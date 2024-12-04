Key takeaways Using a credit card to purchase lottery tickets is legal in over 20 states, although credit card users should proceed with caution.

In states where it is legal, individual retailers are usually allowed to determine whether they will accept credit cards for lottery purchases.

Lottery purchases may not be eligible to earn credit card rewards and may be subject to additional fees levied by card issuers.

The allure of the lottery is understandable. After all, spending just a few bucks gives you the chance to become a multimillionaire. Unfortunately, dreams of dollar signs may cloud the fact that the odds of hitting a major jackpot are astronomical. Powerball players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance to hit the jackpot while the odds of hitting the Mega Millions jackpot are about 1 in 302.6 million .

In addition to long odds, you may be restricted to certain payment methods when purchasing a lottery ticket. Before you try to buy a lottery ticket with a credit card, here’s what you need to know about state rules and the downsides of charging lotto on plastic.

Can you buy lottery tickets with a credit card?

You may be able to buy lottery tickets with a credit card or debit card, but it depends on where you live.

There are currently 21 states that ban the use of credit cards to buy lottery tickets, which helps prevent people from gambling with money they don’t have in their accounts. Additionally, there are 5 states that don’t have state lotteries and don’t participate in multi-state lotteries. That leaves 24 states where you can buy lottery tickets with a credit card.

Which states allow you to buy lottery tickets with a credit card?

Want to play the lottery using a credit card? Here is how each state handles their lottery purchases.

States where you can buy lottery tickets with a credit card

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

New York

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Vermont

Washington

West Virginia

It is also important to note that, although these states do not prohibit buying lottery tickets with a credit card, individual merchants are typically allowed to decide if they will accept credit card payments for lottery tickets.

States that do not allow using credit cards for lottery purchases

Arkansas

Colorado

Connecticut

Georgia

Iowa

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Montana

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

States without state or multi-state lotteries

Alabama

Alaska (charitable gaming allowed, no credit card purchases)

Hawaii

Nevada

Utah

Reasons to avoid buying lottery tickets with a credit card

Even if state law allows you to buy lottery tickets with a credit card, it may not be a good idea. Here are some reasons to consider keeping your card in your wallet and buying lottery tickets with cash instead.

You’re taking on debt to finance gambling

It’s easy to get sucked into the promise of riches, but using a credit card to buy lottery tickets can be dangerous. If you buy multiple tickets regularly, your yearly costs can quickly snowball. This is especially true if you don’t pay your balance off each month, which means you’ll likely be paying for both the cost of the ticket and any interest charges you accrue.

If you’re in debt and struggling to cover the cost of your gambling, call the confidential National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER (available 24/7/365).

Lottery purchases may be charged as a cash advance

Using your credit card to buy lottery tickets may be considered a cash advance by your card issuer, depending on where the purchase is made and how it is coded. Cash advances are typically subject to additional fees and higher interest rates than regular purchases, which makes buying lottery tickets with a credit card even more expensive and dangerous.

You may not earn rewards

Depending on how your transaction codes, using a credit card for lottery tickets may not yield rewards for many types of rewards credit cards . This is because reward structures are usually based around points or cash back where gambling isn’t an earning category. You’ll need to check the terms and conditions of your specific credit card to find out whether you’ll earn points or not.

You’ll get a better return by investing or saving

If you want to grow real wealth, putting your money into low-risk investments that provide steady growth is a better financial strategy. You can also put your money in a high-yield savings account or even a regular savings account that you can use as an emergency fund to help you cover living expenses during a medical crisis or to pay for a car repair.

The bottom line

Several states allow you to use a credit card to pay for lottery purchases, although doing so isn’t always a good idea. Using a credit card for lottery purchases can be a risky proposition and often doesn’t come with the benefits that most credit card purchases provide .

Before buying lottery tickets with a credit card, make sure that doing so is allowed in your state. You’ll also want to watch out for additional fees and interest charges. Most importantly, be sure that you don’t use a credit card to feed a gambling problem and that you can pay off your credit card balance each month.