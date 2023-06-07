How BankAmericard Secured Credit Card compares to other secured credit cards

But if you’re worried about the minimum security deposit or want a secured card with a lower interest rate, here are two alternatives that may be within reach.

If you can pay your balance in full each month, the BankAmericard Secured Credit Card is a good option that can help you grow your credit score and improve your chances of getting an unsecured card with more features.

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

BankAmericard Secured Credit Card Vs. Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card

The Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card and the BankAmericard secured both charge no annual fee, offer access to your credit score, and come with the chance to get your deposit back and change to an unsecured card after you show responsible card use. (Capital One Platinum Secured - (See Rates & Fees)).

Both cards have high APRs, but the Capital One Platinum Secured card goes further with its credit-building features, giving some cardholders access to a $200 credit limit with a security deposit starting at $49. There aren’t a lot of secured credit cards around that go this far to try to make it easier to gain access to secured credit.

The Capital One Platinum Secured card also comes with automatic credit line reviews, which could help you grow your credit limit in as little as six months. This is an important feature that could help you maintain a good credit utilization ratio and grow your credit score. Plus, on top of getting your credit score for free, Capital One’s CreditWise program monitors your credit information and sends out alerts when there are changes to your credit or if someone tries to use your Social Security number under a different name or address.

BankAmericard Secured Credit Card vs. OpenSky® Secured Visa® Credit Card

The OpenSky Secured Visa card charges an annual fee of $35, which puts it at a disadvantage against the BankAmericard secured card, especially if you pay your balance in full each month.

But the OpenSky card stands out because it lets you apply with no credit check needed and comes with a relatively low APR of 25.64% (variable). This is a rare combination of features to find on one card, making it more accessible to people who need help building credit while also helping to minimize the amount you might have to pay in interest charges if you carry a balance. These features help make this OpenSky card a top option for a secured card and one of the best credit cards for bad credit.

Best cards to pair with BankAmericard Secured Credit Card

It’s a good idea to focus on one credit-builder card, making sure you pay on time and keeping your balance as low as possible, even paid in full if you can. Once you’ve managed to build up your credit score, then you may want to consider carrying multiple credit cards, including rewards cards like the Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card, which offers bonus rewards in multiple everyday categories like gas stations, restaurants, travel and transit. This is a great all-rounder card that doesn’t charge an annual fee, and the points earned don’t expire as long as the account remains open.