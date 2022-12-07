Why you might want the OpenSky Secured Visa Card

The OpenSky Visa card is a decent option for people building or rebuilding their credit, as it has traditional credit-building features plus the opportunity to have a flexible credit limit and upgrade to an unsecured card after six months.

Unsecured card upgrade: Eligibility for unsecured card within six months

One of the most appealing features of the OpenSky Visa Secured card is the ability to upgrade to the OpenSky® Gold Visa® Unsecured Credit Card after six months if you maintain a positive credit history while using the card. You don’t need to submit a separate application — OpenSky will automatically approve you if you meet its requirements.

The only catch is that you need to be invited to receive this unsecured card, which is exclusively available to OpenSky Secured Visa and OpenSky Plus® Secured Visa® cardholders. The card’s website also haso no clear information on the OpenSky Gold Visa's rates and fees, or if it offers better perks or benefits than the OpenSky Secured Visa.

Credit limit: High possible limit is the biggest advantage

Having the flexibility to determine your credit limit with the OpenSky Secured Visa is a great option, especially given the fact that you can have a credit limit higher than what is offered with some of the best secured credit cards.

With the OpenSky Secured Visa, you can set how much you can spend each month, with a maximum of $3,000, which is much higher than many other secured cards’ credit limits. Your credit limit is determined based on how much you deposit into the account. If you deposit less than $3,000 to start, you can increase your limit at any time by adding more money to your OpenSky security deposit.

Credit-building: No credit check, reports activity to all three credit bureaus

When you open an OpenSky account, the issuer won’t check your credit to determine if you qualify for the card. Instead, you’ll pay a security deposit between $200 and $3,000. You can get the deposit back when you close the account after you have paid your balance in full. Your deposit reduces the lender’s risk, which is why it doesn’t need to check your credit and ding your credit score with a hard pull.

OpenSky also reports all of your payments to the three credit bureaus — Experian, Equifax and TransUnion. This reporting will help you build your credit because your on-time payments with the card show up on your credit report at each of the bureaus. Just remember to avoid any late payments since this can significantly lower your credit score.