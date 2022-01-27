A deeper look into the current card offer

Quick highlights

Rewards rate : Earn 3 percent cash back in a category of your choosing (among gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores and home improvement/furnishings), 2 percent cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs and 1 percent back on other purchases (bonus rewards in 3 percent and 2 percent categories are limited to the first $2,500 in combined spending per quarter)

: Earn 3 percent cash back in a category of your choosing (among gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores and home improvement/furnishings), 2 percent cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs and 1 percent back on other purchases (bonus rewards in 3 percent and 2 percent categories are limited to the first $2,500 in combined spending per quarter) Welcome offer : None

: None Annual fee : $0

: $0 Purchase intro APR : N/A

: N/A Balance transfer intro APR : N/A

: N/A Regular APR: 23.99 percent variable APR

Current welcome offer

The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Secured does not offer a sign-up bonus of any kind, but this is expected among credit cards for bad credit. Many secured credit cards don’t offer rewards at all, and those that do rarely come with welcome offers.

Rewards rate

Cardholders who choose the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Secured can earn 3 percent cash back in a category of their choosing (among gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores and home improvement/furnishings), 2 percent cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs and 1 percent back on other purchases. However, it’s important to note that bonus rewards in 3 percent and 2 percent categories are limited to the first $2,500 in combined spending per quarter.

One major benefit of the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Secured is the fact you earn rewards on your spending. The rewards rates are also relatively generous when you compare to other secured credit cards.

How you earn

The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Secured stands out due to the fact cardholders can earn rewards. Individuals who choose this card can even pick the category they earn the most rewards in among gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores and home improvement/furnishings, which is great for maximizing cash back. Plus, the standard 2 percent cash back rate at grocery stores and wholesale clubs can make this card a good choice for foodies or families with big food bills.

This means the most you can earn in 3 percent and 2 percent categories works out to $75 in rewards per quarter, and that’s if you spent a full $2,500 in one of the card’s 3 percent back categories. All other purchases will earn 1 percent in cash back.

How to redeem

This secured card offers three main options when it comes to redeeming your rewards. You can:

Redeem your cash back for statement credits in any amount, or for deposits into an eligible Bank of America or Merrill account

Redeem rewards for contributions to a 529 college savings account with Merrill (starting at $25)

Set up automatic redemptions (starting at $25) for transfers into eligible Bank of America or Merrill accounts

While having more than one way to redeem rewards is definitely a good thing, options with this card are pretty limited since other rewards cards let you redeem for gift cards, merchandise, travel and more.