Bank of America Unlimited Cash Secured vs. Bank of America Customized Cash Secured

Key takeaways Bank of America offers secured versions of many of its popular rewards credit cards.

If you prefer earning bonus rewards in select categories, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card offers cash back in a number of choice bonus categories (terms apply).

If you prefer simplicity, the Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured credit card offers flat cash back on every purchase.

Bank of America offers a variety of personal credit cards, but you may not know that many of those popular cards come in secured versions. Both the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card* and the Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured credit card* offer cardholders the opportunity to build or improve credit while earning rewards.

If you are considering a secured credit card, these cards should be on your list. Here’s how they compare to one another.

Main details

Cards Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured credit card Welcome bonus N/A N/A Rewards rate 3% cash back in the category of your choice (including gas and EV charging stations; online shopping (including cable, internet, phone plans and streaming); dining; travel; drug stores and pharmacies; or home improvement and furnishings)

2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs

1% cash back on all other purchases

Note: 2% and 3% categories are limited to $2,500 in combined spending each quarter 1.5% cash back on all purchases Intro APR N/A N/A Annual fee None $0 Foreign transaction fees 3% of the U.S. dollar amount of each transaction 3% on foreign transactions

Bank of America Customized Cash Secured vs. Bank of America Unlimited Cash Secured highlights

Although both of these secured cards come from Bank of America, there are some similarities and differences you should be aware of. For starters, unlike with a secured credit card, both of these cards require cardholders to put down a security deposit. Bank of America requires a (refundable) security deposit between $200 and $5,000 to open either account. Once approved, your deposit is used in combination with your income and your ability to pay to determine your credit limit.

While both cards are also designed to help you build credit, here are some other important factors to compare.

Which card earns the most?

If you spend a lot in the Customized Cash Secured’s bonus categories, you’ll earn more cash back. If not, you might be better off with a flat-rate cash back card like the Unlimited Cash Secured. Plus, the latter doesn’t have caps on cash back earnings like the Customized Cash Secured.

Spending example

The following spending example demonstrates how your spending patterns dictate the amount of cash back you’ll earn with either card.

For the purposes of this example, let’s assume you choose online shopping as your 3 percent category for the Customized Cash Rewards card. Let’s also assume that you have a $400 credit limit for each card. Because these are secured cards, it’s likely that your credit limit will be small to start with. Here’s what you can expect to earn on various types of monthly spending with these two cards:

Category Monthly spend Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured credit card Groceries (or wholesale clubs) $100 $2.00 at 2% cash back $1.50 Online shopping (including cable, internet, phone plans and streaming) $100 $3.00 at 3% cash back $1.50 Other miscellaneous spending $150 $1.50 $2.25 Total $350 $6.50 $5.25

These numbers were calculated for a monthly spend where you put only purchases that would help you max out the value you’d get from the Customized Cash Secured. If you spent a lot more in miscellaneous spending, you might get more value from the Unlimited Cash Secured.

So, over the course of a year, either of these cards could provide a decent amount of cash back — especially considering they are secured cards. Most of the top secured cards don’t offer rewards at all, so any rewards you are able to earn should be looked at as a benefit.

Why should you get the Bank of America Customized Cash Secured?

If you want to build or improve your credit score while earning bonus cash back rewards, the Bank of America Customized Cash Secured card can help. Just make sure you’re comfortable updating your bonus category as frequently as you need to with this card or you won’t earn the boosted rewards rate.

As a secured card, you won't get many benefits. The fact that you can earn rewards at all makes this card an outlier in the secured credit card space. However, there are a few benefits you should know about: $0 fraud liability Free access to your FICO credit score Overdraft protection when you link an eligible Bank of America checking account to your credit card

You can redeem cash rewards for statement credits, deposits to an eligible Bank of America account or credit to an eligible Merrill account. You can also use your rewards to pay for purchases at Amazon.com or to check out with Paypal. As long as your account remains open and in good standing, cash rewards will not expire.

No credit history is needed to qualify for the Customized Cash Secured.

Why should you get the Bank of America Unlimited Cash Secured?

Like the Customized Cash Secured, the Unlimited Cash Secured offers the opportunity to build or improve your credit score. The Unlimited Cash Secured also shares similar features and benefits. The main difference with this card is that you’ll earn a flat 1.5 percent cash back on all of your purchases.

Like the Customized Cash Secured card, the Unlimited Cash Secured also offers free access to your FICO credit score, $0 fraud liability and overdraft protection, among other basic card benefits. Although the card is light on benefits, the fact that it offers a simple earnings structure (which is exactly the same as the unsecured version of the card ) could make it worth it.

Cash back can be redeemed for statement credits, deposits to an eligible Bank of America account, credit to an eligible Merrill account or to pay for purchases with Amazon.com or Paypal.

No credit history is needed to qualify for the Unlimited Cash Secured.

The bottom line

Because both the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card and the Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured credit card are from the same issuer, their features and benefits are almost identical. The main difference between these two cards is their respective rewards rates.

If you think you’ll eventually upgrade to either card’s unsecured counterpart, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card or the Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card, take a closer look at each of those cards. If your eventual goal is to get an unsecured card, start with the secured version that matches your spending habits the best. You can even check out our comparison of these two unsecured cards to help you decide.

*Information about the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card and Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured credit card has been collected independently by Bankrate. Card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.

*The Bank of America content in this post was last updated on March 7, 2025.