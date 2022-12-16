Mitch Strohm

Contributing Writer
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Mortgages
  • Banking
  • Credit cards

Highlights

  • Contributing writer reporting on personal finance
  • Over 12 years of experience reporting on the finance industry
  • Featured in Business Insider, Clark Howard, Yahoo Finance, Fox Business, Interest.com and Bankaholic.com

Experience

Mitch Strohm is a regular contributor for Bankrate. Based out of Nashville, Tennessee, he has been reporting on the finance space for more than 12 years.

Since 2010, Mitch has written and edited articles for Bankrate on topics including mortgages, banking, credit cards, loans, home equity and personal finance. His work has also been seen on sites including Business Insider, Clark Howard, Yahoo Finance, Fox Business, Interest.com and Bankaholic.com.

In addition to writing and editing, Mitch also owns and manages a digital marketing company, with a focus on content, SEO and social media.

Outside of work, Mitch enjoys playing music, visiting family, being outside, watching movies and reading whatever he can get his hands on.

Mitch's latest articles