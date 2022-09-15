Liliana Hall

What to look for in a credit card for bad credit
Applying for a credit card with bad credit can be fraught. Here’s what to look for.
Liliana is an editor and journalist with a background in feature writing. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas at Austin where she wrote for The Daily Texan and interned at The Austin Chronicle and KUT.
Liliana joins the news and advice team from Austin, Texas as an updates editor. She hopes to help enhance her audience's financial literacy through facilitating clear, concise and timely content. Liliana has always had an interest in the points game when it comes to travel rewards and points. She has lived on three different continents and learned through trial and error what works best for her while abroad.
Liliana specializes in news literacy and strives to help news consumers with the tools they need to trust the information they seek out when it comes to personal finance, rewards, credit card debt and everything in between.
Applying for a credit card with bad credit can be fraught. Here’s what to look for.
I left college with student loan debt and credit card debt, now I’m catching up.
Taking money out of a credit card at the ATM is one way to get cash quickly — but it’s costly.
Prepaid cards can be used to make purchases much like a debit or credit card, but you only have access to the money you have loaded onto the card ahead of time.
Credit card payment processing times may vary, but tend to pass in just a few days.
You may not need an SSN to access credit if you have a credit file or an ITIN.
Once you understand the basics of credit, you’ll want to weigh your options.
When scissors aren’t enough to destroy your metal credit cards, try these methods instead.
Earning an 800 credit score means you’ve done everything you need to do to prove that you are a creditworthy consumer.
It’s critical to keep your credit utilization ratio low, but how low is often a mystery to consumers.
Not all debt is bad. Or, for that matter, good. Find out the differences here.
Here’s what you need to do to get your score within a good credit range.
Hotel rewards credit card holders can get access to room upgrades, late checkout, free breakfast, lounge access and free nights among other perks.
Credit cards are a useful tool, but watch your spending.
Earn rewards for your spending while establishing a credit history you’ll inevitably need.
Department store purchases can add up quickly. Why not earn rewards on them?
You’ll need a strong credit history for a high-limit credit card.
Both of these student credit cards offer solid rewards programs and no annual fee.