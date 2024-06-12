At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

The Federal Reserve may be winning its war against inflation, having successfully slowed it gradually over the past year, but the battle is far from over. The threat of lingering high inflation was real for a while after central bank officials initially dismissed the post-pandemic run-up in prices as transitory and remained complacent.

With the Fed no longer inclined to raise its target interest rate to tackle inflation, there may be relief in sight for credit card holders with low credit scores and high APRs. Credit card rates will remain at current highs for a while, but aren’t likely to increase in this economic cycle.

The Federal Reserve’s string of interest rate hikes beginning March 2022 has taken its target rate, to which card rates are tied, to a current range of 5.25 percent to 5.50 percent. At the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on June 12, 2024, the Fed’s rate-setting body decided to maintain its target range for a seventh time. However, it also adjusted its forecast for the rest of 2024 to include only one predicted rate reducton instead of the previously forecasted three.

Credit card interest rates remain high

Even without additional rate hikes, subprime cardholders still must contend with high rates brought about by the Fed’s rate hikes over the last two years.

When the Fed hikes interest rates, credit card issuers typically follow suit with their own APR hikes. That, in turn, means cardholders wind up paying even more interest to borrow money. As of earky June 2024, the average credit card interest rate stood at a very high 20.68 percent, according to Bankrate.

“Higher interest rates mean the cost of using credit is more expensive, as consumers will pay more in interest — impacting those with subprime credit, who often carry a balance, more than others,” says Katie Bossler, quality assurance specialist at GreenPath Financial Wellness, a nonprofit credit counseling service.

People with low credit scores tend to be charged some of the highest APRs. FICO credit scores range from a low of 300 to a high of 850, with anything below 670 considered a poor credit score. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) defines a subprime credit score as anything below 619.

Good news and bad news for subprime borrowers

While the Fed’s rate hikes seem done for now, the central bank’s actions are data dependent, and it remains watchful. Some subprime cardholders may be spared any further direct harm from potential Fed interest hikes, says Bruce McClary, senior vice president of communications at the National Foundation for Credit Counseling. For those cardholders, APRs might already be capped at the legal limit, he says. Maximum credit card APRs vary by state.

However, subprime cardholders with APRs below the legal limit might see their interest rates go up in the wake of any Fed action, he says. For instance, if a subprime consumer’s credit card charges a 25 percent APR but the legal cap is 36 percent, a card issuer might see an opportunity to raise the rate.

McClary adds that for a subprime cardholder, an APR hike might be aggravated if the cardholder has recently made late payments or maxed out their credit limit. Both of those circumstances could lead to a card issuer raising your APR. The effect of these soaring interest charges on subprime consumers will likely be much greater than the impact for consumers with higher credit scores.

“The higher likelihood of missed payments adds to the cost of repayment for those most likely to face a strong headwind of financial challenges,” McClary notes.

Subprime card delinquencies have gone up

Credit card delinquency rates — or debt that’s at least 30 days past due — for subprime borrowers had risen to 15.68 percent by the third quarter of 2023, from 11.12 percent in the first quarter of 2022, when the Fed first raised its target rate. Also, with banks tightening lending standards in 2024 for those with lower credit scores, subprime borrowers are finding it harder to qualify for new cards.

Against this backdrop, credit card debt remains high even though it did fall by $14 billion to $1.12 trillion in the first quarter of 2024, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Subprime borrowers remain at risk

Subprime borrowers are not out of the woods yet, though, in the current economic climate. In June 2022, the U.S. inflation rate had increased to 9.1 percent, the highest rate since 1981. Inflation has cooled since and stood at 3.3 percent in May 2024, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Many of the people we at GreenPath speak with are looking for ways to cope with inflation,” says Bossler. “The increased prices on everyday essentials from gas to groceries to utilities — and utilizing credit cards for these expenses — can lead to greater financial stress. We’ve seen a heavy need for budgeting and support services. Many of our clients are still facing reduced income and job loss.”

GreenPath has noticed troubling trends among subprime consumers and other borrowers, such as:

Using credit cards to supplement their income

Making only the minimum monthly payments on credit card bills

Carrying high balances from month to month

Maxing out their credit cards

Relying on high-interest cash advances

How subprime borrowers can avoid danger

Unfortunately, options for subprime consumers to turn things around are limited, according to Bossler. While someone with a higher credit score might be able to take out a low-interest debt consolidation loan, a balance transfer credit card or a 0 percent intro APR card, these solutions may be out of reach for subprime borrowers.

Even if those options are off the table for now, subprime borrowers can take these steps to stay out of — or get out of — a financial jam with credit card debt: