Credit cards are like a choose your own adventure story—you can make the experience as simple or as complicated as you like. It’s my goal to help people figure out what they want their story to be and share the tools and tips they can use to be successful on that path.

Grace Pilling is a former editor for Bankrate Credit Cards and CreditCards.com specializing in down-to-earth advice on everything cards, from getting started with credit and maximizing credit card perks to managing and reducing credit card debt. She’s worked in the credit card space for two years and loves learning and sharing everything you should (and shouldn’t) be doing with credit cards. Prior to working in the credit card space, Grace was an insurance and finance editor at Reviews.com and has a background in STEM education publishing.

Grace loves to show people how understanding credit can help them live their best life, whether that’s boosting a credit score to help get a great mortgage rate on their first home or maxing out rewards points to travel the world.

Education

Grace has a B.A. in English, Text & Writing with a minor in Journalism from the University of Western Sydney in Australia.