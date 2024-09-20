At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Key takeaways The best way to contact your card issuer is by calling the phone number on the back of your card.

You can also reach your card issuer online or through their verified social media accounts.

Before you contact your issuer, make sure you have your account information handy.

Few people enjoy calling customer service, but sometimes a quick phone call is the fastest way to get the results you need. Plus, some issues can’t be addressed through your online bank account or credit card app.

That said, we all know that customer service calls aren’t always quick or easy — which is why it’s a good idea to prepare for your call before you contact your credit card issuer. The more information you bring to the conversation, the more likely you are to get the answers you’re looking for.

Let’s take a closer look at how to contact your card issuer, as well as what you should do beforehand to ensure you get the most out of your call.

There are two primary ways to contact your credit card issuer: online or over the phone. The easiest way to get in touch is by calling the phone number on the back of your credit card. You can also visit your card issuer’s website to look up their customer service options. Some credit card issuers offer different customer service numbers for people experiencing various issues. Many credit card issuers also let users contact them a third way — by sending social media messages to dedicated customer service accounts.

Call the number on the back of your credit card

If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to contact your card issuer, call the phone number on the back of your credit card. This customer service number will connect you to the card issuer’s primary customer service hub, with a phone tree or voice-recognition interface to help you select the purpose of your call.

You can use the number on the back of your credit card to check a balance or payment status, report fraud, speak to a representative and more.

Find the customer service information online

Credit card issuers put their contact information online, and many issuers offer more than one method of contacting customer service. So, visit your credit card issuer’s website or log in to your online account or app to learn what kind of customer service options are available.

For example, if you have a Chase credit card, you can use the self-service options or contact customer support. Chase credit card customer service is available at 1-800-432-3117.

You can also send Chase a message on social media, such as on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or Instagram. If you decide to go this route, you should never include your credit card number or personal information in the message.

You can also use Chase’s resource hub to find answers to frequently asked questions and solutions to common issues. If you find the answer to your question, this could save you the trouble of contacting customer service in the first place.

Want fast, easy access to credit card customer service? Here’s the customer service information for seven major credit card issuers:

Star Keep in mind: If you contact your credit card issuer on social media, don’t include your credit card number or personal information in the message. If you’re sending screenshots of the issue you’re experiencing, make sure no sensitive information is visible.

There are many good reasons to contact your credit card issuer. Maybe you want to request an increase in your credit limit or report a suspicious charge.

Here are some of the most common situations in which you might want to contact your credit card issuer:

However, there doesn’t necessarily need to be a problem to reach out to your credit card issuer. You can also contact customer service for basic questions, like balance information or your next payment due date. You should also be able to find that information by logging in to your online account or app.

If you plan to contact your credit card issuer, make sure you come to the call prepared. Have your card number ready, and be prepared to give the last four digits of your Social Security number.

If you plan to report a suspicious charge or initiate a chargeback, make sure you have the information at hand. For instance, customer service will want to know when the questionable payment was made and the amount.

And if you plan to ask for a credit limit increase or a lower interest rate, have information available that will help you state your case. For instance, can you prove that your income recently went up? Or can you highlight your positive credit history?

Credit card issuers are more likely to grant these kinds of requests to people who regularly make on-time payments and manage their credit accounts responsibly.

If you need to contact your card issuer about hardship programs or debt-relief options, be prepared to discuss your current financial situation. Let your card issuer know that you want to work together to find a solution that allows you to remain current on your accounts and avoid damaging your credit score.

And if you’re ready to discuss debt settlement, be prepared for your credit score to drop.

The bottom line

Today, credit card issuers make it easy for you to get in touch, from calling customer service to sending messages on social media. There are many good reasons to contact your credit card issuer, from reporting a problem to requesting a lower interest rate.

To get the best results, make sure to prepare for the call in advance. Planning ahead will help you have an informed, efficient conversation that is more likely to result in your desired outcome.