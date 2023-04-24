John Egan

Contributor, Personal Finance
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Personal finance
  • Credit cards
  • Credit card news
Education EDUCATION
  • Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, The University of Kansas
  • Master’s degree in Communication, Southern New Hampshire University

 

John Egan is a freelance writer and content marketing strategist in Austin, Texas. He specializes in content focusing on personal finance, real estate and health and wellness. He is the former editor-in-chief of the Austin Business Journal and has been quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Today.com, ABC News, NPR, MarketWatch and the Chicago Tribune.

John has won awards from several organizations, including the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing (SABEW) and the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Find John Egan beyond Bankrate

  • CreditCards.com
  • Forbes Advisor
  • Experian
  • U.S. News & World Report

Just like millions of Americans, I have experienced ups and downs with my personal finances. When I share knowledge and expertise about spending and saving money, it makes me feel good about helping someone who’s in the same situation that I’ve been in. Most of us don’t learn about personal finance in school – we often learn about it through trial and error. It’s my hope that somebody can figure out how to better handle their money after reading my work.

— John Egan

