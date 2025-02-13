We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our
goal is to help you make smarter financial decisions by providing you
with interactive tools and financial calculators, publishing original
and objective content, by enabling you to conduct research and compare
information for free - so that you can make financial decisions with
confidence.
Bankrate has partnerships with issuers including, but not limited to,
American Express, Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, Citi and
Discover.
Brendan Dyer is a Bankrate editor who writes and edits content for rewards, travel, cash back and business credit cards. He’s passionate about informing readers about the most innovative ways to use their credit cards and how synergistic multiple cards can be in the right hands.
Rebekah is a part of Bankrate's Editorial Team, specifically the credit cards education team. She loves sharing educational insight with those who are looking to learn more about their personal finances.
Bankrate is always editorially independent.
While we adhere to strict
,
this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an
explanation for
.
The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of
the offers mentioned may have expired.
Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews
or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone,
and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.
Our
is to ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one
you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly,
people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit
card industry year-round to:
Meet you wherever you are in your credit card journey to guide your information search and help you understand your options.
Consistently provide up-to-date, reliable market information so you're well-equipped to make confident decisions.
Reduce industry jargon so you get the clearest form of information possible, so you can make the right decision for you.
At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience.
Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way,
we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.
Editorial integrity
Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first.
Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right
financial decisions.
Key Principles
We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have
editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial
content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and
our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.
Editorial Independence
Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you
make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced
by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked
to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and
dependable information.
How we make money
You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master
your money for over four decades.
We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to
succeed throughout life’s financial journey.
Bankrate follows a strict
editorial policy,
so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and
reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial
decisions. The content created by our editorial
staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.
We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and
useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.
Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison
service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and
services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore,
this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within
listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity
and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary
website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your
self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear
on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not
include information about every financial or credit product or service.
Despite prices remaining high for air travel, it’s not stopping travelers from making summer plans to get away. Many people are simply adjusting their travel plans to better suit their budgets. In a recent Bankrate poll, 23 percent of people surveyed said they’d simply travel shorter distances to cut costs, and 26 percent said they’d be driving instead of flying.
This idea makes a lot of sense, considering how much cheaper a road trip is than a flight. But having a cost-effective road trip requires more than hopping in the car and seeing where the road takes you. You’ll want to plan, budget and maybe even carry a credit card that makes road travel more cost-effective and secure.
Many of the travel purchase categories covered with this card’s statement credit option are not common among other travel credit cards, making this card a unique option for covering plenty of stops on your road trip. These categories include campgrounds, trailer park, motorhome and recreational vehicle rentals and tourist attractions like art galleries, museums, amusement parks and zoos.
Pros
Its intro APR on purchases and balance transfers offers room for managing debt.
Preferred Rewards members can boost rewards rates by up to 75 percent, which could make this one of the most rewarding flat-rate cards.
Cons
You need at least $25 worth of cash back to redeem your rewards, which can be restrictive if you want your money once it’s owed to you.
Its limited travel benefits don’t compare well to other travel cards’ benefits.
*The information about the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card was last updated on February 11, 2025.
The Sapphire Reserve covers any rental car booked with the card for up to $75,000 for collision damage, theft or physical damage. You can also use your Chase Sapphire benefits to get roadside assistance (emergency fuel, a tow or a key lockout) up to four times per year for only $50 (as long as the vehicle is not at your primary residence). These perks combined make it a great pick for renting a car, but it’ll be a great card for just about any traveler if you can stomach its high annual fee.
Pros
Carries a $300 travel credit each anniversary year, making up for more than half of the card’s annual fee.
Offers a wide collection of travel protection benefits to help you worry less on your journeys.
Cons
Lacks luxury airport lounge and hotel benefits, which are widely available on competing travel rewards cards.
You’ll need an excellent credit score to qualify for this card, so it’s not the most accessible for average users.
Along with a solid rewards rate for gas, cardholders will get a dollar-for-dollar match for all the cash back they earn at the end of the first year. Discover’s welcome offer helps you essentially double the cash back for everything you spend in your first year. If you have a road trip coming up, a card like this could be a handy addition to your wallet because you’ll be able to use it for just about anything and still earn a decent rewards rate.
Pros
It’s a forgiving card regarding rates and fees. It skips annual and foreign transaction fees while also not charging a penalty APR or late payment fees (the first time you pay late).
Discover will match all of the cash back you earn in your first year, whether you earn $10 back or $1,000, giving it the potential to be the most rewarding welcome offer.
Cons
Lacks travel perks that you’ll easily find on more rewarding (if not more expensive) alternatives.
The highest-earning spending categories have a combined quarterly rewards cap, so people who spend over the limit will stunt their rewards balance.
This card will help you maximize your rewards on purchases at U.S. supermarkets and U.S. gas stations, making it the perfect companion for stocking your snack bag for all your travels. But this card isn’t just great for snack runs on the go. Its fair rewards rate can help you keep cash back in your wallet year-round because it earns generously in everyday spending categories that align with most people’s budgets.
Pros
Valuable perks and credits make this a great card for scooping up extra benefits.
Its mix of everyday categories makes it easy for anyone to rack up a solid cash back rewards balance.
Cons
You won’t earn boosted rewards at wholesale clubs or superstores, which often have the best deals and prices for buying in bulk.
Its spending cap for U.S. supermarket purchases could be restrictive if you spend more than $6,000 annually on groceries.
Best for travelers with fair credit
Credit One Bank® Wander® American Express® with Dining, Gas & Travel Rewards
The card doesn’t skimp on your earning potential, offering a notable 10X points on eligible hotels and rental cars booked using a designated Credit One travel provider via the mobile app or your Credit One account. You’ll also earn 5X points on eligible travel purchases (including flights), gas and dining. You’ll earn 1X points for all other purchases.
You can redeem your points for merchandise, statement credit, gift cards and travel, though your travel redemption potential can be a bit complicated. The greatest caveat of note here is that, unlike other credit card travel reward programs that offer at least an average base point valuation on your rewards, the value of your Wander card points will vary based on your booking details.
Pros
Its generous rewards rates aren’t tied to specific hotel or airline brands, so you can shop around for the best deal.
You can qualify with fair credit and without a hard inquiry to your credit report.
Cons
Its $95 annual fee is fairly high for a card that lacks extra travel perks, and is potentially out of reach for fair credit users without extra money to spend.
It has a fairly restrictive rewards and redemption system so it could be difficult to plan your trips.
How to choose the best card for your road trip
The best credit card for your road trip will depend on your unique financial situation and what you need from your card. Although cards aren’t designed explicitly for rewarding road trips, many cards can help you shoulder the costs of your trip purchases and maximize perks on the road.
Here’s what you should consider when choosing a credit card for your road trip:
Gas, hotel, and restaurant rewards. Hotel stays (or other lodgings), gas purchases and dining out will be your main expenses while on your road trip. It’s important to be sure any card you choose generously rewards at least some of those categories.
Welcome bonuses. Cards that earn bonus points for dining out and gas are a staple for road-trip travelers and will help you earn your card’s welcome offer in no time. Choosing a card that offers a welcome bonus with a low spending threshold could provide an easy windfall of rewards to help cover road-trip expenses.
Credit score requirements. Some of the best travel cards require high credit scores, but that shouldn’t stop you from being rewarded for your road trip purchases (even if your credit is less than stellar). Check your credit score and use Bankrate’s CardMatch™ to determine if the card you want is within your range.
Frequently asked questions about cards for road trips
It can be worth picking up a good travel card for your road trip if you plan to spend a lot of money on gas, at restaurants or on hotel stays. Many times, the best cards for road trips are also great all-around credit cards with valuable rewards in everyday spending categories.
A travel card can help you earn rewards and make the most of tertiary benefits, plus they’re more secure payment methods.
The best card for gas purchases is one that rewards 2 percent cash back or more for purchases at gas stations. Anything lower will not give you a generous amount of cashback or rewards.
The bottom line
While there are many great travel credit cards to choose from, some cards go further for road trippers. These cards earn top-tier rewards for common road trip expenses like gas, dining, lodging and activities. To keep your road trip affordable, fun and secure, be sure to consider the cards above for your next road trip.
*The information about the Citi Custom Cash® Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
Quick citation guide
Select a citation to automatically copy to clipboard.
APA:
Dyer, B. (2025, February 13). Best credit cards for road trips in 2025. Bankrate. Retrieved February 13, 2025, from https://www.bankrate.com/credit-cards/travel/best-cards-for-road-trips/
Copied to clipboard!
MLA:
Dyer, Brendan. "Best credit cards for road trips in 2025." Bankrate. 13 February 2025, https://www.bankrate.com/credit-cards/travel/best-cards-for-road-trips/.
Copied to clipboard!
Chicago:
Dyer, Brendan. "Best credit cards for road trips in 2025." Bankrate. February 13, 2025. https://www.bankrate.com/credit-cards/travel/best-cards-for-road-trips/.
Brendan Dyer is a Bankrate editor who writes and edits content for rewards, travel, cash back and business credit cards. He’s passionate about informing readers about the most innovative ways to use their credit cards and how synergistic multiple cards can be in the right hands.