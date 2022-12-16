How do money orders work?
Here’s everything you need to know about how money orders work.
Mitch Strohm is a regular contributor for Bankrate. Based out of Nashville, Tennessee, he has been reporting on the finance space for more than 12 years.
Since 2010, Mitch has written and edited articles for Bankrate on topics including mortgages, banking, credit cards, loans, home equity and personal finance. His work has also been seen on sites including Business Insider, Clark Howard, Yahoo Finance, Fox Business, Interest.com and Bankaholic.com.
In addition to writing and editing, Mitch also owns and manages a digital marketing company, with a focus on content, SEO and social media.
Outside of work, Mitch enjoys playing music, visiting family, being outside, watching movies and reading whatever he can get his hands on.
Here’s everything you need to know about how money orders work.
Here’s everything you need to know about brokered CDs.
If you have an FHA loan, a hassle-free refinance is available.
Find out why townhouses are one of the most popular home styles.