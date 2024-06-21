The key to success with credit cards is paying them off right away. Don’t feel like you need to carry a balance to improve your credit score – it will just cost you more in interest.

Mary Beth Eastman is a contributor to Bankrate, offering expert research and experience on all forms of credit, including credit cards and loans. Over the last seven years, her work has appeared in major national brands and publications, covering topics that affect our everyday finances.

Before becoming a freelance writer, Eastman was an award-winning editor and designer for daily newspapers in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Ohio. Her journalism training and passion for personal finance led her to a career in writing and editing educational content that helps people get better with money.

A member of the American Society of Journalists and Authors (ASJA), Eastman dedicates her volunteer time to mentoring student journalists at her alma mater and raising money for journalism scholarship funds.

