Key takeaways A money order is similar to a check, except the money for it is taken out of your account at the time of purchase instead of when the recipient cashes it.

You’ll have a difficult time finding a merchant willing to accept cards for money order purchases.

If you have no other choice but to use your credit card, you can go to an ATM, take out a cash advance and use that to pay your money order merchant.

Although money orders are less common these days, thanks in part to things like money order scams and the popularity of money transfer apps, people are still sending and receiving money orders through banks and the U.S. Postal Service.

Most issuers only accept cash as payment for money orders, so if you want to use a credit card to purchase a money order, you’ll need to get a cash advance. However, this can cost you a lot of money in fees and interest charges, especially if you can’t pay off your credit card balance right away.

Before you use a credit card to purchase a money order, here’s what to keep in mind.

Can you get a money order with a credit card?

Yes, it is possible to get a money order with a credit card. In most cases, however, you’ll need to use your credit card to withdraw cash from an ATM if you want to use your credit card to fund your money order purchase.

Most retailers do not let you use a credit card to pay for a money order directly. If you do find a retailer that lets you buy a money order with a credit card, your credit card issuer will probably still classify the transaction as a cash advance, since you’re essentially purchasing cash.

What’s the problem with a cash advance?

When you take out a cash advance, your credit card issuer will charge you a cash advance fee on the transaction. That fee is typically a percentage of the total amount with a minimum attached, such as a 5 percent fee with a $10 minimum.

That advance then gets added to your card balance like a purchase, but interest will most likely begin accruing immediately on the cash advance rather than after a grace period, as is common with credit card purchases.

Furthermore, cash advances typically charge higher annual percentage rates (APRs) than regular purchases; rates can reach 30 percent or even higher. That means your money order could end up costing you more than you realize.

Lightbulb Icon Editorial insight The best way to avoid the hefty cost of a cash advance is to pay off your cash advance debt immediately — don’t even wait for your statement to close if you can manage it. Letting that debt remain on your credit card for even a few weeks, let alone month after month, will allow interest charges to rack up.

What merchants accept credit cards for a money order?

Currently, no major merchants allow you to pay for a money order with a credit card.

Western Union and 7-Eleven are often cited as places that allow customers to pay for a money order with a credit card, but neither retailer accepts direct credit card payments at this time.

Walmart, Moneygram and the U.S. Postal Service also do not let people use credit cards to purchase money orders. Some of these places do, however, allow money transfers via credit card by using other methods like telephone transfers — but your issuer will still treat them as a cash advance.

Lightbulb Icon Money tip You may be able to purchase your money order with a debit card since some retailers that do not accept credit cards for money orders will still accept debit.

Can you use a credit card to buy a money order online?

Money orders must be purchased in person, so you cannot typically use a credit card to pay for a money order online. There are small companies out there that act as intermediaries and can print and mail a money order that you’ve paid for on your behalf, but these are few and far between — and they can be risky to use.

Lightbulb Icon Editorial insight: If you would like to send money to friends or family online instead, consider a money transfer app like Venmo or Square Cash (aka Cash App). Both apps allow you to use credit cards to make online payments, though you should still watch out for fees — both Venmo and Cash App charge a 3 percent fee when you use your credit card to send money.

How does a money order work?

Although a money order is similar to a regular bank check, it works very differently than a check. When you write a check from your checking account , the money doesn’t leave your account until the recipient cashes the check. When you purchase a money order , you pay for the entire amount up front, using a guaranteed form of payment such as cash or a transfer from your checking or savings account.

Why use a money order?

Some people use money orders as opposed to other money transfer methods because they:

Don’t have a traditional checking account

Need to make a payment to someone who will not accept a traditional check, credit card or digital transfer

Want a secure way to send money via mail without them revealing their banking information

Want a way to track the money they’re sending to make sure it’s delivered

Money orders also eliminate one of the key risks associated with using bank checks, which is not having enough funds when the check is cashed. When that happens, you’ll incur an overdraft fee, and the recipient may not get their money, which is why some people and organizations hesitate to accept personal checks. With a money order, the recipient knows it’s already paid for, so the money is guaranteed.

Frequently asked questions

Can you earn rewards from the purchase of a money order? Caret Down Icon No. Credit card cash advances do not earn rewards, so when you use a credit card to purchase a money order, you will not earn rewards from your purchase.

What should you do if you need an emergency money order? Caret Down Icon If you need an emergency money order, you’ll need to find the closest merchant, retailer or bank that offers money order services. Be aware that although some retailers like Walmart might be open 24 hours a day, the money center within that retailer may operate under limited hours. Contact the merchant or retailer to confirm that their money order services are still open, especially if you need to purchase a money order after standard business hours.