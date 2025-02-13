Skip to Main Content

Best credit cards for road trips in 2025

Brendan Dyer Rebekah Rosado-Evans
Written by
Brendan Dyer,
Edited by
Rebekah Rosado-Evans
Published on February 13, 2025 | 3 min read

Bankrate is always editorially independent. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer. Our is to ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Photo of a young couple and their dog riding in a car on a bright summer day.
AleksandarNakic/Getty Images

Despite prices remaining high for air travel, it’s not stopping travelers from making summer plans to get away. Many people are simply adjusting their travel plans to better suit their budgets. In a recent Bankrate poll, 23 percent of people surveyed said they’d simply travel shorter distances to cut costs, and 26 percent said they’d be driving instead of flying.

This idea makes a lot of sense, considering how much cheaper a road trip is than a flight. But having a cost-effective road trip requires more than hopping in the car and seeing where the road takes you. You’ll want to plan, budget and maybe even carry a credit card that makes road travel more cost-effective and secure.

Comparing the best cards for road trips

Card name Annual fee Gas rewards Bankrate score
Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card $0
  • Unlimited 1.5X points on all purchases
 4.4/5
Chase Sapphire Reserve®* $550
  • 10X points on hotel stays, car rentals and Chase Dining purchases through Chase Travel℠, plus on Lyft purchases (through Mar. 31, 2025)
  • 5X points on air travel through Chase Travel℠ (after earning your $300 travel credit)
  • 3X points on restaurant and general travel purchases (after earning your $300 travel credit)
  • 1X points on all other purchases
 5.0/5
Discover it® Chrome $0
  • 2 percent cash back at gas stations and restaurants (on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, then 1 percent), plus 1 percent on all other purchases
 4.0/5
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express $0
  • 3 percent cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations and U.S. online retail purchases of up to $6,000 per calendar year in purchases in each category (then 1 percent)
  • 1 percent cash back on other purchases
 4.6/5
The Credit One Bank® Wander card $95
  • 10X points on eligible hotel and car rentals booked using the Credit One Bank travel
  • 5X points on eligible travel, including flights, dining, and gas purchases
  • 1X points on all other purchases
 3.2/5

Top cards for road trips

Badge Icon Best for expansive travel credit categories
Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card image

Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card

Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5
4.1
Learn More in our Bankrate review

*The information about the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card was last updated on February 11, 2025.

Badge Icon Best for renting a car
Chase Sapphire Reserve® image

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5
Learn More in our Bankrate review
Badge Icon Best for gas stations
Discover it® Chrome image

Discover it® Chrome

Rating: 4 stars out of 5
4
Learn More in our Bankrate review
Badge Icon Best for snack runs
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express image

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5
4.6
Learn More in our Bankrate review
Badge Icon Best for travelers with fair credit
Credit One Bank® Wander® American Express® with Dining, Gas & Travel Rewards image

Credit One Bank® Wander® American Express® with Dining, Gas & Travel Rewards

Rating: 3.2 stars out of 5
3.2
Learn More in our Bankrate review

How to choose the best card for your road trip

The best credit card for your road trip will depend on your unique financial situation and what you need from your card. Although cards aren’t designed explicitly for rewarding road trips, many cards can help you shoulder the costs of your trip purchases and maximize perks on the road.

Here’s what you should consider when choosing a credit card for your road trip:

  • Gas, hotel, and restaurant rewards. Hotel stays (or other lodgings), gas purchases and dining out will be your main expenses while on your road trip. It’s important to be sure any card you choose generously rewards at least some of those categories.
  • Welcome bonuses. Cards that earn bonus points for dining out and gas are a staple for road-trip travelers and will help you earn your card’s welcome offer in no time. Choosing a card that offers a welcome bonus with a low spending threshold could provide an easy windfall of rewards to help cover road-trip expenses.
  • Credit score requirements. Some of the best travel cards require high credit scores, but that shouldn’t stop you from being rewarded for your road trip purchases (even if your credit is less than stellar). Check your credit score and use Bankrate’s CardMatch™ to determine if the card you want is within your range.

Frequently asked questions about cards for road trips

The bottom line

While there are many great travel credit cards to choose from, some cards go further for road trippers. These cards earn top-tier rewards for common road trip expenses like gas, dining, lodging and activities. To keep your road trip affordable, fun and secure, be sure to consider the cards above for your next road trip.

*The information about the Citi Custom Cash® Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

Written by
Brendan Dyer Arrow Right Icon
Writer, credit cards
Brendan Dyer is a Bankrate editor who writes and edits content for rewards, travel, cash back and business credit cards. He’s passionate about informing readers about the most innovative ways to use their credit cards and how synergistic multiple cards can be in the right hands.

Explore our top credit card picks

Select a category:

Balance transfer Cash back 0% Intro APR Business Best credit cards
Icon

Save on your next vacation

Explore Bankrate’s picks of travel cards to help you earn points and miles for your next trip

View all travel cards