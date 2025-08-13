Best secured cards that graduate to unsecured

Skip to Main Content

I’ve been very open about my journey to fight my way out of debt and a bad credit score. One big step I took was applying for the Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card. Because I used the card wisely, I was able to upgrade to the unsecured Capital One Platinum Credit Card and eventually, the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card.

Secured cards allow you to make an initial deposit with the bank providing the card that becomes your credit limit. For example, after applying for a secured card, you would deposit $600 with the card issuer and that serves as your credit limit. This makes it easier for people with damaged or limited credit histories to qualify for secured cards. If you don’t pay your credit card bill, the bank can simply take the money it is owed from your deposit.

How secured cards differ from unsecured credit cards

The main difference between secured and unsecured credit cards is the deposit required by secured cards. Traditional, unsecured credit cards don’t require cardholders to make any deposits with their issuers.

The credit limits on unsecured cards aren’t connected to a deposit but are determined instead by the cardholder’s credit. Cardholders with higher credit scores will qualify for higher credit limits. It’s not unusual for consumers with the highest FICO credit scores — 740 or higher, typically — to qualify for credit limits of $20,000 or more with their unsecured credit cards.

Unsecured credit cards tend to come with more generous rewards programs, too. Many traditional credit cards allow cardholders to earn rewards points, free miles or cash back bonuses, while few secured cards offer rewards programs. This perk, along with higher credit limits, is why most consumers prefer unsecured credit cards.

Here’s a look at the best secured credit cards that graduate to traditional, unsecured cards over time and how these cards can help you resolve your credit history and credit score woes.

Is a secured card a good option for me?

A secured card is a good choice for consumers with low credit scores or who don’t have a long enough credit history to have generated a good credit score (or any score at all). As long as you make your monthly payments on your card on time, you’ll gradually build a strong credit history and a solid credit score. And bonus? You’ll have a chance to upgrade to an unsecured card that comes with perks, including a welcome offer and earning rewards, after you make enough on-time payments.

Best card with a welcome offer

Discover it&#174; Secured Credit Card

Discover it® Secured Credit Card

Cashback Match

Rewards Rate

InfoHover to learn more

1% – 2%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

27.24% Variable APR

Best card for lower APR

BankAmericard&reg; Secured Credit Card

BankAmericard® Secured Credit Card

N/A

Rewards Rate

N/A

Annual fee

None

Regular APR

26.24% Variable

Why you'll like this: This card gives you the chance to upgrade to unsecured Bank of America credit cards in the future.

Best for automatic credit limit review after 6 months

Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card

Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card

N/A

Rewards Rate

N/A

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

29.74% (Variable)

Best for chance to upgrade to unsecured Citi cards

Citi&#174; Secured Mastercard&#174;

Citi® Secured Mastercard®

N/A

Rewards Rate

N/A

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

26.74% (Variable)

Why you'll like this: t’s a good choice for those who pay off their card balance every month. But there are more rewarding options if you’re looking to build or rebuild credit.

Comparing the best secured cards that graduate to unsecured

Card Name Best for Annual Fee Minimum Deposit Needed
Discover it® Secured Credit Card Welcome offer $0 $200-$2,500
BankAmericard® Secured Credit Card Lower APR None $200-$5,000
Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card Automatic credit limit review after 6 months $0 (See Rates & Fees) $49, $99 or $200
Citi® Secured Mastercard® Chance to upgrade to unsecured Citi cards $0 $200-$2,500

How to choose

As someone who has faced credit challenges, I used two secured credit cards — the Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card and the Secured Self Visa® Credit Card — to build up my credit score.

The first time, I chose the Capital One Platinum Secured card because it came with a low deposit and came with an automatic credit review after only six months after account opening. I was also interested in having a card that gave me the option to upgrade to Capital One unsecured cards.

I was able to move to the unsecured Capital One Platinum Card, then eventually the Capital One Venture Card. While the Secured Self Visa doesn’t have an unsecured credit card available for an upgrade, the good habits I developed while using it were helpful enough to let me move to unsecured cards.

What’s next?

The bottom line

Secured credit cards are a smart way to build your credit history so that you might qualify for an unsecured credit card in the future — one that comes with a higher credit limit and valuable rewards. The key is to make your monthly payments on time and to keep your debt low so that your secured card will one day graduate to an unsecured version.

Frequently asked questions

*All information about the BankAmericard® Secured Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate and has not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.

Benét J. Wilson is a lead reporter at Bankrate who writes about credit cards and credit advice. She entered the consumer lending industry as an associate editor at LendingTree’s CompareCards/Magnify Money in 2018. She was the senior credit cards editor at The Points Guy from 2019 to 2022.