates to card skimmers. 

Skimming devices closely resemble point-of-sale card readers and can collect card numbers, allowing thieves to steal your information to make fraudulent purchases. These devices pose a security threat when you use either chip or mag-strip payment methods on credit and debit cards. One user in the same r/CreditCards thread notes* that “gas stations seem to be a popular location for skimmers” and that debit cards are typically less secure than credit cards. Other users argue debit cards are just as secure.

To protect yourself from fraud, it’s important to keep an eye out for reports of card skimming at gas stations in your area. That said, credit cards are one of the most secure payment methods available and many come with fraud protection, so you shouldn’t let worries over card skimming prevent you from earning rewards at gas stations.

*The quotes and citations included on this page have been verified by our editorial team and are accurate as of the posting date. Be sure to check the issuer's website/terms and conditions for all up to date content. Outlinked content may contain views and opinions that do not reflect the views and opinions of Bankrate.

Expert experience with gas rewards

Gas isn’t the largest spending category for many people, because grocery, travel and dining spending largely outpace it. But that doesn’t mean gas rewards cards can’t be a valuable addition to your card strategy. Here’s how Bankrate writer Brendan Dyer uses his gas rewards to maximize his earnings:

“I spend roughly $50 each month on gas so I never set out to open a credit card solely for gas purchases. But of my three cards, two have boosted rewards for gas purchases and I use one at the pumps because it earns a very generous rewards rate. I know I won’t earn a lot of cash back from my gas purchases, but I’m satisfied knowing I’m doing everything I can to maximize rewards in that area of my spending. Every bit adds up.”

— Brendan Dyer, Writer, Bankrate

Expert advice on gas credit cards

Check out our expert advice on filling up the tank and rewards with a gas credit card to help you maximize your earnings.

Review current spending

Determine where gas station spending fits in your budget.

Gas credit cards are best for people who spend significantly at the pump. People who work from home or don’t drive often might not find value in earning cash back for gas station purchases. Using a gas card could help you earn some of the most significant rewards if you’re a commuter or you take frequent road trips.
Outside of rewards on gas purchases, evaluate other major spending categories you’d like to earn in. Busy families with high grocery budgets or commuting professionals can apply for a gas credit card that also rewards these purchases.

Monitor category rewards

Always check what counts as “gas” for earning rewards and monitor your rewards balance with each payment.

Read the fine print on the card’s gas category to make sure that you can earn on all gas station purchases everywhere — and not just on purchases at the pump. While you may spend the most while filling the tank, make sure you also get cash back when you run in to grab a snack or buy an energy drink.

It’s important to check the fine print before you apply for a card to fully understand how you can earn on your gas purchases and read up on merchant category codes that earn cash back.

For example, the Discover it® Chrome’s fine print states:

Gas station purchases include those made at merchants classified as places that sell automotive gasoline that can be bought at the pump or inside the station, and some public electric vehicle charging stations. Gas stations affiliated with supermarkets, supercenters, and wholesale clubs may not be eligible.

And Bank of America’s terms claim that the gas category for its Customized Cash Rewards credit card could include automated fuel dispensers, electric vehicle charging stations, fuel dealers for coal, fuel oil, liquefied petroleum and wood, marinas and marine service and supplies, and service stations with or without ancillary services.

If you notice that your gas card isn’t earning rewards when you run into the attached convenience store for a snack or fill up at a wholesale club’s gas station, check the fine print for the card’s rewards program or call the issuer for clarification.

Offset annual fees

A gas card—or any rewards card—is only rewarding if you make more in cash back or rewards than you pay to hold it.

While many gas cards don’t charge an annual fee, a few do. Cards with annual fees usually have better perks and benefits, but no-annual-fee cards are more accessible.

Here’s how much cash back two similar cards earn after annual fees, assuming you spend $2,000 per year on gas and remain below any spending cap for boosted rewards rates.

Card Annual fee Gas rewards rate Cash back, minus annual fee
Blue Cash Preferred $95 ($0 intro annual fee for the first year) 3 percent cash back -$35
Blue Cash Everyday $0 3 percent back at U.S. supermarkets and U.S. gas stations (on up to $6,000 in spending per year, then 1 percent) $60

When only accounting for purchases at U.S. gas stations, the no-annual-fee Blue Cash Everyday is a clear winner over the Blue Cash Preferred. But the Blue Cash Preferred earns much more on U.S. supermarket purchases than the Blue Cash Everyday. When you factor in U.S. supermarket purchases, the Blue Cash Preferred may be a much more attractive option, even with its annual fee.

Check out this breakdown, which assumes you spend $4,000 per year at U.S. supermarkets and $2,000 per year at gas stations.

Card Annual fee Rewards rate Gas and U.S. supermarket cash back, minus annual fee
Blue Cash Preferred $95 ($0 intro annual fee for the first year)
  • 6 percent back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 in spending per year, then 1 percent)
  • 3 percent cash back at U.S. gas stations
 $205
Blue Cash Everyday $0
  • 3 percent back at U.S. supermarkets and U.S. gas stations (on up to $6,000 in spending per year, then 1 percent)
 $180

More information on gas credit cards

When evaluating the best gas cards, we consider a mix of factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether cards offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders, from earning rewards in popular categories to scoring a large sign-up bonus or high-value perks. Whenever possible, we also feature cards that are available at various credit levels and price points. 

We analyzed over 150 of the most popular cards and scored each based on its rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup of the best gas cards.

Here are some of the key factors that we considered:

Frequently asked questions about gas credit cards

