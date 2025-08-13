Best secured cards that graduate to unsecured

Citi is an advertising partner.

I’ve been very open about my journey to fight my way out of debt and a bad credit score. One big step I took was applying for the Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card. Because I used the card wisely, I was able to upgrade to the unsecured Capital One Platinum Credit Card and eventually, the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card.

Secured cards allow you to make an initial deposit with the bank providing the card that becomes your credit limit . For example, after applying for a secured card, you would deposit $600 with the card issuer and that serves as your credit limit. This makes it easier for people with damaged or limited credit histories to qualify for secured cards. If you don’t pay your credit card bill, the bank can simply take the money it is owed from your deposit.

How secured cards differ from unsecured credit cards

The main difference between secured and unsecured credit cards is the deposit required by secured cards. Traditional, unsecured credit cards don’t require cardholders to make any deposits with their issuers.

The credit limits on unsecured cards aren’t connected to a deposit but are determined instead by the cardholder’s credit. Cardholders with higher credit scores will qualify for higher credit limits. It’s not unusual for consumers with the highest FICO credit scores — 740 or higher, typically — to qualify for credit limits of $20,000 or more with their unsecured credit cards.

Unsecured credit cards tend to come with more generous rewards programs, too. Many traditional credit cards allow cardholders to earn rewards points, free miles or cash back bonuses, while few secured cards offer rewards programs. This perk, along with higher credit limits, is why most consumers prefer unsecured credit cards.

Here’s a look at the best secured credit cards that graduate to traditional, unsecured cards over time and how these cards can help you resolve your credit history and credit score woes.

Is a secured card a good option for me?

A secured card is a good choice for consumers with low credit scores or who don’t have a long enough credit history to have generated a good credit score (or any score at all). As long as you make your monthly payments on your card on time, you’ll gradually build a strong credit history and a solid credit score. And bonus? You’ll have a chance to upgrade to an unsecured card that comes with perks, including a welcome offer and earning rewards, after you make enough on-time payments.

Comparing the best secured cards that graduate to unsecured

Card Name Best for Annual Fee Minimum Deposit Needed Discover it® Secured Credit Card Welcome offer $0 $200-$2,500 BankAmericard® Secured Credit Card Lower APR None $200-$5,000 Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card Automatic credit limit review after 6 months $0 (See Rates & Fees) $49, $99 or $200 Citi® Secured Mastercard® Chance to upgrade to unsecured Citi cards $0 $200-$2,500

How to choose

As someone who has faced credit challenges, I used two secured credit cards — the Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card and the Secured Self Visa® Credit Card — to build up my credit score.

The first time, I chose the Capital One Platinum Secured card because it came with a low deposit and came with an automatic credit review after only six months after account opening. I was also interested in having a card that gave me the option to upgrade to Capital One unsecured cards.

I was able to move to the unsecured Capital One Platinum Card, then eventually the Capital One Venture Card. While the Secured Self Visa doesn’t have an unsecured credit card available for an upgrade, the good habits I developed while using it were helpful enough to let me move to unsecured cards.

What’s next?

The bottom line

Secured credit cards are a smart way to build your credit history so that you might qualify for an unsecured credit card in the future — one that comes with a higher credit limit and valuable rewards. The key is to make your monthly payments on time and to keep your debt low so that your secured card will one day graduate to an unsecured version.

Frequently asked questions

How can you upgrade if your secured card doesn’t do it automatically? Caret Down Icon Since some secured credit cards never upgrade to an unsecured version, you’ll need to make the move to a traditional credit card on your own. First, you’ll need to build a high enough FICO credit score — 680 or higher — to qualify for a traditional card that also offer rewards programs. Fortunately, getting to this score isn’t complicated. The most important step is to pay your bills on time. For example, paying your mortgage, credit card bills or student loans 30 days or more past due could cause your FICO credit score to drop by 100 points or more. Paying bills on time, on the other hand, can help your score steadily rise. Make sure to keep your credit card debt low or nonexistent, as well. Having too much debt month to month can cause your credit score to drop. Always aim to pay off as much as you can by each due date, knowing it’s best to pay off your entire balance on or before your due date. Doing so will not only help your credit score but also ensure you won’t have to pay additional money in interest on your credit card debt. Once your score is high enough, then it’s time to apply for a traditional credit card. Depending on your score and other factors, such as your monthly income, you might qualify for an unsecured card that comes with a higher credit limit and rewards program. You’ll have to decide whether to close your secured card or keep the account open, but note that closing it could hurt your credit score. By closing an active credit card account, you’ll have less available credit — in turn, potentially increasing your credit utilization ratio. Length of credit history is also a factor in your credit score, so depending on when you opened your secure card, you may take a hit if you close it. This doesn’t mean that you should always keep your secured credit card account open. If you think you might be tempted to run up debt on the card and not pay it off in full, it might make more sense to close the account, and remove the temptation and take the temporary hit on your credit score.

How can you boost your odds of qualifying for an unsecured credit card? Caret Down Icon The best way to qualify for an unsecured credit card is to practice good spending and bill-paying habits. If you pay your bills on time each month — including your secured card’s payment — you’ll steadily build a credit score or improve a weak one. You’ll also improve your credit score by paying off any existing debt. How long it takes to build a credit score high enough to qualify for an unsecured card varies. If your score is low, it might take months of on-time payments to boost your score to the 680+ range that’s likely needed to qualify for an unsecured credit card.

