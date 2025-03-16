How do money orders work?

What to do if you lose a money order

What to do if you lose a money order

Key takeaways Money orders are safe, prepaid forms of payment that can be used in place of cash or checks.

You can purchase money orders from post offices, grocery stores, banks and check-cashing stores for a small fee.

Money orders are a safe alternative to checks or cash. These paper documents offer guaranteed funds, but unlike a check, they’re prepaid and not tied to a bank account.

How money orders work

To purchase a money order, consumers go to an issuing institution, such as a post office, grocery store or bank and pay the amount they need in the money order plus the issuer’s fee.

Generally, money orders can be purchased for any amount up to a certain number. At the post office, for example, you can send up to $1,000 with a single money order anywhere within the U.S.

With the purchase of a money order, the sender receives a paper document, similar to a check, that includes the payment amount. The document requires the sender to fill out some information, including:

The payee’s name and address

The payment amount

The sender’s name and address

A memo for what the payment is for

Once the fields are completed, the money order is sent to the payee. The payee can cash or deposit it like a check without the risk of it bouncing since the full amount was already paid.

When to use money orders

In certain circumstances, money orders can be safer or more convenient than personal checks or cash.

Some of these circumstances include:

You don’t have a bank account. Money orders are prepaid and don’t require you to have a checking account. They allow you to pay bills and receive payments without being tied to a financial institution.

Money orders are prepaid and don’t require you to have a checking account. They allow you to pay bills and receive payments without being tied to a financial institution. You want to send money in the mail. If you aren’t comfortable mailing a check that contains your bank account information and you’d rather not mail cash, sending a money order can be safer. Like a check, only the recipient can cash it.

If you aren’t comfortable mailing a check that contains your bank account information and you’d rather not mail cash, sending a money order can be safer. Like a check, only the recipient can cash it. You don’t want to bounce a check. Money orders are prepaid, so there’s no chance that the bank can return it due to insufficient funds.

Money orders are prepaid, so there’s no chance that the bank can return it due to insufficient funds. You want to keep personal bank account information private. Money orders don’t reveal your bank account information to the payee, offering a degree of privacy that checks may not provide.

How much do money orders cost?

The cost of a money order — in addition to the amount to be sent — depends on where it’s purchased, but fees generally range from $1 to $5.

Here’s what you can expect to pay at various places for a domestic money order:

Institution Cost per money order *Fees may vary by state. U.S. Postal Service $2.10 for amounts up to $500, $2.90 for amounts of $500.01 to $1,000 Walmart Up to $1 Kroger $1 with a Kroger Shopper’s card, $1.10 without a card* Chase Bank $5 Wells Fargo $5 Truist $5

International money orders aren’t as widely available, and institutions that carry international money orders tend to charge more. The U.S. Postal Service stopped selling international money orders in 2024, though you can still cash them through October 2025. If you’re looking to send money internationally, you may want to consider more affordable alternatives, such as using Wise to make an ACH transfer.

Where to cash a money order

You can cash a money order at several different locations, including banks, grocery stores or check-cashing stores. You’ll typically get the best deal by cashing it at the same place it was issued. That’s because some institutions charge a fee for cashing orders from other issuers.

Money orders can also be deposited directly into a checking or savings account by bringing them to the bank.

To cash a money order:

Take the money order to a bank, credit union, grocery store or post office. Sign the back of the money order — be sure to sign it at the counter and not beforehand. Present your ID and the money order to the teller or clerk. Receive payment. If the order is deposited into a bank account, it may take a couple of days for the funds to become available.

What to do if you lose a money order

If a money order is lost or stolen, contact the issuer as soon as possible and explain what happened. The issuer may be able to replace or refund the lost money order. If your money order hasn’t been cashed, the issuer might be able to cancel it.

Be prepared to provide details, including the money order’s tracking number, purchase date and amount, and the receipt, if possible. It can take up to 30 days for the issuer to confirm the money order’s loss or theft.

Depending on the issuer, you may have to pay a fee. For example, Western Union charges $15 for a refund — $3 for money orders of less than $20. The Postal Service charges a flat rate of $20.15.

Pros and cons of money orders

Money orders have benefits and drawbacks. Understanding both will help determine if money orders are your best choice.

Pros of money orders

Safe and secure for both the sender and the payee.

Accessible to anyone, with or without a bank account.

Can be used for any expense.

Cons of money orders

Money order issuers often charge fees to purchase and cash money orders.

Cannot be purchased electronically.

Slower than electronic payments.

Difficult to track and replace if lost.

FAQs about money orders

Are money orders safe? Caret Down Money orders are generally a safe alternative to cash or checks, since only the payee can cash or deposit them for the amount printed on the face. As long as you save the receipt, you can track your payment and recover any funds if they are lost, stolen or damaged.There are plenty of scams involving money orders. Make sure to verify the funds with the issuer if you aren’t sure it’s legitimate. Report any suspected fraud to the Federal Trade Commission

How long are money orders good for? Caret Down Money orders typically have a validity period of one to three years, but the specific time frame can vary by issuer. If a money order isn’t cashed within the designated time frame, it becomes stale or expired, and the issuer may no longer honor it.Some issuers may charge a fee for replacing a stale money order or for refunding the amount. These fees can vary depending on the issuer’s policies.Not all issuers put an expiration date on money orders. Domestic money orders issued by the U.S. Postal Service, for example, never expire.

What is the difference between a money order and a cashier’s check? Caret Down Money orders can be obtained from a variety of sources, including post offices and convenience stores, and are often used for smaller transactions due to their lower purchase limits. Meanwhile, cashier’s checks are issued exclusively by banks and credit unions and are commonly used for large transactions.Both are prepaid instruments, but a cashier’s check has the added layer of security by being guaranteed by a bank’s funds. However, a cashier’s check tends to come with higher fees.

Bottom line

Like checks, money orders are paper documents that allow the purchaser to specify the payee and amount. But unlike checks, they are prepaid, so they can function similarly to cash. There’s no risk of a money order bouncing; if it’s lost or stolen, you can often receive a refund or cancel it.

Money orders are a secure, inexpensive way to send or receive funds.