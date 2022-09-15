Liliana Hall

Liliana is an editor and journalist with a background in feature writing. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas at Austin where she wrote for The Daily Texan and interned at The Austin Chronicle and KUT.

Liliana joins the news and advice team from Austin, Texas as an updates editor. She hopes to help enhance her audience's financial literacy through facilitating clear, concise and timely content. Liliana has always had an interest in the points game when it comes to travel rewards and points. She has lived on three different continents and learned through trial and error what works best for her while abroad.

Liliana specializes in news literacy and strives to help news consumers with the tools they need to trust the information they seek out when it comes to personal finance, rewards, credit card debt and everything in between.